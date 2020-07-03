 Skip to content
(Lincoln Journal Star)   Town suffers from premature celebration   (journalstar.com) divider line
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh, they're never going to live that one down.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The fireworks for the Fourth of July fireworks show that were stored at the Torrington Volunteer Fire Department building in the Wyoming border town exploded Wednesday night.

Is there nowhere Mossad can't reach??
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Damn you antifa!
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

C'mon trifecta, you can do it!
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This will be our first night without the kids in the house since quarantine started. I'm likely to have the same issue.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was worried we wouldn't have our yearly "all the fireworks going off at once" video but it seems like it may yet still be in the cards
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: This will be our first night without the kids in the house since quarantine started. I'm likely to have the same issue.


Dude go rub one out now because she gonna be hella disappointed if you do
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gotta say they kept them in a pretty tough building. Usually when a bunch of fireworks go off at once it leaves a crater.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good, don't put on events that draw crowds right now for fark sake.
 
way south
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Good, don't put on events that draw crowds right now for fark sake.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All the fireworks? Here ya go...
HUGE EXPLOSION IN CHINA FIREWORK FACTORY
Youtube ZvtuggAkvoE
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There's got to be a Gary Larson illustration for that.
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

way south: RepoManTSM: Good, don't put on events that draw crowds right now for fark sake.

[Fark user image 516x885]


Asking Americans to do something to protect others is the ultimate betrayal.
 
CrashTheGame
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Good, don't put on events that draw crowds right now for fark sake.


Like a marxist revolution? I agree, they should hold off for a bit.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's ok, I hear it happens to a lot of towns.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hillary didn't really believe the rumor that Maxwell was hidden in the middle of nowhere but she couldn't afford to take that chance.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If only someone knew how to prevent that...

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Murflette: capt.snicklefritz: This will be our first night without the kids in the house since quarantine started. I'm likely to have the same issue.

Dude go rub one out now because she gonna be hella disappointed if you do


BRB
 
way south
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

d23: way south: RepoManTSM: Good, don't put on events that draw crowds right now for fark sake.

[Fark user image 516x885]

Asking Americans to do something to protect others is the ultimate betrayal.


Ordering some Americans to confine themselves while celebrating other Americans as they flaunt the law creates a massive inconsistency that then undermines your entire authority.
 
