(Metro)   If you stole highly toxic rat poison from an exterminator's van in England, authorities want to warn you you'll probably die   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    PSA  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems a little too specific to be random theft.  I hope the UK's more elite security services are investigating because I get the feeling that someone is going to try something.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe that was the plan.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Petchow: Rat Poison - SNL
Youtube IprSkoPs2aQ
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless your name is Gribble or Bourroughs, in which case you should be just fine.

/ Bill and Dale.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bourroughs? Yeah, I'll go with Burroughs.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Darwen the British spelling of Darwin?
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who doesnt love some phosphine gas?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psylence: Who doesnt love some phosphine gas?


Judging by the contents of a full English breakfast...most of England I guess.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: This seems a little too specific to be random theft.  I hope the UK's more elite security services are investigating because I get the feeling that someone is going to try something.


If you wanted to commit a terrorist attack using chemical agents, there are far easier ways than stealing a single exterminator's van and the small amount of rat poison it contained. Not everything is an episode of 24.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Opacity: [Fark user image 850x463]
Wanted for questioning


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe it's a cure for the 'Rona the Deep State has been keeping from us!
 
jsnbase
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How else are you supposed to get rid of highly toxic rats?
 
khatores
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Under no circumstances should Talunex be disposed of in general waste or flushed down a toilet or plughole.

Maybe the thieves will shove it up their own plugholes. Problem solved.
 
