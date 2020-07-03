 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Oh man I was supposed to do something today. I can't remember what. Ah fark it. It's not important   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite stoner story (not mine) was...  My mom picked me up from school, and drove me home.  As we pulled in the driveway, I noticed her car wasn't there, and exclaimed "Fark yeah, mom's not home!"

/Standard disclaimer against The Mail goes here.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's the Faily Heil, so now I question the existence of St Paul's Cathedral, the UK, northwest London, ISIS, females, drugs, and the month of July.
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: My favorite stoner story (not mine) was...  My mom picked me up from school, and drove me home.  As we pulled in the driveway, I noticed her car wasn't there, and exclaimed "Fark yeah, mom's not home!"

/Standard disclaimer against The Mail goes here.


we'd get stoned after elementary school up at the university and make fun of the speedwalkers, they'd train on the track  on nice days.

I kind of feel bad now but you gotta admit it sure looks funny.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She must have been really bombed.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Seems like we have a legit reason to legalize pot worldwide
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Seems like we have a legit reason to legalize pot worldwide


Dude...
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Because I Got High (Extended Version)
Youtube 7QhlIGFb71A
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Perhaps it was a good thing she didn't do that. Many lives saved because she got high.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Perhaps it was a good thing she didn't do that. Many lives saved because she got high.


Right?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Her lawyers are claiming that the British mother was never going to carry out the suicide bombing and had been trying to make friends.

I call it "The Friendmaker"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They caught her by the Cheetos fingerprints she left.
 
squidloe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was gonna blow up St. Paul's Cathedral until I got high
 
starsrift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can only imagine the results would be disappointing if she had succeeded. I mean, imagine this woman getting to heaven and now having to deal with a harem of 72 virgins.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

starsrift: I can only imagine the results would be disappointing if she had succeeded. I mean, imagine this woman getting to heaven and now having to deal with a harem of 72 virgins.


I would be in heaven if I had two sluts
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

starsrift: I can only imagine the results would be disappointing if she had succeeded. I mean, imagine this woman getting to heaven and now having to deal with a harem of 72 virgins.


Fark user imageView Full Size


She could have been Dungeon Master and everything.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"...to scope out the landmark as a potential target while staying in an unnamed hotel."
Not naming your hotel seems like a very poor business plan.
/ I guess it saves on signage and stationery.
 
