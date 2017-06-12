 Skip to content
 
(SFist)   Ex-San Franciscans realize they can keep their sweet Bay Area jobs while moving to towns where the streets -aren't- lined with needles, poop and neo-Maoist trust-fund dipshiats   (sfist.com) divider line
83
•       •       •

83 Comments     (+0 »)
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*shrug* I like to visit San Francisco but, admittedly, I try to avoid used needles, poop, and Neo-Marxist trust-fund dipshiats
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Say hi to your new and politically active neighbors, subby.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So maybe AT can almost, someday, go back to being MILDLY working class, instead of the current case where being a resident is just a status symbol?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neo-Maoist?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SF GOD DAMNIT YOU PIECE OF SHIAT AUTOCORRECT


SF SF SF SF SF SF

fark
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talent will always be in demand, but it will be their next job that will be harder to find.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oceans 11 Mormon Twins
Youtube EX9f3haXi7w

/RIP Carl
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On behalf of everyone, to the folks leaving SF:  fark off, we're full.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The streets are lined with these guys? That would be pretty cool.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear Austin is lovely in July and August.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
San Francisco salaries will blow up the housing markets in desirable areas that they move to.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
blog-cdn.rvshare.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pandemic aside, I used to enjoy going into San Francisco on a regular basis for the restaurants and live music venues.  Then it started going way downhill.  A few years ago I stopped going.  Despite their massive funding to deal with the homeless, more than $30,000 per homeless per year, the problem continued to get worse.

Before I stopped visiting the city, I stopped responding to panhandlers when one became verbally abusive when I offered a sandwich when he asked for money to buy food.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby sounds conservative? Are you a Republican?

The city is an amazing place. Roddenberry put Starfleet there for good reason. Sail out under the Gate to see southbound whales, you will return irrevocably changed. You're different.

SF will provide you with experiences that you will not encounter anywhere else in the world. Some of them will suck.

So, should San Franciscans be ashamed they aimed high and failed, or redouble their efforts to build a city worthy of its already global, legendary reputation?

It's a trick question. People leaving the city will have a lot of money, transform your town/conservative suburb into a deep blue gay clone of their old districts and elect Che Guevara to your city council and force you to marry a turtle.

Joke's on you.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: Neo-Maoist?



Fark user imageView Full Size

"Here I come to save the proletariat!"

I would have gone with Mighty Maoists..
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: San Francisco salaries will blow up the housing markets in desirable areas that they move to.


San Francisco salaries will take a nose dive when remote workers are willing to take a reduced salary.  Over the next few years, salaries and housing costs in the Bay Area are going to become chaotic.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby can eabod.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say goodbye to your wildly inflated salaries if you aren't forced to live in the wildly costly Bay Area.
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
neo-Maoist trust-fund dipshiats? Wat?


Watching the latest John Oliver makes one think Mao might be a useful guy to have around these days
 
Super_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Pandemic aside, I used to enjoy going into San Francisco on a regular basis for the restaurants and live music venues.  Then it started going way downhill.  A few years ago I stopped going.  Despite their massive funding to deal with the homeless, more than $30,000 per homeless per year, the problem continued to get worse.

Before I stopped visiting the city, I stopped responding to panhandlers when one became verbally abusive when I offered a sandwich when he asked for money to buy food.


Do you think you would do well living on a portion of 30,000 a year if you lived exposed to the elements and had mental health or substance abuse problems?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biohazard Banana Suit: neo-Maoist trust-fund dipshiats? Wat?


Watching the latest John Oliver makes one think Mao might be a useful guy to have around these days


Yeah, it was shiatty for subby to say that.

In the 90's the accepted nomenclature was "trustafarian".
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Biohazard Banana Suit: neo-Maoist trust-fund dipshiats? Wat?


Watching the latest John Oliver makes one think Mao might be a useful guy to have around these days

Yeah, it was shiatty for subby to say that.

In the 90's the accepted nomenclature was "trustafarian".


I just don't understand why a trust fund dipshiat would be a maoist, i think they'd be more likely to be on the wrong side of mao no?
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I hear Austin is lovely in July and August.


Austin blows. There's no public transportation other than some shiatty tram on one track that goes back and forth. And there are cars everywhere driving around looking for parking.  It's the worst.

And you sit at your table waiting for your food wondering where your waiter went when you notice he's the guitarist playing in the band that's been in the stage the last 20 minutes.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cefm: Say goodbye to your wildly inflated salaries if you aren't forced to live in the wildly costly Bay Area.


I'm already considering which state to move to if my employer decides to fully embrace remote work after the pandemic.  I can afford to buy a house just about anywhere in the country except the San Francisco Bay Area.  And a very nice house, too.

As for the salary, most likely businesses won't drop existing salaries, but new remote hires won't be able to demand Bay Area salaries.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if I'm Big Tech and I'm going totally remote am I going to pay someone in America $80/hr or someone in India $4/hr to do the same work? Even if Indian labor is only 25% as productive as American, you still come out ahead.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: cefm: Say goodbye to your wildly inflated salaries if you aren't forced to live in the wildly costly Bay Area.

I'm already considering which state to move to if my employer decides to fully embrace remote work after the pandemic.  I can afford to buy a house just about anywhere in the country except the San Francisco Bay Area.  And a very nice house, too.

As for the salary, most likely businesses won't drop existing salaries, but new remote hires won't be able to demand Bay Area salaries.


That's when they get rid of the more experienced employees.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: San Francisco salaries will blow up the housing markets in desirable areas that they move to.


San Francisco salaries?  Oh, that's precious!

Here's a location to salary calculator from a pretty-transparent tech darling, here's the underlying table of how much of a percentage of a Bay Area salary they think they can get away with paying people.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: So if I'm Big Tech and I'm going totally remote am I going to pay someone in America $80/hr or someone in India $4/hr to do the same work? Even if Indian labor is only 25% as productive as American, you still come out ahead.


No way.

Hire the Russians. They can't hack your company if they're already on the network.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: On behalf of everyone, to the folks leaving SF:  fark off, we're full.


This.

Don't spread your politics that ruined your old city to your new one you fled to.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super_pope: OgreMagi: Pandemic aside, I used to enjoy going into San Francisco on a regular basis for the restaurants and live music venues.  Then it started going way downhill.  A few years ago I stopped going.  Despite their massive funding to deal with the homeless, more than $30,000 per homeless per year, the problem continued to get worse.

Before I stopped visiting the city, I stopped responding to panhandlers when one became verbally abusive when I offered a sandwich when he asked for money to buy food.

Do you think you would do well living on a portion of 30,000 a year if you lived exposed to the elements and had mental health or substance abuse problems?


I think the city should be doing a whole lot more to help people with that kind of money, especially for the mentally ill.  For the habitual substance abusers, most are a lost cause.  You can pull them off the street and get them drug free, but the vast majority will be back on the drugs in short order.  That's the ugly truth based on statistics.  The group I call "the unlucky" are the easiest ones to help.  They are homeless due to a string of bad luck, lost job, massive debt (e.g. medical debt), etc.  Once homeless, it's very difficult to get out of that pit without some help.  They are the people that a short term helping hand will have the most success.  Sadly, remain homeless too long and drinking and doing drugs to escape reality doesn't seem like a bad idea.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: So if I'm Big Tech and I'm going totally remote am I going to pay someone in America $80/hr or someone in India $4/hr to do the same work? Even if Indian labor is only 25% as productive as American, you still come out ahead.


This won't work in any industry that has to meet ITAR regulations. Aerospace, military and some other higher tech jobs won't be heading overseas.

Your shiatty phone app developers, sure, send them to the cheapest you can find them.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez, I get it already, living in cities isn't cool anymore, so it's time for white flight part deux. Every other day with articles like this.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good.  They get to gentrify the place, then destroy it with their policies, and when it gets bad, they get to leave.

Wall off SF and make them solve their problems, either through normal people means, or through cannibalism, before any of them are allowed to leave.  Make them eat the CEOs first.  Then the politicians.  Then the code bros.  Then the instagram butt models.  Then make them eat everybody else.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Geez, I get it already, living in cities isn't cool anymore, so it's time for white flight part deux. Every other day with articles like this.


Well, the poop, protests and politicians have kinda made it inevitable that anyone that can get out will.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: So if I'm Big Tech and I'm going totally remote am I going to pay someone in America $80/hr or someone in India $4/hr to do the same work? Even if Indian labor is only 25% as productive as American, you still come out ahead.


Psssst... they NEVER hire ONE person to replace you at a fraction of your salary.

They hire "offshore voltron".  Literally a team of 4 or so people that altogether make less than you do solo.

Ever see those "ridiculous" IT postings asking for 4 years of experience for a 1 year old technology?   That's code for "team of 4 offshore workers wanted for this position only".
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: OgreMagi: cefm: Say goodbye to your wildly inflated salaries if you aren't forced to live in the wildly costly Bay Area.

I'm already considering which state to move to if my employer decides to fully embrace remote work after the pandemic.  I can afford to buy a house just about anywhere in the country except the San Francisco Bay Area.  And a very nice house, too.

As for the salary, most likely businesses won't drop existing salaries, but new remote hires won't be able to demand Bay Area salaries.

That's when they get rid of the more experienced employees.


That is very likely to happen.  A lot of businesses don't understand that loyalty is a two way street.  If you want your employees to be loyal, you have to show that you are there for them.  So when sales are down, instead of cutting the work force, you reduce or eliminate the executive bonuses.  Too many businesses see their workers as cogs that are easily replaceable, then are surprised when the workers see the employer the same.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biohazard Banana Suit: yohohogreengiant: Biohazard Banana Suit: neo-Maoist trust-fund dipshiats? Wat?


Watching the latest John Oliver makes one think Mao might be a useful guy to have around these days

Yeah, it was shiatty for subby to say that.

In the 90's the accepted nomenclature was "trustafarian".

I just don't understand why a trust fund dipshiat would be a maoist, i think they'd be more likely to be on the wrong side of mao no?


Subby's headline is just trying to collect FOX News Talking Points.

The anarchy of poop and needles was never as bad as your aunt in Iowa has been lead to believe. People are leaving because of rental prices, not your Stalinist boogiemen.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biohazard Banana Suit: neo-Maoist trust-fund dipshiats? Wat?


Watching the latest John Oliver makes one think Mao might be a useful guy to have around these days


How will go on a Long March if the Appalachian Trail is closed because of Coronavirus? Mao is a re-opener.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Geez, I get it already, living in cities isn't cool anymore, so it's time for white flight part deux. Every other day with articles like this.


White people leave cities:  bad.

White people move back to cities:  bad.

It's almost as if people are going to complain regardless.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tdyak: Ever see those "ridiculous" IT postings asking for 4 years of experience for a 1 year old technology?   That's code for "team of 4 offshore workers wanted for this position only".


No that's them saying: 'lie to us, make it convincing.'

It's just a job qualification. But it says a lot about the place.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Oh good.  They get to gentrify the place, then destroy it with their policies, and when it gets bad, they get to leave.

Wall off SF and make them solve their problems, either through normal people means, or through cannibalism, before any of them are allowed to leave.  Make them eat the CEOs first.  Then the politicians.  Then the code bros.  Then the instagram butt models.  Then make them eat everybody else.


This guy gets it. The cannibalism is a tad much, but they deserve it for voting for these freaks.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Geez, I get it already, living in cities isn't cool anymore, so it's time for white flight part deux. Every other day with articles like this.

White people leave cities:  bad.

White people move back to cities:  bad.

It's almost as if people are going to complain regardless.


White people are bad.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Super_pope: OgreMagi: Pandemic aside, I used to enjoy going into San Francisco on a regular basis for the restaurants and live music venues.  Then it started going way downhill.  A few years ago I stopped going.  Despite their massive funding to deal with the homeless, more than $30,000 per homeless per year, the problem continued to get worse.

Before I stopped visiting the city, I stopped responding to panhandlers when one became verbally abusive when I offered a sandwich when he asked for money to buy food.

Do you think you would do well living on a portion of 30,000 a year if you lived exposed to the elements and had mental health or substance abuse problems?

I think the city should be doing a whole lot more to help people with that kind of money, especially for the mentally ill.  For the habitual substance abusers, most are a lost cause.  You can pull them off the street and get them drug free, but the vast majority will be back on the drugs in short order.  That's the ugly truth based on statistics.  The group I call "the unlucky" are the easiest ones to help.  They are homeless due to a string of bad luck, lost job, massive debt (e.g. medical debt), etc.  Once homeless, it's very difficult to get out of that pit without some help.  They are the people that a short term helping hand will have the most success.  Sadly, remain homeless too long and drinking and doing drugs to escape reality doesn't seem like a bad idea.


Thank you. Thank you , yes.

I worked with Food not Bombs for a couple years in Santa Cruz, spent one day visiting with some organizers in SF, it was an eye opener.

Take your understanding and empathy with you if you resettle, I hope you'll vote there accordingly.

When I first volunteered with FnB and other food ... I'd guess you'd say food activism, although that's a shiatty way to think about feeding people... The feeling on the street was a LOT of people were coming into CA from other places because CA is easier on the homeless and is perceived to give better aid and treatment.

I read recently that a reputable survey found the majority of homeless Californians are actually from California. It's damning.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tdyak: iamskibibitz: So if I'm Big Tech and I'm going totally remote am I going to pay someone in America $80/hr or someone in India $4/hr to do the same work? Even if Indian labor is only 25% as productive as American, you still come out ahead.

Psssst... they NEVER hire ONE person to replace you at a fraction of your salary.

They hire "offshore voltron".  Literally a team of 4 or so people that altogether make less than you do solo.

Ever see those "ridiculous" IT postings asking for 4 years of experience for a 1 year old technology?   That's code for "team of 4 offshore workers wanted for this position only".


i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
San Francisco main problem is real estate being too expensive.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Devo: Talent will always be in demand, but it will be their next job that will be harder to find.


Companies are begrudgingly accepting workers being remote, but will they be willing to hire remote workers?  That may a bridge too far.

Workers moving to flyover states may find it's a one way trip. M
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: gar1013: Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Geez, I get it already, living in cities isn't cool anymore, so it's time for white flight part deux. Every other day with articles like this.

White people leave cities:  bad.

White people move back to cities:  bad.

It's almost as if people are going to complain regardless.

White people are bad.


media.timesfreepress.comView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: gar1013: Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Geez, I get it already, living in cities isn't cool anymore, so it's time for white flight part deux. Every other day with articles like this.

White people leave cities:  bad.

White people move back to cities:  bad.

It's almost as if people are going to complain regardless.

White people are bad.


Yes they are. San Francisco should be cheering they are leaving.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I got fed up with San Francisco this year too.  A group of us just moved to Charleston, SC.  We've been welcomed by the local chapter of the Democratic Party and the Rotary Club.  In just a month, 10 of us have established the SF-SC outreach project and have commitments from 40 more interracial and transgender families to move here.  We've been really welcomed by the community. It turns out that we're preferable to the poor people in the rest of the state.
 
6nome
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Oh good.  They get to gentrify the place, then destroy it with their policies, and when it gets bad, they get to leave.

Wall off SF and make them solve their problems, either through normal people means, or through cannibalism, before any of them are allowed to leave.  Make them eat the CEOs first.  Then the politicians.  Then the code bros.  Then the instagram butt models.  Then make them eat everybody else.


Alternative: Guillotine Thunderdome
 
