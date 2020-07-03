 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Ghislaine Maxwell will cooperate with the FBI, name names, and hopefully have no sheets in her cell   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
154
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

1466 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2020 at 10:10 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



154 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As this is from the Daily Fail, I now question the existence of Maxwell, Epstein, or pedophilia.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it Geez-layne? Giz-layne? Jizz-layne?

meh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Is it Geez-layne? Giz-layne? Jizz-layne?

meh.

[Fark user image 263x338]


Fark user image
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Riiiiiiight

Cooperation only so far as naming Democratic names.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just so we are clear to the FARK Independents who will invade this thread with B-B-But whattabout Clinton posts, the liberal viewpoint is to BURN THEM ALL.  Trump, Clinton, Dersh, ALL OF THEM.  Spare nobody.  If they are guilty of raping underage women, then they all deserve to burn.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are at a tipping point in America. It can either go down the shiatter, or people of integrity like Joe Average FBI agent can step up and hammer the power elite accordingly and Joe Average American can admit wearing a mask helps and Willy White American can admit that black people have really gotten the shaft.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the other article greenlit on this is from the Sun, soo.....
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she doesn't have sheets, staff will kindly provide them in a timely manner.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: If she doesn't have sheets, staff will kindly provide them in a timely manner.


It will be a two for one deal, sheets provided and recording devices will be turned off.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Close2TheEdge: Just so we are clear to the FARK Independents who will invade this thread with B-B-But whattabout Clinton posts, the liberal viewpoint is to BURN THEM ALL.  Trump, Clinton, Dersh, ALL OF THEM.  Spare nobody.  If they are guilty of raping underage women, then they all deserve to burn.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Close2TheEdge: Just so we are clear to the FARK Independents who will invade this thread with B-B-But whattabout Clinton posts, the liberal viewpoint is to BURN THEM ALL.  Trump, Clinton, Dersh, ALL OF THEM.  Spare nobody.  If they are guilty of raping underage women, then they all deserve to burn.


It's not political to me.  I don't care if Tom Hanks gets caught up in it.  It would farking break my heart but he'd have to be burned as well.  We can't allow child rapists to not be burned once discovered.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the Elites have designated a scapegoat or two for this round? Give the hoards their pound of flesh and hopefuly they'll quiet down.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Epstein killed himself.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see how this news is sitting with some...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: We are at a tipping point in America. It can either go down the shiatter, or people of integrity like Joe Average FBI agent can step up and hammer the power elite accordingly and Joe Average American can admit wearing a mask helps and Willy White American can admit that black people have really gotten the shaft.


Narrator: "It will go down the shiatter."
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got some real wits here.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An unnamed former associate of Epstein is the source of this story.  It's the opinion/speculation of one person.

That said, if I were her lawyer I would advise her to cooperate and to do so quickly.  It's the only way she doesn't die in prison.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We wouldn't need her if the vault of photos and God-knows-what-else they found in Epstein's place didn't commit suicide. Seriously what happened to the evidence?
This is just theater.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Close2TheEdge: Just so we are clear to the FARK Independents who will invade this thread with B-B-But whattabout Clinton posts, the liberal viewpoint is to BURN THEM ALL.  Trump, Clinton, Dersh, ALL OF THEM.  Spare nobody.  If they are guilty of raping underage women, then they all deserve to burn.


What about underage men?
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Epstein was a Democrat and worked for Clinton's campaign so I expect more Dems than cons to fall.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's dead before Monday.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she's going to kill herself in 72 hours?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that the 'powerful' would have taken care of this (her) prior to her actually being indicted.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: As this is from the Daily Fail, I now question the existence of Maxwell, Epstein, or pedophilia.


ah, one of the most beat to death memes.
 
ole prophet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She will be suicided within a month.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: She's dead before Monday.


Polonium sandwich, or fell onto a box of bullets?
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Let's see how this news is sitting with some...
[Fark user image image 615x410]


Last I checked Hillary doesn't have a thing for teen girls.

Unlike certain sitting Presidents.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's The Mail.  Let's not get too excited just yet.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Let's see how this news is sitting with some...
[Fark user image image 615x410]


Libs: investigate everyone.

MAGATS: but but Clinton.

Libs: EVERYONE
 
ole prophet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joker420: Epstein was a Democrat and worked for Clinton's campaign so I expect more Dems than cons to fall.


There is no political divide when it comes to underage sex trafficking.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Close2TheEdge: Just so we are clear to the FARK Independents who will invade this thread with B-B-But whattabout Clinton posts, the liberal viewpoint is to BURN THEM ALL.  Trump, Clinton, Dersh, ALL OF THEM.  Spare nobody.  If they are guilty of raping underage women, then they all deserve to burn.


The best part is the assclowns posting Clinton pics after you posted this.  They got so excited with their little half chubs that they just had to post before reading any of the thread.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is only saying she will cooperate so she can make bail and fly far away to never be seen again. Not to worry though, someone who doesn't like loose ends will find her even if the cops cannot.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erebus1954: [Fark user image 850x1174]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: Close2TheEdge: Just so we are clear to the FARK Independents who will invade this thread with B-B-But whattabout Clinton posts, the liberal viewpoint is to BURN THEM ALL.  Trump, Clinton, Dersh, ALL OF THEM.  Spare nobody.  If they are guilty of raping underage women, then they all deserve to burn.

What about underage men?


Did that happen in the Epstein case?  Not that I've heard.  But if you really have to wonder if child rape is OK if it's a boy, then please turn yourself in to local authorities.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghislaine Maxwell didn't kill herself.

(To soon?)
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ole prophet: joker420: Epstein was a Democrat and worked for Clinton's campaign so I expect more Dems than cons to fall.

There is no political divide when it comes to underage sex trafficking.


It's true, rich people from all sorts of political backgrounds are involved.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: freakay: We are at a tipping point in America. It can either go down the shiatter, or people of integrity like Joe Average FBI agent can step up and hammer the power elite accordingly and Joe Average American can admit wearing a mask helps and Willy White American can admit that black people have really gotten the shaft.

Narrator: "It will go down the shiatter."


Hersh & Chipkin Disco Toilet
Youtube -WXYWDc6_P4
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Close2TheEdge: Just so we are clear to the FARK Independents who will invade this thread with B-B-But whattabout Clinton posts, the liberal viewpoint is to BURN THEM ALL.  Trump, Clinton, Dersh, ALL OF THEM.  Spare nobody.  If they are guilty of raping underage women, then they all deserve to burn.


Too much words. Moar pictures.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: Close2TheEdge: Just so we are clear to the FARK Independents who will invade this thread with B-B-But whattabout Clinton posts, the liberal viewpoint is to BURN THEM ALL.  Trump, Clinton, Dersh, ALL OF THEM.  Spare nobody.  If they are guilty of raping underage women, then they all deserve to burn.

What about underage men?


There is no such thing as underage women or men.  They're girls and boys.  Jeffrey wasn't into boys, so what about them?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it interesting that Barr wanted to see her and her lawyer said "aw hell no".
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Ghislaine Maxwell didn't kill herself.

(To soon?)


She won't. She will cooperate with the FBI and stick to the script they wrote to protect the upper crust and bring down a few minor players then spin it as a major victory.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She will be dead of the 'rona in two weeks.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She will in her hole.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdwardTellerhands: [Fark user image 273x306]


"could spill on the powerful"

Does she charge extra for that?
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Close2TheEdge: Leader O'Cola: Close2TheEdge: Just so we are clear to the FARK Independents who will invade this thread with B-B-But whattabout Clinton posts, the liberal viewpoint is to BURN THEM ALL.  Trump, Clinton, Dersh, ALL OF THEM.  Spare nobody.  If they are guilty of raping underage women, then they all deserve to burn.

What about underage men?

Did that happen in the Epstein case?  Not that I've heard.  But if you really have to wonder if child rape is OK if it's a boy, then please turn yourself in to local authorities.


I was wondering about Dershowitz and some other GOPers in his orbit
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erebus1954: [Fark user image 850x1174]


Bill married Chelsea? When did that happen?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 154 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.