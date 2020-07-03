 Skip to content
(Independent)   Two weeks in the UK this summer? Better make it three so that you can spend at least one week outside of your quarantined hotel room   (independent.co.uk) divider line
    More: News, Johns Hopkins University, England, Europe, Reciprocity, United Kingdom, Johns Hopkins, European Union, Debate  
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't worry the 2-week quarantine only applies to people flying in from disease-ridden shiathole countries like trump's US
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They hate us for our freedoms.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pkjun: They hate us for our freedoms.


Freedoms to be plague rats without any consequences yeah
 
NEDM
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Our shame is immeasurable.  Our children's children will be begging the world for forgiveness for the crimes of the Republicans, and the world will spit on them with with righteous fury.

We are marked beyond measure.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Xai: Don't worry the 2-week quarantine only applies to people flying in from disease-ridden shiathole countries like trump's US


Meh, the US is on the banned list last I checked, so you dont need to worry.
 
ifky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
USA USA USA!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
*shrug* makes sense to me for the sake of their country's health, though I don't think their per capita results are remarkably better than the US.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As if US travelers would respect the quarantine rule. Hah good one.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's a TV station that basically runs episodes of Castle and The Mentalist all the time. When I was last there, I had to block out a full day of rest for every four active days for health reasons; that station kept me going. Also, there's a show that's basically "Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom," but for Ireland.

There's also a dating reality show where the judging criteria is basically men's weeners, if you like that sort of stuff. And there's the UK version of CSPAN that's a bit lively. NTTAWTT.

There are worse places to be quarantined, is what I'm saying.

//  And they sell pre-packaged sandwiches everywhere.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is just to get back at us for what happened 244 years ago.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mofa: There's a TV station that basically runs episodes of Castle and The Mentalist all the time. When I was last there, I had to block out a full day of rest for every four active days for health reasons; that station kept me going. Also, there's a show that's basically "Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom," but for Ireland.

There's also a dating reality show where the judging criteria is basically men's weeners, if you like that sort of stuff. And there's the UK version of CSPAN that's a bit lively. NTTAWTT.

There are worse places to be quarantined, is what I'm saying.

//  And they sell pre-packaged sandwiches everywhere.


Don't get quarantined in a German speaking country. Nothing is more annoying than when you see your favorite show or movie on TV but you can't understand it because it's in German.

Make sure you get quarantined in an English-speaking country or at least one where they use subtitles for English-language programming instead of dubbing over it.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But they're opening their pubs for the 4th of July! Now I''ll need to celebrate independence day by paying for ransom priced hotel mini fridge microdrinks! They are getting even for 1776 no matter how long it took.
 
Slideshow Bob
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ComaToast: But they're opening their pubs for the 4th of July! Now I''ll need to celebrate independence day by paying for ransom priced hotel mini fridge microdrinks! They are getting even for 1776 no matter how long it took.


Hey, we got even many years ago when we shipped over Mary Anne MacLeod with the forethought that she'd spawn your current President. It's called playing the long game - and it sure does warm the cockles of the heart when it all comes to fruition!

\Be Seein' Ya America!
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't want to go anywhere you can get spotted dick.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why bother, everyone in the UK has COVID too.

fullfact.orgView Full Size


/not everyone, but it's one of the worst in Europe.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is terrible news for all those Trump supporters in flyover country and the south who were totally planning on a vacation in the UK this year instead of visiting a fine US destination like a beach where they can shop at an extensive array of fudge and T-shirt shops ("FBI: Federal Body Inspector" shirts are always a classy buy), and sample the exotic local variations on familiar drinks at Applebees.

LOL, just kidding, all those UK beaches are farking depressing looking, all rocky and cold North Atlantic water, and those weird little chairs you have to rent. Cletus and Lurleen Thudpucker know that Europe is weird and effeminate and socialist and they don't talk right.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: This is terrible news for all those Trump supporters in flyover country and the south who were totally planning on a vacation in the UK this year instead of visiting a fine US destination like a beach where they can shop at an extensive array of fudge and T-shirt shops ("FBI: Federal Body Inspector" shirts are always a classy buy), and sample the exotic local variations on familiar drinks at Applebees.

LOL, just kidding, all those UK beaches are farking depressing looking, all rocky and cold North Atlantic water, and those weird little chairs you have to rent. Cletus and Lurleen Thudpucker know that Europe is weird and effeminate and socialist and they don't talk right.


Trump supporters are wealthier than Clinton/Bernie supporters. They're mostly the comfortable white suburbanites living just outside cities, right in that parasite zone where they can enjoy the economic and cultural benefits of urban life while keeping their tax money local.

I mean, go ahead and think they're all white trash, but like (A) that shiat ain't accurate and doesn't reflect the considerable political power they wield, and (B) they use that sort of rhetoric to cast themselves as the underdog against the "elitists" despite hoarding disproportionate amounts of property, wealth and opportunity.
 
