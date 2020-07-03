 Skip to content
(LebTown)   If you've been leaving hundreds of golf balls around Palmyra, PA, people would very much like to know why   (lebtown.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Golf, golf balls, Scott Rhine, car dealership, bored group of teens, Ball, Palmyra Facebook group, lovechild of Arnold Palmer  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
. "Mystery needs solved."

Grammar needs to be taught.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bored people who have been stealing golf balls from the local Walmart I would assume.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

alechemist: Bored people who have been stealing golf balls from the local Walmart I would assume.


They're all wrecked. My guess they're the rejects from whoever collects lost balls at the local golf course.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
THE GOLFENING HAS BEGUN.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


GOLFBALLS EVERYWHERE. A DREAM HAS BEEN REALIZED.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No security cameras around town? None? I don't believe that.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone is recovering them from the ponds of golf clubs.  That's kinda weird as golf balls (even used ones) aren't cheap.  If there are thousands of balls, that's hundreds of dollars for a prank.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: . "Mystery needs solved."

Grammar needs to be taught.


Unclench grammar Nazi.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: . "Mystery needs solved."

Grammar needs to be taught.


Sounds britishy
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Those aren't golf balls.

But don't you dare let them hatch
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Murflette is right: alien pods.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not a thing caught in camera at a dealership?

Yeah, the dealership is doing it for publicity.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I once met a guy who would collect driving range golfballs by the shoebox-full along the side of the road near a range with poorly maintained nets. The guy didn't even play golf. Maybe someone inherited his stash and had nothing better to do with them?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: No security cameras around town? None? I don't believe that.


The dealership employee they quoted said they do have cameras, but no one has been seen on them.  Wish he or the article had made clear if any thing at all has been seen on the footage  I assume not, since they didn't say so, but is someone who knows where the cameras are rolling them onto the dealership?  Can you see the balls appear in the footage, or are they only placed where cameras don't cover?

Regardless, I think it's great.  No one's getting hurt, no vandalism is happening -- it's just a fun local thing that crops up occasionally.  Half the fun for the person doing this is the challenge of not getting seen, once people started noticing it.  If they really wanted to solve it, the owner could get a handful of trail cams and hide them in unexpected places without telling anyone, and sooner or later they'd get a photo.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's Arnold Palmyr Day?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My slice is bad enough that I've lost more than few golf balls over the years, but it isn't bad enough that a town is wondering why random golf balls are all over the place
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Clearly someone pissed somebody off
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You could say the report wanted to bring the issue..
<puts on sunglasses>
To the Fore Front
 
