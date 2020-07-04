 Skip to content
(Chattanooga Times Free Press)   'Aren't you tired of COVID?' asked the pastor. Church of God congregations in Cleveland, TN shut down again by His Meek and Tiny Creation   (timesfreepress.com) divider line
    Tennessee, large Church of God congregations, Westmore Church of God Facebook page, Christianity  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God is speaking. They aren't listening.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: God is speaking. They aren't listening.


Hey to be fair, they're listening to THEIR God.
 
nytmare
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Those who think they are tired of it ought to be happy they don't have it.
 
Yanks_RSJ
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yes.  That's why I'm wearing a mask and social distancing instead of waiting for God to make the virus disappear.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's not tired of you. Had we followed the Science we wouldn't be having this conversation.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Please stop forcing churches to close. It's like boarding up a roach motel. Just let the disease work to take out stupid people.
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's amazing how religious people fail to grasp that their magical beliefs have no actual effect on the real world. An atheist behaving like this would be diagnosed with grandiose and delusional mental health problems.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Christian here.  I hope anyone hoping for Christianity to regain any kind of respect you THOUGHT you had realizes that IF that ever happens, not even your grandchildren will be alive to see that day.

Fark everything and everyone.  I feel better practicing on my own, alone, than I ever did going to church.

I know these stories about churches being idiots piss all of you off.  You can not imagine what it does to me.  I want to break something.
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tired of Covid and praying it away didn't pan out? Maybe God is tired of us. Better slap on that face-mask and start singing the praises of our Great Dark Lord Lucifer, preacher-man.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KiltedBastich: It's amazing how religious people fail to grasp that their magical beliefs have no actual effect on the real world. An atheist behaving like this would be diagnosed with grandiose and delusional mental health problems.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
/i'm going back to the camping spot, fark reality for another 24 hours
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dead tired.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Am I tired of it? Yes. Hell yes.

Does that mean I'm going to stop with precautions? Hell no.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My elderly parents both live in East Tennessee, are extremely at risk for Covid 19 and have several health factors that mean that covid will either kill them or leave them crippled wrecks.

Thing is they are still relatively active for their age, but Dad has major respiratory problems and Mom has her own health challenges.  They refuse to take it seriously, because Fox News says it is a hoax to make Trump look bad and because their local newspaper and favorite local news channel are owned by large conservative media groups that lie to them and tell them there is no risk of covid in east Tennessee and my parents believe that any other media that says otherwise is just lying to scare them or pushing a liberal agenda.

I am trying to come to terms that most likely they will get it eventually, and it is very likely at least one of them will never recover.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: My elderly parents both live in East Tennessee, are extremely at risk for Covid 19 and have several health factors that mean that covid will either kill them or leave them crippled wrecks.

Thing is they are still relatively active for their age, but Dad has major respiratory problems and Mom has her own health challenges.  They refuse to take it seriously, because Fox News says it is a hoax to make Trump look bad and because their local newspaper and favorite local news channel are owned by large conservative media groups that lie to them and tell them there is no risk of covid in east Tennessee and my parents believe that any other media that says otherwise is just lying to scare them or pushing a liberal agenda.

I am trying to come to terms that most likely they will get it eventually, and it is very likely at least one of them will never recover.


This.

My mom and stepdad take their marching orders from Fox and think the whole thing has been overblown.  They invited me and my brother out for the 4th, in South Dakota, and I live in Texas, basically ground zero right now.  They will get it eventually and at least one of them will die, guaranteed.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Evangelical Morons:
Don't gotta worry about COVID. God will just use his powers to protect us.

Actual Relevant Bible Passage:
"If thou be the Son of God, cast thyself down from hence: For it is written, 'He shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee: And in their hands they shall bear thee up, lest at any time thou dash thy foot against a stone.'" (Luke 4:9-13) citing Psalms 91:12.
Once more, Jesus maintained his integrity and responded by quoting scripture, saying, "Again it is written, 'You shall not put the Lord, your God, to the test.'" (Matthew 4:7) quoting Deuteronomy 6:16.[44]


Warning you to not go out of your way to test God's powers comes up more often, and more prominently, than gays or abortions. And yet, here we are.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Relying on magical thinking in a situation which requires logic and science is not going to turn out well.

// Welcome to the Renaissance.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Evangelical Morons:
Don't gotta worry about COVID. God will just use his powers to protect us.

Actual Relevant Bible Passage:
"If thou be the Son of God, cast thyself down from hence: For it is written, 'He shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee: And in their hands they shall bear thee up, lest at any time thou dash thy foot against a stone.'" (Luke 4:9-13) citing Psalms 91:12.
Once more, Jesus maintained his integrity and responded by quoting scripture, saying, "Again it is written, 'You shall not put the Lord, your God, to the test.'" (Matthew 4:7) quoting Deuteronomy 6:16.[44]


Warning you to not go out of your way to test God's powers comes up more often, and more prominently, than gays or abortions. And yet, here we are.


There are also entire sections and even BOOKS of the Bible meant to emphasize the point that SHIAT HAPPENS.  The tower collapse in Siloam.  The entire book of Job.  Bad shiat happens to everyone.  Fact.

Something I asked my mom once.  Do you actually think Noah was the only one given warning about the flood?  I bet thousands were given warning, but chose to be idiots.  Now let's talk about climate change and covid.  She shut up after that.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KiltedBastich: It's amazing how religious people fail to grasp that their magical beliefs have no actual effect on the real world. An atheist behaving like this would be diagnosed with grandiose and delusional mental health problems.


pmcdeadline2.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: edmo: God is speaking. They aren't listening.

Hey to be fair, they're listening to THEIR God.


Mammon talks, people listen.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So I've been to two gun stores this week and both were packed and maskless.  Both also had some social distancing floor markers that were being completely ignored.  I'm a closet covidiot and still it makes me a little sad that gun stores are so partisan.  But I guess it kind of follows the don't tell me what to do I have a gun vibe.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hell yes I'm tired of Covid. The only thing I'm more sick of is all this winning.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.economist.com/leaders/202​0​/07/04/covid-19-is-here-to-stay-people​-will-have-to-adapt
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Znuh: It's not tired of you. Had we followed the Science we wouldn't be having this conversation.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: /i'm going back to the camping spot, fark reality for another 24 hours


Stay safe!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
