(The New York Times)   Most universities are bringing the students back in the fall. The problem is the professors know better   (nytimes.com) divider line
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UMass is going to have remote classes but the dorms will be open. Doesn't make much sense to me but I'm old.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I work at a masks required campus and then student pilots have followed the rules well.

However, my coworkers have not and the second the students are out of the building they're living their lives like normal.

So, I guess what I'm saying is, we're all gonna die
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: I work at a masks required campus and then student pilots have followed the rules well.

However, my coworkers have not and the second the students are out of the building they're living their lives like normal.

So, I guess what I'm saying is, we're all gonna die


Our chancellor is requiring all students to sign a pledge/oath kinda thing saying they'll take all precautions to not spread the virus.

Living in dorms and eating at the commons will do nothing to prevent this.  But, I'm glad I still have a job here, albeit, with shorter hours and 1 furlough day per 2 week pay period.
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As a professor of epidemiology at a campus bringing students back to campus, I look forward to the opportunities for more hands-on, real-world learning experiences this will bring and the chance to become a statistic in my own research. If I do get covid I will be comforted by the irony. At least I don't teach undergrads.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Seen several references to "The Fyre Festival of Academic Terms".
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Howling Fantods: As a professor of epidemiology at a campus bringing students back to campus, I look forward to the opportunities for more hands-on, real-world learning experiences this will bring and the chance to become a statistic in my own research. If I do get covid I will be comforted by the irony. At least I don't teach undergrads.


As a generally concerned citizen who is jawdroppingly struck by the idiocy displayed on TV news by some of your colleagues (or maybe you're one of them) should future MDs  be required to take differential equations, fluid dynamics, and fundamental data analysis/visualization courses, considering that pandemics are likely a more new norm?
 
