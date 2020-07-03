 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   The pandemic should change the way we talk about dying, from (⊙_⊙) to ¯\_(ツ)_/¯   (theatlantic.com) divider line
11
    More: Unlikely, Death, family of a patient, Life, Patient, Advance directives, Emergency medical services, Hospital, final moments of life  
•       •       •

563 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2020 at 6:09 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We already ultimately live ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ .

When I think back, I've had four coworkers that I was reasonably well acquainted-with pass away, one while he was employed, two less than six months after retirement, and one a few years later.  There are other former coworkers that have died that I was not especially close to or friendly with.  For non-family, especially people that are older, we move on pretty quickly.

Friends of mine were struck with tragedy when their sixteen year old daughter fairly suddenly died from complications due to athsma one winter.  It did take a number of years for them to recover, but they ultimately did.

My wife's father passed away in March and it might've been due to COVID, he had both pulmonary and cardiac symptoms.  It has been tough on my mother-in-law and on my wife, but they're getting through it even as my MIL is stuck with her own confinement and distancing without a lot to do.

We talk about death with a lot more panic and grief than we actually experience when it comes calling.  Most people don't pull a Queen Victoria and constantly mourn for the rest of their lives.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've told both my sons numerous times, as well as a few friends, and all of tfd, that my instructions are very simple:

"Donation. Cremation. Trash pickup is on Thursday for anything left."
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want my remains scattered across the land where I grew up.

I don't want to be cremated.
 
Biser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: I want my remains scattered across the land where I grew up.

I don't want to be cremated.


Dynamite?  Or you could convert to Zoroastiranism and have the vultures crap out your remains all over the place.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
( • ) _ ( • ) Que sera, sera
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biser: Weird Hal: I want my remains scattered across the land where I grew up.

I don't want to be cremated.

Dynamite?  Or you could convert to Zoroastiranism and have the vultures crap out your remains all over the place.


Circus cannon and a colander?
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I've told both my sons numerous times, as well as a few friends, and all of tfd, that my instructions are very simple:

"Donation. Cremation. Trash pickup is on Thursday for anything left."


I'd like to be tree fertilizer...but my main concern is "Do it cheap".
The rest of the insurance is slated for my remaining cats' maintenance.

If you're REALLY wanting to be remembered you can have your ashes carbonized into a diamond.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm glad my father has noticed we can't afford viking funerals any more.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: I want my remains scattered across the land where I grew up.

I don't want to be cremated.


So are you in a cannibal cult or something? Like your family eats your body then take shiats in your home town communal garden?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Certainly has for the derpers when it comes to deaths in political scandals.

Four dead in an embassy attack no physical intervention could possibly have reached in time? (⊙_⊙) INVESTIGATE ALL THE HILLARIES!!!

130 000 dead due to utterly preventable incompetence for months on end?  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Guess we'll just have to learn to live with the heaps of bodies from now on. Nothing to be done about it.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now is the time to consider a Living Will. My Dad did it and it saved him from who-knows-how-long on a life support system.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.