(Taiwan News)   China announces "No. 1 Flood" for Three Gorges Dam headwaters, and if you're into that kind of thing we'd just as soon you keep it to yourself   (taiwannews.com.tw) divider line
    More: Followup, Yangtze River, southern China, Chongqing, Three Gorges Dam, water level, massive flood of the Yangtze River Basin, shallow depth, inflow of the Three Gorges reservoir reaches  
34 Comments



baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charlie Chan and Number one Son are ready to get on the case
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep the Coke away.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dam is engineering porn at it's best.
 
ocelot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sum Ting Wong?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: That dam is engineering porn at it's best.


Yes, it's a famously huge erection.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer No. 4 Kung Pow Chicken
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than the "No. 2 Flood" I guess.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
use as directed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is No. 1 Flood like beef and broccoli?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they asked PepsiCo to help lower the levels?
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um. Is this article actually saying anything? What the hell is No. 1 Flood supposed to mean?
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. 1 Buffet of Water
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So things might get weir?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I am not a number! I am a free dam!
 
way south
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: That dam is engineering porn at it's best.


It started out as high production quality incest porn but at some point it turned into a grainy German scat video.
The idea was to prevent floods but it seems they're settling for controlled disaster in an effort to save face.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Now I want Chinese food!
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Um. Is this article actually saying anything? What the hell is No. 1 Flood supposed to mean?


I think he numbers indicate the level of severity but it didn't say that outright in the article.
No.1 Flood could also mean that this flood is a Fonzy event.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: LiberalConservative: Um. Is this article actually saying anything? What the hell is No. 1 Flood supposed to mean?

I think he numbers indicate the level of severity but it didn't say that outright in the article.
No.1 Flood could also mean that this flood is a Fonzy event.


The water is so high that sharks are jumping the dam.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

baka-san: Charlie Chan and Number one Son are ready to get on the case


Charlie is at a beach with his children.
He sent #1 Son out to get Chinese take-out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: LiberalConservative: Um. Is this article actually saying anything? What the hell is No. 1 Flood supposed to mean?

I think he numbers indicate the level of severity but it didn't say that outright in the article.
No.1 Flood could also mean that this flood is a Fonzy event.


Ftfa:

According to China's major river numbering regulations, when the inflow of the Three Gorges reservoir reaches 50,000 cubic meters per second and the water level in the middle reaches of Lianhuatang rises to the warning level, the flood will be assigned a number.

It's not actually informative or even very helpful. But I'm guessing flood level 1 is threat level midnight?
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Um. Is this article actually saying anything? What the hell is No. 1 Flood supposed to mean?


It means this is the first flood of 2020. Like hurricanes and cyclones get criteria for how strong they have to be to get a name, there are criteria for floods in that region to get a number.

China has to take floods seriously. Look at the list of deadliest floods.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Isitoveryet: LiberalConservative: Um. Is this article actually saying anything? What the hell is No. 1 Flood supposed to mean?

I think he numbers indicate the level of severity but it didn't say that outright in the article.
No.1 Flood could also mean that this flood is a Fonzy event.

The water is so high that sharks are jumping the dam.


Whoa.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Um. Is this article actually saying anything? What the hell is No. 1 Flood supposed to mean?


A big flood. The best flood.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dodo David: baka-san: Charlie Chan and Number one Son are ready to get on the case

Charlie is at a beach with his children.
He sent #1 Son out to get Chinese take-out.

[Fark user image image 400x300]


Shoyu Weenie!
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, bets on if it fails?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well good luck keeping things under control. The world has seen enough misery already in 2020 so lets hope a dam collapse does not add to that.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In before some idiot posts the 3d rendered 2d image from google earth.


way south: MurphyMurphy: That dam is engineering porn at it's best.

It started out as high production quality incest porn but at some point it turned into a grainy German scat video.
The idea was to prevent floods but it seems they're settling for controlled disaster in an effort to save face.

[Fark user image 650x488]



Damnit
 
NEDM
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: In before some idiot posts the 3d rendered 2d image from google earth.


way south: MurphyMurphy: That dam is engineering porn at it's best.

It started out as high production quality incest porn but at some point it turned into a grainy German scat video.
The idea was to prevent floods but it seems they're settling for controlled disaster in an effort to save face.

[Fark user image 650x488]


Damnit


That's a picture of the dam's discharge, not the distortion, genius.
 
Trik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: So, bets on if it fails?


I've read that it causes earth tremors, and not just right next to it but at considerable distance.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Murflette: Isitoveryet: LiberalConservative: Um. Is this article actually saying anything? What the hell is No. 1 Flood supposed to mean?

I think he numbers indicate the level of severity but it didn't say that outright in the article.
No.1 Flood could also mean that this flood is a Fonzy event.

Ftfa:

According to China's major river numbering regulations, when the inflow of the Three Gorges reservoir reaches 50,000 cubic meters per second and the water level in the middle reaches of Lianhuatang rises to the warning level, the flood will be assigned a number.

It's not actually informative or even very helpful. But I'm guessing flood level 1 is threat level midnight?


Think of it as "First class flood" or "highest flood".
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NEDM: SumoJeb: In before some idiot posts the 3d rendered 2d image from google earth.


way south: MurphyMurphy: That dam is engineering porn at it's best.

It started out as high production quality incest porn but at some point it turned into a grainy German scat video.
The idea was to prevent floods but it seems they're settling for controlled disaster in an effort to save face.

[Fark user image 650x488]


Damnit

That's a picture of the dam's discharge, not the distortion, genius.


that photo is from 2019 you numpkin
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dodo David: baka-san: Charlie Chan and Number one Son are ready to get on the case

Charlie is at a beach with his children.
He sent #1 Son out to get Chinese take-out.

[Fark user image image 400x300]


So number one was sent out for a #3 with porn cracker
 
Biser [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fifty thousand cubic meters per second is a cubic kilometer in about six hours.  Hory Fark!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Biser: Fifty thousand cubic meters per second is a cubic kilometer in about six hours.  Hory Fark!


Hey, how about stick to real units here. What's that in bushels per parsec, or Rhode Islands?
 
