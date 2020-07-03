 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   I was living in my parents' basement before it was cool. Now it's gone too mainstream   (theatlantic.com) divider line
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well maybe if wages weren't stagnant and houses and apartments weren't overpriced, we all be living on our own. But since the government refuses to do anything to help the situration (beyond giving money to the companies that caused it).
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those whose parents have done better, they don't have to do this. One good friend sold his Tampa house to his daughter at a big discount and his son lives in his other old house in Virginia, paying rent/mortgage. Meanwhile, friend lives in his retirement place in Florida.

Summary: because the parents did well, the college educated, well-paid working kids get the benefit of reasonably priced housing they can actually afford.
 
Podna
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: For those whose parents have done better, they don't have to do this. One good friend sold his Tampa house to his daughter at a big discount and his son lives in his other old house in Virginia, paying rent/mortgage. Meanwhile, friend lives in his retirement place in Florida.

Summary: because the parents did well, the college educated, well-paid working kids get the benefit of reasonably priced housing they can actually afford.


Reminds me of those articles "I had 120k in student loans and I paid it off in 4 years!"
They were given a house, and rented it out and moved into grandmothers house.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Multi-generational houses are the norm in many societies around the globe.  They were the norm in the US until after WWII.  It was during the decades of the 1950s through the 2000s when "still lives with parents" was seen as a social ill or someone incapable of being responsible/independent.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Multi generational living is the norm throughout history.  The wasteful way Americans live is the oddity.  The pendulum is swinging back.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moving in with your parents is often seen as a mark of irresponsibility. The pandemic might show the country that it shouldn't be.

I've been saying this for years, but most of the replies on fark tell me it is vitally important to kick children out and keep them out. Something about their kids being too damn stupid to learn responsibility without sink or swim tactics is the usual explanation.

Then in other threads you see the same folks complaining about landlords, housing costs, personal debt, etc. My favorite is when you then click their profile and they've got up a map of how they've traveled the globe taking international vacations every year.

Gee, I wonder where your money went...
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love my parents dearly.  They're great people, I talk to them in the regular, and visit when I can (which isn't often as of late, thanks to the 'rona.

I'd rather live in a box than move back in with them.  Dad and I are both just to particular about how we want things done to coexist under one roof.
 
Mouren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not in my parent's place but still slowly being squeezed to death by increasing rent and no raises. I tried to move this year but there's no place you can afford around here on the median salary if you have an ounce of debt, most were bought out by investors because Amazon announced their new headquarters.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Well maybe if wages weren't stagnant and houses and apartments weren't overpriced, we all be living on our own. But since the government refuses to do anything to help the situration (beyond giving money to the companies that caused it).


Some people have been trying to reduce immigration which increases demand for housing (raising prices) and floods the labor market (reducing wages). Other people get grouchy if you bring it up.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

zeroman987: Multi generational living is the norm throughout history.  The wasteful way Americans live is the oddity.  The pendulum is swinging back.



I tried living with your mom, but she's too demanding.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: tjsands1118: Well maybe if wages weren't stagnant and houses and apartments weren't overpriced, we all be living on our own. But since the government refuses to do anything to help the situration (beyond giving money to the companies that caused it).

Some people have been trying to reduce immigration which increases demand for housing (raising prices) and floods the labor market (reducing wages). Other people get grouchy if you bring it up.


LOL.

The apartment across from has 3 families of Mexicans living in it.
Why don't they have a house.
I call b.s.
And Texas has cheap housing.
250K a 3 bed.
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Parents don't have a basement. Moved into shed in back yard.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: tjsands1118: Well maybe if wages weren't stagnant and houses and apartments weren't overpriced, we all be living on our own. But since the government refuses to do anything to help the situration (beyond giving money to the companies that caused it).

Some people have been trying to reduce immigration which increases demand for housing (raising prices) and floods the labor market (reducing wages). Other people get grouchy if you bring it up.


Americans won't do the job.

You want lettuce, you need immigrants.

The people here are soft snowflakes.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How about those greedy-ass landlords?

Oh, yes!  Let's do the right thing and CHARGE WHAT THE MARKET CAN BEAR!!

The sound of tenants complaining about rent increases...it sounds like VICTORY!!!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Multi-generational houses are the norm in many societies around the globe.  They were the norm in the US until after WWII.  It was during the decades of the 1950s through the 2000s when "still lives with parents" was seen as a social ill or someone incapable of being responsible/independent.


"Still lives with parents" was seen as a social ill, because after the rationing of WWII was over, and there was no longer a war which required a massive manufacturing industry operating 24 hours a day churning out supplies and equipment, industry did a marketing push to convince society that they needed to buy, buy, buy.

Buy a house, buy a wedding, buy a car, have 2.5 kids, and buy a dog and a cat, and buy a white picket fence and buy all the latest home improvements to "keep up with the Johnsons." Just buy and keep buying, and keep buying more. Buy a new TV! Buy a second car for the wife! Success is measured in how much you can buy! Don't have enough? Get a raise! Climb that corporate ladder! Not enough? Get a credit card! Go into debt! Debt is good! it shows you can afford to buy!

Are you still living at home? Clearly you're just lazy and don't want to do your part! Get to work you deadbeat! BUY BUY BUY!

And that sort of thing actually could work without it being that much of a burden, back when there was still enough money in the economy to keep it running. Back when the rich paid their fair share of taxes, and workers could have a career which actually provided a living wage.

But that all fell apart under Ronald Reagan. When careers became jobs, employees became "assets" and rich people fobbed their share of the tax burden off onto the working poor. And it's been getting worse ever since.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Multi-generational houses are the norm in many societies around the globe.  They were the norm in the US until after WWII.  It was during the decades of the 1950s through the 2000s when "still lives with parents" was seen as a social ill or someone incapable of being responsible/independent.

"Still lives with parents" was seen as a social ill, because after the rationing of WWII was over, and there was no longer a war which required a massive manufacturing industry operating 24 hours a day churning out supplies and equipment, industry did a marketing push to convince society that they needed to buy, buy, buy.

Buy a house, buy a wedding, buy a car, have 2.5 kids, and buy a dog and a cat, and buy a white picket fence and buy all the latest home improvements to "keep up with the Johnsons." Just buy and keep buying, and keep buying more. Buy a new TV! Buy a second car for the wife! Success is measured in how much you can buy! Don't have enough? Get a raise! Climb that corporate ladder! Not enough? Get a credit card! Go into debt! Debt is good! it shows you can afford to buy!

Are you still living at home? Clearly you're just lazy and don't want to do your part! Get to work you deadbeat! BUY BUY BUY!

And that sort of thing actually could work without it being that much of a burden, back when there was still enough money in the economy to keep it running. Back when the rich paid their fair share of taxes, and workers could have a career which actually provided a living wage.

But that all fell apart under Ronald Reagan. When careers became jobs, employees became "assets" and rich people fobbed their share of the tax burden off onto the working poor. And it's been getting worse ever since.


p51d007
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So these "kids" don't have a job (that they want or had).  Does that mean they should just lay around
all day watching tv, spending money on an "electronic drum set", snacking, playing video games?
How about going to look for ANOTHER JOB.  I see help wanted signs all over the place.  I guess they
are too proud to take a "minimum wage" job or the like?  Who says they have to stay at that job?
Just take it to make yourself productive and useful, and give yourself some respect.  But, with unemployment
benefits if any, it's more $$ rewarding to NOT work, than to work in some cases.
 
Quaker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Buy a house, buy a wedding, buy a car, have 2.5 kids, and buy a dog and a cat, and buy a white picket fence and buy all the latest home improvements to "keep up with the Johnsons." Just buy and keep buying, and keep buying more. Buy a new TV! Buy a second car for the wife! Success is measured in how much you can buy! Don't have enough? Get a raise! Climb that corporate ladder! Not enough? Get a credit card! Go into debt! Debt is good! it shows you can afford to buy!


Choose Life - Trainspotting (1/12) Movie CLIP (1996) HD
Youtube Naf_WiEb9Qs


/Posted from my parents' basement (yes, really)
//December was not an ideal time to have graduated college and started looking for a career
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

p51d007: So these "kids" don't have a job (that they want or had).  Does that mean they should just lay around
all day watching tv, spending money on an "electronic drum set", snacking, playing video games?
How about going to look for ANOTHER JOB.  I see help wanted signs all over the place.  I guess they
are too proud to take a "minimum wage" job or the like?  Who says they have to stay at that job?
Just take it to make yourself productive and useful, and give yourself some respect.  But, with unemployment
benefits if any, it's more $$ rewarding to NOT work, than to work in some cases.


What I can't get. Never get. Is, it's clear people want people to work.
Don't lie. Society wants everyone to work.
It's just short of being mandatory.
The way we treat the destitute and homeless nearly makes it a de facto law.
So, yeah kick rocks.
YOU WANT PEOPLE TO WORK? No demand that they work!
Things should reflect that.
For example. Women are kinda forced to be house wives. But, when that is the case, they get a ton of perks. Like alimony and or an inheritance.
But a worker is treated like a donkey.
Well, donkeys are stubborn.
society treats workers like donkeys and then is perplexed that they're stubborn.
Saw off buddy.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Due to housing prices & an economy that's sh*tting the bed, I've resigned myself to the fact that my 20-something offspring will be living here for a while.
I know some butch-lords say I should throw them out into the streets but butch-lords are big on grandiose threats & macho posturing - you know, assholes.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah. I've got the opposite going on and there is nearly as much stigma attached to THAT for some farking reason.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: For those whose parents have done better, they don't have to do this. One good friend sold his Tampa house to his daughter at a big discount and his son lives in his other old house in Virginia, paying rent/mortgage. Meanwhile, friend lives in his retirement place in Florida.

Summary: because the parents did well, the college educated, well-paid working kids get the benefit of reasonably priced housing they can actually afford.


If your parents didn't do better for you, maybe it falls to you to do better for your kids. Or you could just complain and leave the hard work for the next generation.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm one of those "millennials" (Oregon Trail Generation -b. 1985) that have a Non-traditional living situation. I own a home and rent out bedrooms to a woman and her dad. Someone else rents the basement, and I live in the main bedroom.

It's the new normal.
 
