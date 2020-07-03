 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Be kind. Science says it pays off   (local21news.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, random acts, science  
•       •       •

423 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 03 Jul 2020 at 9:29 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As the good Doctor says...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
NICK LOWE - CRUEL TO BE KIND - HQ Best Version. New Audio.
Youtube b0l3QWUXVho
 
comrade
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You might even become president some day.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So why didn't the 90s  kill me? I was a POS.
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But we've given up on science...
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So why didn't the 90s  kill me? I was a POS.


You ARE dead, and this is Hell.
 
black_knight
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jso2897: waxbeans: So why didn't the 90s  kill me? I was a POS.

You ARE dead, and this is Hell.


I would not be in the least bit surprised
not the least bit

I literally can't overstate this
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They say the same thing of prayer. They're too kind, really.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kindness is great if you have thankful decent people around you. It is hollow if you are surrounded by selfish jerks.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nosatril: Kindness is great if you have thankful decent people around you. It is hollow if you are surrounded by selfish jerks.


The point is not to get recognized for doing a kind act, the reward is the act itself. If you are expecting adulation you're doing it for the wrong reasons.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.