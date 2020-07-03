 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Pubs to open in the UK tomorrow. At 6:00am (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
4
    More: Spiffy, Public house, PM's spokesperson, Beer garden, Alcoholic beverage, lead member, Ian High, PUBS, police forces  
•       •       •

137 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2020 at 11:12 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wetherspoons will be opening their chains at 8am tomorrow.

They will reopen 750 pubs on July 4 after Boris Johnson gave the green light, but you unlike other boozers you can't currently book tables in advance.

Ignoring the garbled language, have there ever been 'spoons that you could book a table at?

And fwiw I used to go to 'spoons every so often, because it's not a bad place to get a couple of edible plates of food and a couple of drinks for a reasonable price. Since Tim Martin outed himself as a completely irredeemable bellend recently, I think I'll avoid it in the future.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Wetherspoons will be opening their chains at 8am tomorrow.

They will reopen 750 pubs on July 4 after Boris Johnson gave the green light, but you unlike other boozers you can't currently book tables in advance.

Ignoring the garbled language, have there ever been 'spoons that you could book a table at?

And fwiw I used to go to 'spoons every so often, because it's not a bad place to get a couple of edible plates of food and a couple of drinks for a reasonable price. Since Tim Martin outed himself as a completely irredeemable bellend recently, I think I'll avoid it in the future.


+1 for use of the phrase "bell end".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Wetherspoons will be opening their chains at 8am tomorrow.

They will reopen 750 pubs on July 4 after Boris Johnson gave the green light, but you unlike other boozers you can't currently book tables in advance.

Ignoring the garbled language, have there ever been 'spoons that you could book a table at?


I'd be surprised. I think the reason they're specifically bringing it up is because most pubs are saying the only way they can safely open is to take bookings. But of course, 'spoons is run by a complete tool so doesn't actually care.

I've already decided I'm not leaving the house tomorrow, it's going to be a complete clown fiesta everywhere, I'm expecting more drunken idiots than if England had just won a World Cup.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.