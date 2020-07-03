 Skip to content
(1011 Now Lincoln)   York man stabs woman on N. Beaver. Article to the left, beaver jokes to the right   (1011now.com) divider line
13
•       •       •

107 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2020 at 11:28 PM



Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Ward, I think you were a little hard on the Beaver last night."
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
York? Is Peppermint Patty OK?
 
abmoraz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Show Me Your Beaver
Youtube 1NXsaGniqw8
 
Dakai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Angry Beaver community frowns on your shenanigans

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ wakawakawaka
 
alex10294
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Looking at that guy's photo, it's hard to believe he would stab someone. Maybe it's a bad angle.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My high school mascot was a beaver. You know a bunch of teenagers had fun with that!
 
Mashaka
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When I was a kid I accidentally called in the cops while playing around with other kids during my sister's game at a school.

We played with the pay phone, hitting random numbers and shiat, apparently including the series 9-1-1 somewhere. That's how I learned you can call 911 for free from a pay phone.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fart_Machine: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x194]


Jerk, I wanted to post that.

/punts kitten
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's funny because beaver is another word for vagina
 
