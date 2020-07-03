 Skip to content
 
(Omaha World Herald)   The winning answer: Mr. Wonder with a hatchet, a bow and arrow and a Jabbawockeez mask. In the shower   (omaha.com) divider line
    More: Strange, America's Best Dance Crew, English-language films, Bathroom, Swing music, Shower, Bathtub, overhead swing, Bow  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Doesn't read like they should cut his sentence.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bow and arrow.....An arrow loaded and ready to fire with the push of a button


So, a crossbow?
 
smunns
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm offended by the flagrant use of white face, especially in crime.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I lived at 61st and Ames during high school. There was a reason I never went down number from 61st.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

blatz514: Bow and arrow.....An arrow loaded and ready to fire with the push of a button


So, a crossbow?


Be kind, I think Mr. Cooper is new at journalising.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Add on a few years for being a Tom Brady fan
 
