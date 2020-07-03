 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   The trial of the 20 Saudis involved in Jamal Khashoggi's murder opens in Turkey. The first of many parts, one would think   (nytimes.com) divider line
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well-played, subby, we're all on on the list for laughing at that headline.
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Let the show trials and scapegoating commence!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nah. I think we all saw that coming.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How do you say Scapegoats in Arabic?


Crewmannumber6
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ain't nothin' gon' happen.jpg
 
starsrift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Holy shiat. Not only does Putin have to be backing him all the way, but he's literally banking on a Trump election loss. Or that Trump is too weak to do anything. That is a ballsy move.
 
starsrift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

"him" meaning Erdogan. Contextless posts are stupid, and therefore, so am I.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Let's hope they aren't a flight risk
 
