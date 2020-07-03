 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   U.S. surpasses global record for new COVID-19 cases recorded in a day. Ummm...WE'RE #1?   (npr.org) divider line
47
    More: Sick, United States, face mask, executive order, Johns Hopkins University, Gavin Newsom, new COVID-19 cases, daily global record, state Department of Heath  
•       •       •

525 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2020 at 8:57 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again? Guess we will see this again and again for the whole summer.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday urged Californians to turn to their "better angels"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're going to win so much, you're going to be so sick and tired of winning"  DJT
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Again? Guess we will see this again and again for the whole summer.


Summer? Try 8-12 months.  We're going to be on the "panic-flattening-reopen stupidly" roller coaster for a while.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Infections and deaths per hundred thousand are what you should pay attention to.
Not that the U.S. is doing well measured that way, but thats how yiu compare countries.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Trump was going to slow down the testing, to keep the numbers from looking bad. I guess he failed at that too.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Animatronik: Infections and deaths per hundred thousand are what you should pay attention to.
Not that the U.S. is doing well measured that way, but thats how yiu compare countries.


It's not a competition. We are the United States of America, formerly the greatest nation on the Earth. In theory we have the greatest minds and the greatest resources to combat this. We should not be number one in infections and deaths, regardless of how the numbers are crunched or who they're compared to
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Animatronik: Infections and deaths per hundred thousand are what you should pay attention to.
Not that the U.S. is doing well measured that way, but thats how yiu compare countries.


People capable of doing long division aren't the ones needing to understand the problem.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And trump is still number two.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday urged Californians to turn to their "better angels"


[Fark user image 500x213] [View Full Size image _x_]


I think he's going for a paraphrase of a Lincoln quote from his first inaugural address:

"We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature."
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
MAGA!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Went to the grocery store yesterday. Other than the employees and a couple of elderly people I was the only one wearing a mask.

Fun times ahead.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: blatz514: Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday urged Californians to turn to their "better angels"


[Fark user image 500x213] [View Full Size image _x_]

I think he's going for a paraphrase of a Lincoln quote from his first inaugural address:

"We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature."


Hey pal, don't make me be learning things on Fark.

/thanks
 
NotTooLittleRichard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hold the Trump administration personally responsible.
 
balko
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Infections and deaths per hundred thousand are what you should pay attention to.
Not that the U.S. is doing well measured that way, but thats how yiu compare countries.


Eh not really. This was covered back in March. The total size of a population doesnt really have much to do with the rate at which a virus is spreading.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The entire population will be infected by the end of the year.  Whether we want to be or not, we will ALL be infected.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

groppet: Again? Guess we will see this again and again for the whole summer.


Till election day at least . It may continue after the election depending on the results .
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Animatronik: Infections and deaths per hundred thousand are what you should pay attention to.
Not that the U.S. is doing well measured that way, but thats how yiu compare countries.

It's not a competition. We are the United States of America, formerly the greatest nation on the Earth. In theory we have the greatest minds and the greatest resources to combat this. We should not be number one in infections and deaths, regardless of how the numbers are crunched or who they're compared to


this is a societal, governmental failure.

you have the president doing everything he can to make this worse.  no, seriously, i can't believe that his actions which enhance the spread of this disease are anything but intentional and malignant.

he wants a lot of americans to die.  a lot.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Infections and deaths per hundred thousand are what you should pay attention to.
Not that the U.S. is doing well measured that way, but thats how yiu compare countries.


Percentage of  deaths are going down .
 
kukukupo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not surprising considering our population and the fact that they are actually testing.  It's expected, really.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: groppet: Again? Guess we will see this again and again for the whole summer.

Till election day at least . It may continue after the election depending on the results .


Which result will do what
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Riche: Went to the grocery store yesterday. Other than the employees and a couple of elderly people I was the only one wearing a mask.

Fun times ahead.


I was just there today at 7, everyone was in masks and very few people. Only one ahole had his mask pulled down to his nose and was going against the arrows.
We are reopening here slowly but I have a feeling we will be back on lockdown by September.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
SLOW DOWN THE TESTING!!!

With the money saved by stopping that, maybe we could find out the cause of that mysterious increase in pneumonia deaths being falsely attributed to COVID-19.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NotTooLittleRichard: I hold the Trump administration personally responsible.


But he said he takes no responsibility and since he said it first he is safe.
 
Nutsac_Jim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

groppet: Again? Guess we will see this again and again for the whole summer.


It doesnt matter.

What matters is deaths.  Which continue to go down.

Rising cases simply means that more people who do not die are getting infected.

This is GOOD.   It means soon we will have herd immunity.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Imagine how bad it would be if it hadn't gone away. Just pray it doesn't come back again in the fall.
 
Nutsac_Jim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

puzzled: "We're going to win so much, you're going to be so sick and tired of winning"  DJT

Tired of hearing about fewer deaths every week.

I mean, thats what the news is telling us every day, right ?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proton
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: SLOW DOWN THE TESTING!!!

With the money saved by stopping that, maybe we could find out the cause of that mysterious increase in pneumonia deaths being falsely attributed to COVID-19.


Weakened immune systems as a result of Covid infection.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

blatz514: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: blatz514: Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday urged Californians to turn to their "better angels"


[Fark user image 500x213] [View Full Size image _x_]

I think he's going for a paraphrase of a Lincoln quote from his first inaugural address:

"We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature."

Hey pal, don't make me be learning things on Fark.

/thanks


"Better Angels" is a relatively popular phrase in the US. At least it was when I was growing up. I'm surprised someone hasn't heard it before. It's popular enough that several tv shows have episodes named "Better Angels" although I'm disappointed "Angel" wasn't one of those TV shows.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nutsac_Jim: groppet: Again? Guess we will see this again and again for the whole summer.

It doesnt matter.

What matters is deaths.  Which continue to go down.

Rising cases simply means that more people who do not die are getting infected.

This is GOOD.   It means soon we will have herd immunity.


Everything you said is completely wrong.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nutsac_Jim: groppet: Again? Guess we will see this again and again for the whole summer.

It doesnt matter.

What matters is deaths.  Which continue to go down.

Rising cases simply means that more people who do not die are getting infected.

This is GOOD.   It means soon we will have herd immunity.


You know that deaths is a lagging indicator, right? People don't just get infected and die immediately. This spike in infections is very likely to turn into an increase in deaths in a matter of weeks, unless remdesivir can put a big dent in the mortality rates.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Animatronik: Infections and deaths per hundred thousand are what you should pay attention to.
Not that the U.S. is doing well measured that way, but thats how yiu compare countries.

Percentage of  deaths are going down .


I wonder if indirect deaths will be counted. As in grandma couldn't get in to the hospital for her heart attack because it was full of Covid patients.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Animatronik: Infections and deaths per hundred thousand are what you should pay attention to.
Not that the U.S. is doing well measured that way, but thats how yiu compare countries.

It's not a competition. We are the United States of America, formerly the greatest nation on the Earth. In theory we have the greatest minds and the greatest resources to combat this. We should not be number one in infections and deaths, regardless of how the numbers are crunched or who they're compared to


Good thought there, but we have 350 million people here, and a large number of them have not been exposed to Covid.    Yet.   They will be, at some point.  They are future cases.  We have the biggest blame game ever going on now, and it is totally pointless.  The 'bad guy' is a virus, which no one can control.  It is everywhere.  Until we have meds to combat it, it will continue.  This "he should have done 'X'"  bullshait is just stupid.  Covid is an invisible stealth virus that everyone will have to deal with.  No way around that.  Pray for a vaccine.  Those 'other countries' are going through the same thing we are, but they don't advertise it like we do.  They just deal with it..
Have a fun summer.   Reality is here.
Y
 
proton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Nutsac_Jim: groppet: Again? Guess we will see this again and again for the whole summer.

It doesnt matter.

What matters is deaths.  Which continue to go down.

Rising cases simply means that more people who do not die are getting infected.

This is GOOD.   It means soon we will have herd immunity.

You know that deaths is a lagging indicator, right? People don't just get infected and die immediately. This spike in infections is very likely to turn into an increase in deaths in a matter of weeks, unless remdesivir can put a big dent in the mortality rates.


It is worth mentioning that younger people seem to be driving up the infection rate at the moment.  So the lag may be a bit longer.  You know, to give them time to infect older folks.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

groppet: Again? Guess we will see this again and again for the whole summer.


Yes.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Hey Nurse!: Animatronik: Infections and deaths per hundred thousand are what you should pay attention to.
Not that the U.S. is doing well measured that way, but thats how yiu compare countries.

It's not a competition. We are the United States of America, formerly the greatest nation on the Earth. In theory we have the greatest minds and the greatest resources to combat this. We should not be number one in infections and deaths, regardless of how the numbers are crunched or who they're compared to

Good thought there, but we have 350 million people here, and a large number of them have not been exposed to Covid.    Yet.   They will be, at some point.  They are future cases.  We have the biggest blame game ever going on now, and it is totally pointless.  The 'bad guy' is a virus, which no one can control.  It is everywhere.  Until we have meds to combat it, it will continue.  This "he should have done 'X'"  bullshait is just stupid.  Covid is an invisible stealth virus that everyone will have to deal with.  No way around that.  Pray for a vaccine.  Those 'other countries' are going through the same thing we are, but they don't advertise it like we do.  They just deal with it..
Have a fun summer.   Reality is here.
Y


Hey, dude, no one can control it? Then explain why it's controlled in New York where masks have been required in public places since March?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: I thought Trump was going to slow down the testing, to keep the numbers from looking bad. I guess he failed at that too.


Testing is good for that instant.  10 seconds later, you may 'have 'it.   Masks slow it down, so it lasts longer.  Blame the virus, not the people that have no way to attack it.
As long as there are people moving around, anywhere, the virus will continue.  You can't shut down the world.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Riche: Went to the grocery store yesterday. Other than the employees and a couple of elderly people I was the only one wearing a mask.

Fun times ahead.


I went to the grocery store yesterday. Everyone was wearing a mask, employees and customers. I used to think people in the PNW tried too hard to be nice but I'm perfectly fine with excessive niceness now.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: CordycepsInYourBrain: I thought Trump was going to slow down the testing, to keep the numbers from looking bad. I guess he failed at that too.

Testing is good for that instant.  10 seconds later, you may 'have 'it.   Masks slow it down, so it lasts longer.  Blame the virus, not the people that have no way to attack it.
As long as there are people moving around, anywhere, the virus will continue.  You can't shut down the world.


New York isn't shut down, but it requires masks and the infection rate is low.

Keep ignoring that point I'm sure it's working out well for you
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Infections and deaths per hundred thousand are what you should pay attention to.
Not that the U.S. is doing well measured that way, but thats how yiu compare countries.


Do you know what would keep people from dying from Covid?  NOT FARKING GETTING COVID!!!
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: CordycepsInYourBrain: I thought Trump was going to slow down the testing, to keep the numbers from looking bad. I guess he failed at that too.

Testing is good for that instant.  10 seconds later, you may 'have 'it.   Masks slow it down, so it lasts longer.  Blame the virus, not the people that have no way to attack it.
As long as there are people moving around, anywhere, the virus will continue.  You can't shut down the world.


User name checks out.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Animatronik: Infections and deaths per hundred thousand are what you should pay attention to.
Not that the U.S. is doing well measured that way, but thats how yiu compare countries.

Percentage of  deaths are going down .


Until the infection rates get so high that the previous hospitalization rate becomes approximately the mortality rate because the hospitals are completely full.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cant do nothing to stop it, might as well not try.

Well, except for New Zealand.   And South Korea.  And pretty much the entirety of western civilization.

Cant do nothin.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

proton: Parthenogenetic: SLOW DOWN THE TESTING!!!

With the money saved by stopping that, maybe we could find out the cause of that mysterious increase in pneumonia deaths being falsely attributed to COVID-19.

Weakened immune systems as a result of Covid infection.


Nonsense. Mark my words, they're gonna find out nobody dies from COVID-19, it's just something everyone has, like herpes or bankruptcies or sexual harassment settlements.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.