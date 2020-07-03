 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   The world is a vampire, but this guy didn't realize his father was not   (local21news.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Pennsylvania man, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, 92-year-old father, Police, death, vampire  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guillermo just can't get a night off.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Youbwould think things would be pretty chill in hempfield
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
propstoreauction.comView Full Size


Was this at the crime scene?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo, what, is happening?


At 92, he could go at any moment. Killing him was beyond stupid. WTF
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he won't be dating Julia Garner anymore?
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Yo, what, is happening?


At 92, he could go at any moment. Killing him was beyond stupid. WTF


I'm trying to imagine a scenario in which a 92 year old man succeeds in taking his son's phone away, as was the son's initial reason for the murder.

This relationship strikes me as having been essentially unhealthy.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smashing Grumpkin
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he was a vampire.  Don't be so hasty to cast judgement.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: waxbeans: Yo, what, is happening?


At 92, he could go at any moment. Killing him was beyond stupid. WTF

I'm trying to imagine a scenario in which a 92 year old man succeeds in taking his son's phone away, as was the son's initial reason for the murder.

This relationship strikes me as having been essentially unhealthy.


Clearly.
But, what in world, time was on this fools side.

I guess I'm lucky.
A lot of people I don't like slipped right off the mortal coil in a nice timely fashion

Except one. Who is now pushing 76 ......83..... Meh. What is the point now? Dude is Ben gay and metamucil in a bag
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite all his rage, he will soon be a man in a cage.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: Despite all his rage, he will soon be a man in a cage.


The only cage is in the mind


Anyone could become Michael Jordan if they just apply themselves
 
Tenatra
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: I'm trying to imagine a scenario in which a 92 year old man succeeds in taking his son's phone away, as was the son's initial reason for the murder.


Depending on his mental state lack of meds can do that. I have a manic-depressive uncle, he was off his meds and his wife broke news that she wanted a divorce. Ended up bludgeoning her to death with a hammer. He was rather successful with a full ride college scholarship and thousands invested in stocks in the 80's. All toast after that.

Alternatively, I had a psych experimenting with some meds on me for social anxiety issues. 1 in particular was ridiculous. Yea it helped me around people ... but ... Someone cut me off in traffic. I floored it and passed them on the shoulder. Wait, I'm not supposed to do that. "Maybe it's just an adjustment phase" - A couple days later: A fan cord got in my way. Kicked the shiat out of the fan across the room. Yea this isn't gonna work. I'm normally pretty level headed without any outward rage but it had me in a state where if something upset me I'd impulsively do X immediately only to realize what I had done after the fact.
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did they live in a cave their entire lives?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Paranoid Schizophrenia action stories never get old.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tenatra: BeesNuts: I'm trying to imagine a scenario in which a 92 year old man succeeds in taking his son's phone away, as was the son's initial reason for the murder.

Depending on his mental state lack of meds can do that. I have a manic-depressive uncle, he was off his meds and his wife broke news that she wanted a divorce. Ended up bludgeoning her to death with a hammer. He was rather successful with a full ride college scholarship and thousands invested in stocks in the 80's. All toast after that.

Alternatively, I had a psych experimenting with some meds on me for social anxiety issues. 1 in particular was ridiculous. Yea it helped me around people ... but ... Someone cut me off in traffic. I floored it and passed them on the shoulder. Wait, I'm not supposed to do that. "Maybe it's just an adjustment phase" - A couple days later: A fan cord got in my way. Kicked the shiat out of the fan across the room. Yea this isn't gonna work. I'm normally pretty level headed without any outward rage but it had me in a state where if something upset me I'd impulsively do X immediately only to realize what I had done after the fact.


You misunderstand me.  I can EASILY imagine a mentally ill manchild throwing a violent tantrum when his father takes his phone away and killing him.

The problem I have with the scenario is the nonogenarian gaining possession of this phone in the first place.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Tenatra: BeesNuts: I'm trying to imagine a scenario in which a 92 year old man succeeds in taking his son's phone away, as was the son's initial reason for the murder.

Depending on his mental state lack of meds can do that. I have a manic-depressive uncle, he was off his meds and his wife broke news that she wanted a divorce. Ended up bludgeoning her to death with a hammer. He was rather successful with a full ride college scholarship and thousands invested in stocks in the 80's. All toast after that.

Alternatively, I had a psych experimenting with some meds on me for social anxiety issues. 1 in particular was ridiculous. Yea it helped me around people ... but ... Someone cut me off in traffic. I floored it and passed them on the shoulder. Wait, I'm not supposed to do that. "Maybe it's just an adjustment phase" - A couple days later: A fan cord got in my way. Kicked the shiat out of the fan across the room. Yea this isn't gonna work. I'm normally pretty level headed without any outward rage but it had me in a state where if something upset me I'd impulsively do X immediately only to realize what I had done after the fact.

You misunderstand me.  I can EASILY imagine a mentally ill manchild throwing a violent tantrum when his father takes his phone away and killing him.

The problem I have with the scenario is the nonogenarian gaining possession of this phone in the first place.


I also don't mean to imply that mental illness reduces people to children.  I just get the impression that this guy, in additional to having some serious problems, also never emotionally advanced past the age of about 16.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: BeesNuts: Tenatra: BeesNuts: I'm trying to imagine a scenario in which a 92 year old man succeeds in taking his son's phone away, as was the son's initial reason for the murder.

Depending on his mental state lack of meds can do that. I have a manic-depressive uncle, he was off his meds and his wife broke news that she wanted a divorce. Ended up bludgeoning her to death with a hammer. He was rather successful with a full ride college scholarship and thousands invested in stocks in the 80's. All toast after that.

Alternatively, I had a psych experimenting with some meds on me for social anxiety issues. 1 in particular was ridiculous. Yea it helped me around people ... but ... Someone cut me off in traffic. I floored it and passed them on the shoulder. Wait, I'm not supposed to do that. "Maybe it's just an adjustment phase" - A couple days later: A fan cord got in my way. Kicked the shiat out of the fan across the room. Yea this isn't gonna work. I'm normally pretty level headed without any outward rage but it had me in a state where if something upset me I'd impulsively do X immediately only to realize what I had done after the fact.

You misunderstand me.  I can EASILY imagine a mentally ill manchild throwing a violent tantrum when his father takes his phone away and killing him.

The problem I have with the scenario is the nonogenarian gaining possession of this phone in the first place.

I also don't mean to imply that mental illness reduces people to children.  I just get the impression that this guy, in additional to having some serious problems, also never emotionally advanced past the age of about 16.


🙄

I'm mentally 15

Haven't killed anyone
 
genner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
