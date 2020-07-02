 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   "4th of July heatwave set to hammer US may bring 'ring of fire' effect." There's a Taco Bell joke in there somewhere   (nypost.com) divider line
13
    More: PSA, Respiratory system, Nebraska, National Weather Service, Precipitation, Fourth of July weekend heatwave, United States, Missouri, Jupiter  
•       •       •

413 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2020 at 8:10 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
chawco
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's Official. America is Hell.
 
Trik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Supposed to be some kind of lunar eclipse too.
 
6nome
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Trik: Supposed to be some kind of lunar eclipse too.


Lunar Werewolves is my vaporwave band.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Johnny Cash for Taco Bell Commercial 1992
Youtube vy0oh0d326Q
 
Trik
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

6nome: Trik: Supposed to be some kind of lunar eclipse too.

Lunar Werewolves is my vaporwave band.


Oh yeah, and it's a full moon along with the penumbral lunar eclipse.
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's a July 4th miracle! This'll kill the virus for sure!


Otherwise prepare your asshole for:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

invictus2: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/vy0oh0d3​26Q?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


After eating free Taco Bell for a month is when he decided to cover Hurt.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Trik: 6nome: Trik: Supposed to be some kind of lunar eclipse too.

Lunar Werewolves is my vaporwave band.

Oh yeah, and it's a full moon along with the penumbral lunar eclipse.


That can be dangerous for werewolves. According to South American tradition, the transformation can be incomplete and they remain at various stages between wolf and man.
 
6nome
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: invictus2: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/vy0oh0d3​26Q?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

After eating free Taco Bell for a month is when he decided to cover Hurt.


Everything I eat
Goes away
Through my end
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's Florida, it's July.  Where is the surprise?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
For that ring of fire.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

uncleacid: For that ring of fire.

[Fark user image 225x225]


You can get better results with Anusol.
/Johnny wlll never know what he missed
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.