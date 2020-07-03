 Skip to content
(AP News)   Iran will not disclose the cause of that mysterious nuke site fire. However, flames are still considered to be top suspects   (apnews.com)
4
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
AbuHashish
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I heard "Israeli lightning" mentioned in warzone article comments. Got a giggle.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They were nowhere near the place.
 
dkulprit
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AbuHashish: I heard "Israeli lightning" mentioned in warzone article comments. Got a giggle.


They blamed israeli cyberattacks today not too long ago actually.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-8488309/Israeli-cyberattack-caused-​explosions-Iran-nuclear-site.html
 
