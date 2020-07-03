 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Hospitals in Texas and Arizona establish protocols for deciding which critically ill patients will get ventilators and other scarce resources, and which will get only palliative care before they die. To be run by a panel. Death panels, if you will   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank Gawd they saved us from the horrors of Socialized Medicine
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank Gawd they saved-

anuran: Thank Gawd they saved us from the horrors of Socialized Medicine


Nevermind.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sarah was right.  Just got the party wrong.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Texas has had death panels for years, put in place by Republicans. It was always another instance of projection, and surprisingly effective. It's called the Texas Advanced Directives Act.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't bet on black.
thecommandstore.comView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I thought we were the "King of Ventilators"?
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Obama.  Oh wait.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take that, libs!
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if the patient is a pre-natal Texan?
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stan unusual: Don't bet on black.
[thecommandstore.com image 804x686]


Do you get 3D6 to roll some stats?
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Take that, libs!


I feel so pwnt right now.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Thank Gawd they saved us from the horrors of Socialized Medicine


You know who was born to lead these of course right?

Jared Kushner.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KY Jerry: What if the patient is a pre-natal Texan?


They will rip open the moms womb and pull the baby out to save it.  If the mom dies, oh well.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't worry.  You could always win a chance at renewal at carousel.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stan unusual: Don't bet on black.
[thecommandstore.com image 804x686]


Wow.   They just about went with Comic Sans, didn't they?

/Might be my monitor/resolution of form
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death panel. Great. Thanks Obama
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Completely unavoidable. This is a virus, there is no vaccine there is absolutely nothing that can be done to slow or mitigate the spread. While there is a correlation between handwashing, social distancing, and face masks it would be foolish to force people to endure minor inconveniences until there is absolute proof of efficacy.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: Texas has had death panels for years, put in place by Republicans. It was always another instance of projection, and surprisingly effective. It's called the Texas Advanced Directives Act.


You're gonna die!

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obamacare.

I knew it.

If only everything was privatized. Then it would all be perfect.

/Don't go and try to correct me with facts and details
//Government should stay out of our Medicare
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're missing the big difference subby.  Obamacare had Death Panels, they decided who died.  These are Life Panels, they decide who lifes.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: You're missing the big difference subby.  Obamacare had Death Panels, they decided who died.  These are Life Panels, they decide who lifes.


So the CEO and the Board of Directors, then?
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember they are all about psychological projection. When republicans raised the alarm about death panels coming what they really were saying is that they can't wait to gain some power and try them out.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: Obamacare.

I knew it.

If only everything was privatized. Then it would all be perfect.

/Don't go and try to correct me with facts and details
//Government should stay out of our Medicare


This was good sarcasm.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stan unusual: Don't bet on black.
[thecommandstore.com image 804x686]


To be fair they do get a shiat ton of morphine if they're expectant
 
randyr8 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like Alan Grayson said.  The republican's health plan is Don't get sick. And if you do, die quickly.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KY Jerry: What if the patient is a pre-natal Texan?


Then they keep the brain dead body of the mother "alive' until the fetus is born.

https://www.cnn.com/2014/01/29/health​/​texas-pregnant-brain-dead-woman/index.​html
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange how we never actually had death panels until Republicans kneecapped the ACA.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KY Jerry: What if the patient is a pre-natal Texan?


A world run by AI destroyd with carefully chosen words
Youtube TAeN7GcsLdA
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STOP TESTING!!!
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: ShavedOrangutan: You're missing the big difference subby.  Obamacare had Death Panels, they decided who died.  These are Life Panels, they decide who lifes.

So the CEO and the Board of Directors, then?


tsk tsk.  So narrow minded and cynical, their families are also on the list.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1 should be to quickly scrutinize the patient's social media postings. If they've suggested any of the following:

- Masks don't work
- It's just the flu/it's like a bad year of flue/it's only a little worse than the flu
- It only kills old people and those with comorbidities
- The death rate is very low
- It's a hoax
- The economy is more important
- PeRsOnAl ReSpOnSiBiLiTy: just stay home if you're vulnerable
- The only reason the numbers go up is because of more testing
- Ackshually, Sweden is a success

...then you get given exactly one $25 aspirin, and get tossed out (literally tossed out by a burly orderly) onto the street, and the bed/ventilator is given to someone who isn't a complete moron.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stan unusual: Don't bet on black.
[thecommandstore.com image 804x686]


It's the only sure bet!
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start by denying treatment to anyone who has posted misinformation or virus denial on social media.
 
orezona [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: Completely unavoidable. This is a virus, there is no vaccine there is absolutely nothing that can be done to slow or mitigate the spread. While there is a correlation between handwashing, social distancing, and face masks it would be foolish to force people to endure minor inconveniences until there is absolute proof of efficacy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: PeRsOnAl ReSpOnSiBiLiTy: just stay home if you're vulnerable


They would have spelled that as your vulnerable.
 
NearCanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stan unusual: Don't bet on black.
[thecommandstore.com image 804x686]


Nice snipe.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yarp. This is one of the many reasons why we locked down everything, to slow down the rate of infection, so that the hospitals would not be swamped with patients. But given how many graduated of Dunning-Kruger University are in this country it was inevitable that some people in some places would screw it up. So yeah, death panels.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they don't include a search of social media history to see if someone said the virus was a hoax or wailed about freedumbs when asked to wear a mask, they're wasting resources that could be saving people on plague rats.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuomo wailed "Save New York first!"

Time for him to ship the ventilators and healthcare workers to Texas like he promised.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
""crisis standards of care" protocols"

I've seen this sort of mindset before. Certain ones were selected "Left" and the other were selected "Right"

Fark user imageView Full Size


They can candy-coat it all they want with sterile language to rationalize their actions, but it's still murder.
 
NearCanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mock26: Yarp. This is one of the many reasons why we locked down everything, to slow down the rate of infection, so that the hospitals would not be swamped with patients. But given how many graduated of Dunning-Kruger University are in this country it was inevitable that some people in some places would screw it up. So yeah, death panels.


Look, it's a complicated thing.  You can't expect a government to get it right the first time around.

Second wave, they'll have it down pat.

Third wave at the latest.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cheron: Completely unavoidable. This is a virus, there is no vaccine there is absolutely nothing that can be done to slow or mitigate the spread. While there is a correlation between handwashing, social distancing, and face masks it would be foolish to force people to endure minor inconveniences until there is absolute proof of efficacy.


Unfortunately, you have to go even farther down the rabbit hole, because there's plenty of absolute evidence showing that masks work when worn properly.

You almost can't be sarcastic enough to actually come up their actual position.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is the reality Republicans wanted.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: Cheron: Completely unavoidable. This is a virus, there is no vaccine there is absolutely nothing that can be done to slow or mitigate the spread. While there is a correlation between handwashing, social distancing, and face masks it would be foolish to force people to endure minor inconveniences until there is absolute proof of efficacy.

Unfortunately, you have to go even farther down the rabbit hole, because there's plenty of absolute evidence showing that masks work when worn properly.

You almost can't be sarcastic enough to actually come up their actual position.


'work' is a meaningless word on this context.

What masks do is reduce the rate of transmission. It doesn't stop transmission.

Masks are much better than nothing. We should all wear masks in public. But masks are not the solution. If everyone wore a mask, 100% of the time in public, people would still get sick.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Should have been the case from day one.

Close the borders.
Of even the States and cities.

Martial law. Now.
🙄
Make every thing open 24 hours.  365.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: ""crisis standards of care" protocols"

I've seen this sort of mindset before. Certain ones were selected "Left" and the other were selected "Right"

[Fark user image image 460x259]

They can candy-coat it all they want with sterile language to rationalize their actions, but it's still murder.


We do it in war all the time!

US soldiers > Friendlies > Civilians > enemy combatants.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: ""crisis standards of care" protocols"

I've seen this sort of mindset before. Certain ones were selected "Left" and the other were selected "Right"

[Fark user image image 460x259]

They can candy-coat it all they want with sterile language to rationalize their actions, but it's still murder.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Mr Guy: Cheron: Completely unavoidable. This is a virus, there is no vaccine there is absolutely nothing that can be done to slow or mitigate the spread. While there is a correlation between handwashing, social distancing, and face masks it would be foolish to force people to endure minor inconveniences until there is absolute proof of efficacy.

Unfortunately, you have to go even farther down the rabbit hole, because there's plenty of absolute evidence showing that masks work when worn properly.

You almost can't be sarcastic enough to actually come up their actual position.

'work' is a meaningless word on this context.

What masks do is reduce the rate of transmission. It doesn't stop transmission.

Masks are much better than nothing. We should all wear masks in public. But masks are not the solution. If everyone wore a mask, 100% of the time in public, people would still get sick.


Texas has a solution....  one can say it's "final."

"Who has been most loyal to the government."
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Kill, kill, kill, kill, kill the poor
 
