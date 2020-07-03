 Skip to content
(NYPost)   In today's episode of "Everything Is Racist": *spins wheel* - A Mermaid statue   (nypost.com) divider line
63
    More: Stupid, Hans Christian Andersen, The Little Mermaid, Little Mermaid, Black Lives Matter movement, 107-year-old sculpture, Denmark, racist fish, bronze statue  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No just you, Stupidmitter.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's racist about a mermaid? Is there something in their history I'm not aware of?
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

abhorrent1: What's racist about a mermaid? Is there something in their history I'm not aware of?


Well, for one she can swim where as....you know, I am just not going to finish that. Feel free to come up with your own ending to it.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: abhorrent1: What's racist about a mermaid? Is there something in their history I'm not aware of?

Well, for one she can swim where as....you know, I am just not going to finish that. Feel free to come up with your own ending to it.


She fixes the cable.
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going with either A) this is a prank or B) these statue arguments are reaching the level of parody.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did we go from the Greatest Generation to the Most Ignorant Generation in only two or three iterations?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason, the Little Mermaid has been a vandal magnet for years.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Botkin of the Yard: I'm going with either A) this is a prank or B) these statue arguments are reaching the level of parody.


Poes law
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: No just you, Stupidmitter.


This.  What mod approved this racist headline?  There are in fact a lot of racist things out there that people are tired of.  Statues to traitors who lead others to die so that their friends could have slaves, people who committed genocide...these are legit things.  So yeah, park you stupidmitter.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to critical theorists, everything is racist.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: According to critical theorists, everything is racist.


inkstickmedia.comView Full Size

"Everyting."
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story has no legs.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
youarenthelping.jpg
 
Fark_Guy_Rob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamAwake: Lambskincoat: No just you, Stupidmitter.

This.  What mod approved this racist headline?  There are in fact a lot of racist things out there that people are tired of.  Statues to traitors who lead others to die so that their friends could have slaves, people who committed genocide...these are legit things.  So yeah, park you stupidmitter.


This. People are so quick to forget the racist history of mermaids and their role in facilitating the slave trade.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: How did we go from the Greatest Generation to the Most Ignorant Generation in only two or three iterations?


We didn't impose breeding permits.  We let anybody produce new supposedly sentient beings, with little to no regulations on the programming of the sentient beings.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

IamAwake: Lambskincoat: No just you, Stupidmitter.

This.  What mod approved this racist headline?  There are in fact a lot of racist things out there that people are tired of.  Statues to traitors who lead others to die so that their friends could have slaves, people who committed genocide...these are legit things.  So yeah, park you stupidmitter.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: How did we go from the Greatest Generation to the Most Ignorant Generation in only two or three iterations?


Because of people like you?
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Back in the way-before, one of my professors had a poster of that statue hanging on a wall in his office.  He was about to change it out for something else when someone made an anonymous complaint about the pornographic image.  He decided to leave it up.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: IamAwake: Lambskincoat: No just you, Stupidmitter.

This.  What mod approved this racist headline?  There are in fact a lot of racist things out there that people are tired of.  Statues to traitors who lead others to die so that their friends could have slaves, people who committed genocide...these are legit things.  So yeah, park you stupidmitter.

This. People are so quick to forget the racist history of mermaids and their role in facilitating the slave trade.


That is why I support the extermination of everything even tangentially related to mermaids.  We must genocide the manatees.  If some slavers thought they were mermaids, then they need to go extinct.  Leave no trace of slavers and their kind.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: IamAwake: Lambskincoat: No just you, Stupidmitter.

This.  What mod approved this racist headline?  There are in fact a lot of racist things out there that people are tired of.  Statues to traitors who lead others to die so that their friends could have slaves, people who committed genocide...these are legit things.  So yeah, park you stupidmitter.

This. People are so quick to forget the racist history of mermaids and their role in facilitating the slave trade.


Well mermaids live in the ocean. Slave ships sailed in the ocean. Therefore the ocean and everything in it is racist.
NUKE THE OCEAN!
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Speciesist? I don't even know anymore.

/dnrtfa
 
TheYeti
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Botkin of the Yard: I'm going with either A) this is a prank or B) these statue arguments are reaching the level of parody.


I think that it's A with the intent of B in order to discredit movements by equating them with silliness.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe it's the "maid" in mermaid, surely that's got outrage generating potential.
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Tuolumne_Dove
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
its definitely sexist.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

IamAwake: Lambskincoat: No just you, Stupidmitter.

This.  What mod approved this racist headline?  There are in fact a lot of racist things out there that people are tired of.  Statues to traitors who lead others to die so that their friends could have slaves, people who committed genocide...these are legit things.  So yeah, park you stupidmitter.


And yet here you are throwing around the term racist.

It's almost as if you have been trained to use the word whenever possible, tovarishch.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
One moron with a can of paint doesn't make everything racist.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MythDragon: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: According to critical theorists, everything is racist.

[inkstickmedia.com image 850x478]
"Everyting."


That movie is so problematic...the advice to seek out prostitutes that cough  is something people should not be emulating.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MythDragon: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: According to critical theorists, everything is racist.

[inkstickmedia.com image 850x478]
"Everyting."


If you get too beaucoup about it
 
jim32rr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: One moron with a can of paint doesn't make everything racist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Fark_Guy_Rob: IamAwake: Lambskincoat: No just you, Stupidmitter.

This.  What mod approved this racist headline?  There are in fact a lot of racist things out there that people are tired of.  Statues to traitors who lead others to die so that their friends could have slaves, people who committed genocide...these are legit things.  So yeah, park you stupidmitter.

This. People are so quick to forget the racist history of mermaids and their role in facilitating the slave trade.

That is why I support the extermination of everything even tangentially related to mermaids.  We must genocide the manatees.  If some slavers thought they were mermaids, then they need to go extinct.  Leave no trace of slavers and their kind.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: IamAwake: Lambskincoat: No just you, Stupidmitter.

This.  What mod approved this racist headline?  There are in fact a lot of racist things out there that people are tired of.  Statues to traitors who lead others to die so that their friends could have slaves, people who committed genocide...these are legit things.  So yeah, park you stupidmitter.

This. People are so quick to forget the racist history of mermaids and their role in facilitating the slave trade.


Mermaids are responsible for trans exclusionary radical feminism (TERF).
 
ryant123
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: According to critical theorists, everything is racist.


You're racist for saying that. I'm racist for engaging you and inviting you to say more things that are racist.

Racism is like a paint stain on the mobius strip of civilization. No getting away from it.
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tuolumne_Dove: its definitely sexist.


Let me guess, The Mermaid's Tail.

/ god people are farking stupid
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Fark_Guy_Rob: IamAwake: Lambskincoat: No just you, Stupidmitter.

This.  What mod approved this racist headline?  There are in fact a lot of racist things out there that people are tired of.  Statues to traitors who lead others to die so that their friends could have slaves, people who committed genocide...these are legit things.  So yeah, park you stupidmitter.

This. People are so quick to forget the racist history of mermaids and their role in facilitating the slave trade.

Well mermaids live in the ocean. Slave ships sailed in the ocean. Therefore the ocean and everything in it is racist.
NUKE THE OCEAN!


North Korea is on that
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: How did we go from the Greatest Generation to the Most Ignorant Generation in only two or three iterations?


No snark. It was religion.

With the proliferation of cable television in the 1970's forward, local churches demanded to have faith-based programming to balance out what they viewed as pornographic material.  Not just playboy channel, but HBO.

Thus the further spread of evangelism, and with it the ideal that critical thinking is wrong, and people were condemned for thinking for themselves. Even the most liberal, or "woke" person have been a victim of this.

/former head end tech
//I have the vintage CATV text books that make this clear.
 
ryant123
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gar1013: Mermaids are responsible for trans exclusionary radical feminism (TERF)


Bhahaha, quite the opposite. Although maybe these guys are just reclaiming the word for the oppressed.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mermaid​s​_(charity)
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i guess  some people  don't like statues.....
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Having known more than one Scandinavian edgelord/pizza cutter over the years, this falls in line with their MO. They're kind of like what I'd imagine a Canadian edgelord to be, just a bit sillier and with more consonants involved.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, it could have been someone making wry commentary on the ongoing war on statuary in general but more likely it was just some punk with a can of spray paint and a limited vocabulary.
 
Coder
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Fark_Guy_Rob: IamAwake: Lambskincoat: No just you, Stupidmitter.

This.  What mod approved this racist headline?  There are in fact a lot of racist things out there that people are tired of.  Statues to traitors who lead others to die so that their friends could have slaves, people who committed genocide...these are legit things.  So yeah, park you stupidmitter.

This. People are so quick to forget the racist history of mermaids and their role in facilitating the slave trade.

Well mermaids live in the ocean. Slave ships sailed in the ocean. Therefore the ocean and everything in it is racist.
NUKE THE OCEAN!


blow up the ocean!
Youtube vmzXQQfamW8
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Man, don't go pissin' off Vikings, nobody wants that.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Having known more than one Scandinavian edgelord/pizza cutter over the years, this falls in line with their MO. They're kind of like what I'd imagine a Canadian edgelord to be, just a bit sillier and with more consonants involved.


Note the message is in English: the perpetrator may not be Scandinavian at all. We can probably eliminate Canadians though, since they didn't repeat the message in French and write "sorry" in parentheses.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Copenhagen's little mermaid is a lonely outcast who makes a Faustian deal and winds up melting into sea foam. Disney's little mermaid is a privileged white princess who has an indentured servant with a Jamaican accent waiting to fulfill her every need.

They vandalized the wrong version.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

uncleacid: This story has no legs.


I dunno.  It probably sets of sirens for some.
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: How did we go from the Greatest Generation to the Most Ignorant Generation in only two or three ONE iteration?


Fixed.
 
