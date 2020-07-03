 Skip to content
(The Hill)   How did California go from Coronavirus success to failure?   (thehill.com)
91
    California, Epidemiology, Gavin Newsom, Jerry Brown, San Quentin State Prison, Coronavirus  
•       •       •

oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just shows stupid is a nationwide problem.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California, and this will come as a shock to the people who claim that CA can't possibly ever understand rural voters, is not just San Francisco and LA.

It's a huge state with more MAGA morons than probably any other state in the country.

/or disease vectors as we should now refer to them
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We flattened the curve in California. What we didn't do was turn it downward

Nationwide issue. It's the first thing that was said to get people on board and most took it to be the finish line.
 
Insertwitty Namehere
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This being the Hill, must be Republicans.
 
cirby
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gubbo: /or disease vectors as we should now refer to them


See protest photo above, for who the real disease vectors are.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Complacency is just human nature. People look around and say, "Well, I don't have the 'rona. No one around me has the 'rona. This must be blown out of proportion/a hoax/media hysteria/(insert your naive view of the world here). No more mask of social distancing for me".
Hell, you think Florida is bad now?  Wait, until 10-14 days past the July 4th weekend. And this state had a terrible pandemic response plan.  It's going to be so bad here mid-July.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Eh, I wouldn't call them a failure yet, but they've definitely hit a bump in the road.

Since the start of June, cases per day have tripled (2k to 6k), but test positivity rate has only ticked up a little (5% to 8%) and deaths per day haven't moved at all (locked at about 60).

Still plenty of time for them to reverse the trend again.
 
whenIsayGO
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One of my friends left NYC as things were getting bad to stay with family near LA (after quarantining at a hotel for 2 weeks). Every day for months he calls to vent about how badly people out there are doing with social distancing and mask wearing, and this isn't even the MAGA regions. Now he wishes he could get home to NYC because it's so much safer here, but he also doesn't want to be on a plane with a bunch of idiots.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gubbo: California, and this will come as a shock to the people who claim that CA can't possibly ever understand rural voters, is not just San Francisco and LA.

It's a huge state with more MAGA morons than probably any other state in the country.

/or disease vectors as we should now refer to them


Yeah this is the state that has not only elected Devlin Nunes, but it also re-elected Duncan Hunter after he was charged with 60 counts of campaign finance violations.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Because the state has its fair share of entitled, belligerently ignorant assholes."

After being proactive in issuing a statewide stay-at-home order, Newsom let the 58 individual counties make their own reopening decisions, beginning in early May.

And that's where it went wrong.
 
sparkeyjames
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But But But our freedumbs. (applies to both left and right in this case)*.

*protesters and rally goers alike.
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Devin Nunes' district farked the rest of the state
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cirby: Gubbo: /or disease vectors as we should now refer to them

See protest photo above, for who the real disease vectors are.



Interesting. Want to back that up with data.

New York has some interesting data on this that showed that protesters didn't actually spike the Covid-19 cases. Something to do with being outdoors and mostly wearing masks.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Eh, I wouldn't call them a failure yet, but they've definitely hit a bump in the road.

Since the start of June, cases per day have tripled (2k to 6k), but test positivity rate has only ticked up a little (5% to 8%) and deaths per day haven't moved at all (locked at about 60).

Still plenty of time for them to reverse the trend again.


5 to 8% is an enormous jump. Especially when "success" is being reported as 2%.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cirby: Gubbo: /or disease vectors as we should now refer to them

See protest photo above, for who the real disease vectors are.


Yep.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cirby: Gubbo: /or disease vectors as we should now refer to them

See protest photo above, for who the real disease vectors are.


Please stop telling lies, liar. We have the data. It's not the protesters, who pretty much all wear masks. It's the idiots in enclosed spaces without masks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Stay home? NO WAY!"
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What do you expect from the home of the anti-zaxxer movement.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Insertwitty Namehere: [Fark user image image 850x478]


As much as you and others want to blame the George Floyd and BLM protestors, the data indicates that the protests didn't cause an appreciable increase in infections, likely because people were outside and overall did a good job of wearing masks. That's easy information to find, so I suspect you weren't looking for it because you already have an opinion that you're going to stick with no matter what.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

anuran: cirby: Gubbo: /or disease vectors as we should now refer to them

See protest photo above, for who the real disease vectors are.

Please stop telling lies, liar. We have the data. It's not the protesters, who pretty much all wear masks. It's the idiots in enclosed spaces without masks.


Stop telling lies. You DO NOT have the data on how many protesters are testing positive for Covid-19.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: cirby: Gubbo: /or disease vectors as we should now refer to them

See protest photo above, for who the real disease vectors are.

Yep.


Seeing who keeps agreeing with this stuff is a who's who very smart Fark independents.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: penetrating_virga: cirby: Gubbo: /or disease vectors as we should now refer to them

See protest photo above, for who the real disease vectors are.

Yep.

Seeing who keeps agreeing with this stuff is a who's who very smart Fark independents.


Seeing who's pushing the leftists agenda is an echo-chamber full of losers and broken farks.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
From the Trib:

"Protests in Chicago and the suburbs over the Minnesota death of George Floyd as a police officer knelt on his neck so far have caused no identifiable uptick in COVID-19 cases, city and suburban Cook County officials said this week."
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: cirby: Gubbo: /or disease vectors as we should now refer to them

See protest photo above, for who the real disease vectors are.

Yep.


Interesting. Want to back that up with data.

New York has some interesting data on this that showed that protesters didn't actually spike the Covid-19 cases. Something to do with being outdoors and mostly wearing masks.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: capt.snicklefritz: penetrating_virga: cirby: Gubbo: /or disease vectors as we should now refer to them

See protest photo above, for who the real disease vectors are.

Yep.

Seeing who keeps agreeing with this stuff is a who's who very smart Fark independents.

Seeing who's pushing the leftists agenda is an echo-chamber full of losers and broken farks.


I don't know about all that but some of us can certainly read.
 
K-jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gubbo: cirby: Gubbo: /or disease vectors as we should now refer to them

See protest photo above, for who the real disease vectors are.


Interesting. Want to back that up with data.

New York has some interesting data on this that showed that protesters didn't actually spike the Covid-19 cases. Something to do with being outdoors and mostly wearing masks.


Not exactly. The suggests that the protests kept many people, who would otherwise be out, inside. Essentially, the protests increased social distancing for those not involved in the protests and, on aggregate, balanced out any increase that could be attributable to protestors. People don't seem to understand the following statements can both be true: 1) Attending a large protest increases your chances of contracting Covid; 2) Protests did not cause a spike in Covid infections.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bowen: halifaxdatageek: Eh, I wouldn't call them a failure yet, but they've definitely hit a bump in the road.

Since the start of June, cases per day have tripled (2k to 6k), but test positivity rate has only ticked up a little (5% to 8%) and deaths per day haven't moved at all (locked at about 60).

Still plenty of time for them to reverse the trend again.

5 to 8% is an enormous jump. Especially when "success" is being reported as 2%.


2% would be great, but 5% is well within international guidelines, and 8% is "higher than we'd like, but still salvageable if we act fast", especially compared to ACTUAL failures like Florida (20% or higher)
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Insertwitty Namehere: [Fark user image image 850x478]

As much as you and others want to blame the George Floyd and BLM protestors, the data indicates that the protests didn't cause an appreciable increase in infections, likely because people were outside and overall did a good job of wearing masks. That's easy information to find, so I suspect you weren't looking for it because you already have an opinion that you're going to stick with no matter what.


This is my take on it, as well.  The protests are not where this happened.

The bars and house parties are where this happened.  And it raged for weeks while nobody knew how bad it was getting.  Then it came home to the families of those who'd been out partying, and nodes formed.  The friends and family who'd been free to visit for months then took it home with them, and here we are.

The same thing has happened a few times, in several places, now.  Protests don't seem to be an issue.  Parties with alcohol seem to be super-spreading, followed up by weddings and funerals and other "Non-distancing + drinking," situations.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gubbo: California, and this will come as a shock to the people who claim that CA can't possibly ever understand rural voters, is not just San Francisco and LA.

It's a huge state with more MAGA morons than probably any other state in the country.

/or disease vectors as we should now refer to them


This.

Inland Empire and State of Jefferson is as red as Alabama, and dumber from years of agricultural waste runoff in the water.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: capt.snicklefritz: penetrating_virga: cirby: Gubbo: /or disease vectors as we should now refer to them

See protest photo above, for who the real disease vectors are.

Yep.

Seeing who keeps agreeing with this stuff is a who's who very smart Fark independents.

Seeing who's pushing the leftists agenda is an echo-chamber full of losers and broken farks.


The leftist agenda: wear a mask so we don't kill more people.

Yeah, those asshole leftists.

Get the fark out of here.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

K-jack: Gubbo: cirby: Gubbo: /or disease vectors as we should now refer to them

See protest photo above, for who the real disease vectors are.


Interesting. Want to back that up with data.

New York has some interesting data on this that showed that protesters didn't actually spike the Covid-19 cases. Something to do with being outdoors and mostly wearing masks.

Not exactly. The suggests that the protests kept many people, who would otherwise be out, inside. Essentially, the protests increased social distancing for those not involved in the protests and, on aggregate, balanced out any increase that could be attributable to protestors. People don't seem to understand the following statements can both be true: 1) Attending a large protest increases your chances of contracting Covid; 2) Protests did not cause a spike in Covid infections.


A fine and nuanced argument. And one that I'd be willing to engage in.

Were it not for the fact that this isn't the place for that and the post was made in response to a simpleton who is blaming protests solely for the growing spread of Covid-19 in America.

You don't need nuance when engaging with lies and propaganda.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gubbo: penetrating_virga: cirby: Gubbo: /or disease vectors as we should now refer to them

See protest photo above, for who the real disease vectors are.

Yep.

Interesting. Want to back that up with data.

New York has some interesting data on this that showed that protesters didn't actually spike the Covid-19 cases. Something to do with being outdoors and mostly wearing masks.


I bet those same New Yawkers have a bridge they can sell ya.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

K-jack: People don't seem to understand the following statements can both be true: 1) Attending a large protest increases your chances of contracting Covid; 2) Protests did not cause a spike in Covid infections.


But what if I can selectively choose the information that defends my emotional investment in the course of geopolitical events that I falsely imagine to be the reason that my life sucks?

I would do this every damn day if the libs hadn't ruined everything.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "Because the state has its fair share of entitled, belligerently ignorant assholes."

After being proactive in issuing a statewide stay-at-home order, Newsom let the 58 individual counties make their own reopening decisions, beginning in early May.

And that's where it went wrong.


Also this.

OC went "Wheee!" and opened all the beaches.
 
p51d007
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Let everyone out of the cage!   Tell those most vulnerable to keep away from crowds, restrict access
to nursing homes, hospitals etc.  The QUICKER the healthy "catch" the virus and create antibodies,
the quicker this stupid thing dies off.  It's called herd immunity.  Yes, this is one is potentially more
serious than "the flu", but the death rate keeps going lower and lower as more people are tested.
And, the majority of people being tested, will never get sick.  Yes, they potentially could spread it
to others, which is why you keep restrictions on hospitals, nursing homes etc.
But, the sheeple believe the best thing to do, is keep everyone locked down, EXCEPT "peaceful"
protesters because we know the virus won't affect them.  LOL
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It was never a success.  At the end of this not a single state is going to be able to say they succeeded.  99% of countries will fail as well.

The genie was out of the bottle last year.  We didn't even realize it until far too late - due in large part to China's constant lies.

Every state has been so quick to tout its successes, and then it immediately turns to failure.  How about we not pat ourselves on the back until this is all over?  How about we get rid of the useless posturing?
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: penetrating_virga: capt.snicklefritz: penetrating_virga: cirby: Gubbo: /or disease vectors as we should now refer to them

See protest photo above, for who the real disease vectors are.

Yep.

Seeing who keeps agreeing with this stuff is a who's who very smart Fark independents.

Seeing who's pushing the leftists agenda is an echo-chamber full of losers and broken farks.

The leftist agenda: wear a mask so we don't kill more people.

Yeah, those asshole leftists.

Get the fark out of here.


Actually YOU GTFO. As the general idea that's trying to be pushed by the Fark commies in this thread is that somehow the blue urban dwellers of CA are all remaining home and healthy. If that wasn't clear enough for you on this Independence weekend you can stick it up your bumpass.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
California is currently 12th in daily cases per capita.

Also rather American Carnagey: Arizona and Louisiana new deaths per capita. (Data from 6/30)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

p51d007: Let everyone out of the cage!   Tell those most vulnerable to keep away from crowds, restrict access
to nursing homes, hospitals etc.  The QUICKER the healthy "catch" the virus and create antibodies,
the quicker this stupid thing dies off.  It's called herd immunity.  Yes, this is one is potentially more
serious than "the flu", but the death rate keeps going lower and lower as more people are tested.
And, the majority of people being tested, will never get sick.  Yes, they potentially could spread it
to others, which is why you keep restrictions on hospitals, nursing homes etc.
But, the sheeple believe the best thing to do, is keep everyone locked down, EXCEPT "peaceful"
protesters because we know the virus won't affect them.  LOL


Can you please tell your supervisor to fix the translation programming to fix its formatting? It looks like you're just copy-pasting something from Outlook.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: gunther_bumpass: penetrating_virga: capt.snicklefritz: penetrating_virga: cirby: Gubbo: /or disease vectors as we should now refer to them

See protest photo above, for who the real disease vectors are.

Yep.

Seeing who keeps agreeing with this stuff is a who's who very smart Fark independents.

Seeing who's pushing the leftists agenda is an echo-chamber full of losers and broken farks.

The leftist agenda: wear a mask so we don't kill more people.

Yeah, those asshole leftists.

Get the fark out of here.

Actually YOU GTFO. As the general idea that's trying to be pushed by the Fark commies in this thread is that somehow the blue urban dwellers of CA are all remaining home and healthy. If that wasn't clear enough for you on this Independence weekend you can stick it up your bumpass.


Wait, I thought it was the protesters fault. Now it's the urban dwellers.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Who could have known that protesting in the same place where everyone is shiating in the streets would be an issue.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Californian here. Most people who I see at work, in the neighborhood, or at the store or gas station do not take this shiat seriously. There are too many dumbfarks.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: From the Trib:

"Protests in Chicago and the suburbs over the Minnesota death of George Floyd as a police officer knelt on his neck so far have caused no identifiable uptick in COVID-19 cases, city and suburban Cook County officials said this week."


COVID seems to be transmitted almost exclusively indoors. And though it can be caught by anyone, the people who suffer the most are the poor, the already-damaged, and the old. Young people, if they consider the disease exclusively through the lens of how it affects them individually, are going to be pissed at being constrained by it.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Californian here. Most people who I see at work, in the neighborhood, or at the store or gas station do not take this shiat seriously. There are too many dumbfarks.


100% this.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: Gubbo: penetrating_virga: cirby: Gubbo: /or disease vectors as we should now refer to them

See protest photo above, for who the real disease vectors are.

Yep.

Interesting. Want to back that up with data.

New York has some interesting data on this that showed that protesters didn't actually spike the Covid-19 cases. Something to do with being outdoors and mostly wearing masks.

I bet those same New Yawkers have a bridge they can sell ya.


So your response is "I do not have a single piece of evidence to support my claim"

Thank you for your valued contribution to the thread fellow farker
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Eh, I wouldn't call them a failure yet, but they've definitely hit a bump in the road.

Since the start of June, cases per day have tripled (2k to 6k), but test positivity rate has only ticked up a little (5% to 8%) and deaths per day haven't moved at all (locked at about 60).

Still plenty of time for them to reverse the trend again.


5% to 8% is an increase of 60% in positive tests. Thats pretty worrisome.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Who could have known that protesting in the same place where everyone is shiating in the streets would be an issue.


More deeply held beliefs which have already been shown to be bogus.

Thank you. Fark would not be the same without you and your fellow compatriots.

/though I for one would like to see what it was like
 
jjorsett
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Insertwitty Namehere: [Fark user image image 850x478]

As much as you and others want to blame the George Floyd and BLM protestors, the data indicates that the protests didn't cause an appreciable increase in infections, likely because people were outside and overall did a good job of wearing masks. That's easy information to find, so I suspect you weren't looking for it because you already have an opinion that you're going to stick with no matter what.


So why are we closing beaches and parks?
 
