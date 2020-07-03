 Skip to content
(AP News)   Who says the AP doesn't have a sense of humor?
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Americans could use some help. Here:

this is not a Charade ll
Youtube GPCxCXPRITw
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sales of fireworks have been booming in what some sellers say may reflect a desire for a little excitement among people cooped up for so long.

Unprecedented amounts of amateur fireworks, plus some cabin fever.  Add alcohol.

And hospitals are already dealing with COVID spikes.

And I have a Saturday swing shift.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  The U.S. headed into the Fourth of July weekend with many parades and fireworks displays canceled, beaches and bars closed, and health authorities warning that this will be a crucial test of Americans' self-control that could determine the trajectory of the surging coronavirus outbreak.

I guess this is the part of the horror movie where shiat goes off the rails. I mean,, this IS the country where the national motto could very well be "Hold my beer and watch this."

I have almost everything I need to survive the weekend. Y'all be safe and don't hold anyone's beer no matter how many times they ask.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The part of the movie where the walls are bleeding and you hear a sepulchral "Get Out" and the response is "what a perfect spot for our teen party!"
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) The virus is highly contagious
2) The virus is NOT seasonal
3) Currently there is no vaccine
4) People (especially younger ones) are tired of social distancing and basically don't give a fark anymore

Enjoy your 4th everyone!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
July 4th in Florida.

Time to go stick a bottle rocket up your ass and light it.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that dude in the pic's shirt was saying, "It's all about the French" and I had to stare before realizing red-white-blue. I'm not sure if the shirt if dumb or if I am dumb.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp...  it will be fun to see the spike in two weeks.

On the plus side, at least certain areas of the US are heading towards 'herd immunity' territory.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just drink at home and play video games. It's fun and easy
 
flart blooger
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
yay.

drive around with your masks on people.
 
Victoly
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Sales of fireworks have been booming in what some sellers say may reflect a desire for a little excitement among people cooped up for so long.

Unprecedented amounts of amateur fireworks, plus some cabin fever.  Add alcohol.

And hospitals are already dealing with COVID spikes.

And I have a Saturday swing shift.


im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The coarseness of the red hats is a sign of American senescence.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Remember to put on ground and light fuse. If I had a finger for every time I ignored that.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pacified: Just drink at home and play video games. It's fun and easy


This is my plan. Minus the drinking.  I'll be playing fun games.  I can't remember them as well if I black out.

Been watching Westworld s3, too.  Slightly hammered is fine for that. The USB drug was hilarious (ep.5).
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I already saw this movie four years ago.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

aungen: pacified: Just drink at home and play video games. It's fun and easy

This is my plan. Minus the drinking.  I'll be playing fun games.  I can't remember them as well if I black out.

Been watching Westworld s3, too.  Slightly hammered is fine for that. The USB drug was hilarious (ep.5).


I've got to rewatch that season at a minimal buzz.  They definitely maintained the same level of twists.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Welp...  it will be fun to see the spike in two weeks.

On the plus side, at least certain areas of the US are heading towards 'herd immunity' territory.


except there's little proof that herd immunity lasts longer than a couple of weeks.

think of it like the Common Cold weilding a chainsaw.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Sales of fireworks have been booming in what some sellers say may reflect a desire for a little excitement among people cooped up for so long.

Unprecedented amounts of amateur fireworks, plus some cabin fever.  Add alcohol.

And hospitals are already dealing with COVID spikes.

And I have a Saturday swing shift.


Username fits the moment.
Hope you catch an unexpected easy time.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Sales of fireworks have been booming in what some sellers say may reflect a desire for a little excitement among people cooped up for so long.

Unprecedented amounts of amateur fireworks, plus some cabin fever.  Add alcohol.

And hospitals are already dealing with COVID spikes.

And I have a Saturday swing shift.


Good luck. We're all counting in you.

That and if the people buying fireworks today are any indication,  2 weeks from now will be spiketastic. Half of the employees, my wife And I, and a handful of others wore masks. The other 40-50 or so people crammed into a building where the AC couldnt keep up were not. Zero social distancing. Ze-ro.

Mrs.4335 Bday is 7/1. We normally have fireworks.

Except for last year. We spent the 4th moving here.
/can't ever top buying her a  house on a lake for her birthday.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: aungen: pacified: Just drink at home and play video games. It's fun and easy

This is my plan. Minus the drinking.  I'll be playing fun games.  I can't remember them as well if I black out.

Been watching Westworld s3, too.  Slightly hammered is fine for that. The USB drug was hilarious (ep.5).

I've got to rewatch that season at a minimal buzz.  They definitely maintained the same level of twists.


I thought s2 was garbage. I didn't even try to bring it to movie watching groups.

But this one?  Yeah. I'm in.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's been a bummer for the better part of four years, AP.
 
