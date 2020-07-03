 Skip to content
(AP News)   Train A leaves its station heading east at 60kph. Train B leaves its station heading west at 45kph. How long until they collide in a tunnel under the Swiss Alps?   (apnews.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Do you want the answer in Metric time or Imperial?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is there a Nazi gold
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Give me a map and a stopwatch, and I'll fly the Alps in a plane with no windows.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
PSA: Don't do this.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If this wasn't a head-on collision then what the fark happened?
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 640x446]


Came. Saw. Funnied.
 
firemanbuck [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Russ1642: If this wasn't a head-on collision then what the fark happened?


Side swiped...
 
boozehat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What's the distance between the two trains, and did they leave at the same time?  What is the amount of time and distance for each train to go from zero to cruising speed?
 
FilmKitty [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ayn Rand already used that.
 
