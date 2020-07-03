 Skip to content
(AP News)   Explosion at Turkish fireworks factory infuses death with spectacle   (apnews.com) divider line
15
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well, mom, working in a Turkish fireworks factory or tiger cage resident groomer, those were my two top matches according to career services... freeway push broom sweeper came in second."
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
theawesomedaily.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cause of the blast was not immediately known, but they felt it.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So they finally got there?
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Some mistake it for an Iranian nuclear facility?
 
Hugemeister
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Death with spectacle...

Good name for metal band...
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's nobody's business but the Turks.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [y.yarn.co image 400x234]


The older I get the more disturbing that movie gets
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: iron de havilland: [y.yarn.co image 400x234]

The older I get the more disturbing that movie gets


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eKonk: So they finally got there?
[frinkiac.com image 640x480]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thudfark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Canon master Urban unavailable for comment
 
DRTFA
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: iron de havilland: [y.yarn.co image 400x234]

The older I get the more disturbing that movie gets


Last Christmas I suggested my wife actually listen to the lyrics of Funky Cold Medina.  She was appalled.  She wondered if it will take decades to shame that song like it did with "Baby it's Cold Outside".
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DRTFA: waxbeans: iron de havilland: [y.yarn.co image 400x234]

The older I get the more disturbing that movie gets

Last Christmas I suggested my wife actually listen to the lyrics of Funky Cold Medina.  She was appalled.  She wondered if it will take decades to shame that song like it did with "Baby it's Cold Outside".


Oh yeah.
LOL.


Last week I watching the Sopranos.

😯

Wow, that was much more casual racism than I recall.
And I'm not really a pearl clutcher.
I grew up enjoying NWA. Still like Ice Cube and Eminem.
 
