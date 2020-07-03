 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Today's 2020 Apocalypse Bingo draw is: Mayfly Invasion   (strangesounds.org) divider line
12
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
BRING IN THE FROGS
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mayflies...in July?  That's not on my calender!?
 
Gonz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Man. In retrospect, "plague of locusts" should have been such EASY money...
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At least they're not poisonous ... yet.

/ 2020, give it a week.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
737 Max?

/it may fly, it may not fly
 
nytmare
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If June showers bring July flies, what do Julyflies bring?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That will clog your cars radiator real quick.
 
phedex
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

uncleacid: That will clog your cars radiator real quick.


My thoughts exactly.  like if you have a subaru WRX with the big hood scoop, or you put a snorkel on a jeep, drive through a swarm and... FWWOOMP. engine dies.

Also, those things look nasty and i'm glad I'm not there.  The south is a beautiful place but the sheer amount of nuissance insects the further south you get from the midwest is impressive.

Of course, this means you have to accept living in the midwest, which is a different kind of hell.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We need a whole lotta ducks... I think.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: BRING IN THE FROGS


The French?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We get swarms of crane flies in the summer sometimes.  I hate those clumsy, gangly farkers.  The only bugs that I will murder on sight when I'm outdoors.
 
