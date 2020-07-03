 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TC Palm)   Come for the science denying commissioners, stay for the comparison of wearing masks to Jews wearing yellow stars. Welcome to Martin County Florida   (tcpalm.com) divider line
6
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

208 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2020 at 9:58 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At least we learned one thing. Kyle Green, owner of Kyle G's restaurant on Hutchinson Island, is a total moron.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mr_a: At least we learned one thing. Kyle Green, owner of Kyle G's restaurant on Hutchinson Island, is a total moron.


Is he the Kyle that those very fine people seek? About this tall?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Serious question. Did Bugs Bunny have the right idea?
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why Florida Is America's Scrotum - Patton Oswalt
Youtube RD7W21UQls0
 
holdmybones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

King Something: mr_a: At least we learned one thing. Kyle Green, owner of Kyle G's restaurant on Hutchinson Island, is a total moron.

Is he the Kyle that those very fine people seek? About this tall?


Somebody's finally seen Kyle?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This outlines one of the dangers of forming a "society".   Nature isn't allowed to kill off the stupid quick enough and they are allowed to breed.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.