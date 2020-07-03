 Skip to content
(Scary Mommy)   What? They're remaking "A Princess Bride?" Oh my god. THIS IS AN OUTRAGE. MY CHILDHOOD IS RUINED. THIS IS... wait, what. OK, fine, I'll read the article, but... Huh. Wow, this sounds awesome   (scarymommy.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like fun.
 
FlyingFarmer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Forget the remake, I wanna know more about Madge the Vag!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The outrageously done film will be shown on Quibi with each chapter featuring a different cast every day for two weeks starting this Monday.

I thought Quibi had already gone down the shiatter.
 
Phweengee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They should bring back Fred Savage and just have Grandpa read the book to him again, like he promised.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: The outrageously done film will be shown on Quibi with each chapter featuring a different cast every day for two weeks starting this Monday.

I thought Quibi had already gone down the shiatter.


Right?
I was very very very excited about it when I saw the ad for it
I clicked through and none of their clips worked at all
and that was the end of that for me


I even contacted them and their response back was annoying
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
showbizjunkies.comView Full Size


INCONCEIVABLE!
 
starsrift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, not really a remake, then. Good. Some films don't need to be remade. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory didn't need to be remade, and neither does the Princess Bride.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's STILL an outrage.

It's a funny one, sure, but still, the movie is perfect, remaking it is...heresy! Flat out heresy!
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A few years back I was in a loft theatre in Brooklyn watching my niece perform in a play.   They warned that the play was 90 minutes without intermission so I headed to the bathroom which had sort of makeshift doors on them.   I pulled one open and found it had been occupied.   I quickly apologized and shut the door.   "That poor fellow," I'm thinking to myself.   "He looks just like the guy from the Princess Bride."    Turns out after the play was over that it indeed was Wallace Shawn.
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

starsrift: So, not really a remake, then. Good. Some films don't need to be remade. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory didn't need to be remade, and neither does the Princess Bride.


Remakes?  I don't think they really exist.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

starsrift: So, not really a remake, then. Good. Some films don't need to be remade. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory didn't need to be remade, and neither does the Princess Bride.


The C&F remake needs to be remade by Rob Zombie and Larry Flint. Fight me.
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rnatalie: A few years back I was in a loft theatre in Brooklyn watching my niece perform in a play.   They warned that the play was 90 minutes without intermission so I headed to the bathroom which had sort of makeshift doors on them.   I pulled one open and found it had been occupied.   I quickly apologized and shut the door.   "That poor fellow," I'm thinking to myself.   "He looks just like the guy from the Princess Bride."    Turns out after the play was over that it indeed was Wallace Shawn.


Inconceivable!
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: starsrift: So, not really a remake, then. Good. Some films don't need to be remade. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory didn't need to be remade, and neither does the Princess Bride.

The C&F remake needs to be remade by Rob Zombie and Larry Flint. Fight me.


Can't be worse than the Johnny Depp version.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Summoner101: waxbeans: starsrift: So, not really a remake, then. Good. Some films don't need to be remade. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory didn't need to be remade, and neither does the Princess Bride.

The C&F remake needs to be remade by Rob Zombie and Larry Flint. Fight me.

Can't be worse than the Johnny Depp version.


😂😂😂
 
rummonkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"The outrageously done film will be shown on Quibi..."

Sounds interesting. Too bad nobody will see it.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Summoner101: rnatalie: A few years back I was in a loft theatre in Brooklyn watching my niece perform in a play.   They warned that the play was 90 minutes without intermission so I headed to the bathroom which had sort of makeshift doors on them.   I pulled one open and found it had been occupied.   I quickly apologized and shut the door.   "That poor fellow," I'm thinking to myself.   "He looks just like the guy from the Princess Bride."    Turns out after the play was over that it indeed was Wallace Shawn.

Inconceivable!


I don't think that word means what you think it means.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
anyone want a peanut?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rnatalie: A few years back I was in a loft theatre in Brooklyn watching my niece perform in a play.   They warned that the play was 90 minutes without intermission so I headed to the bathroom which had sort of makeshift doors on them.   I pulled one open and found it had been occupied.   I quickly apologized and shut the door.   "That poor fellow," I'm thinking to myself.   "He looks just like the guy from the Princess Bride."    Turns out after the play was over that it indeed was Wallace Shawn.


Meh...that stall occupant was probably just a baby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Phweengee: They should bring back Fred Savage and just have Grandpa read the book to him again, like he promised.


A couple clicks bring you to the Vanity Fair article that this is all from, and which contains this line:

"And the part of the grandson, originated by Fred Savage at 10 years old, will be played by...Fred Savage at 43 years old. "
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: iron de havilland: The outrageously done film will be shown on Quibi with each chapter featuring a different cast every day for two weeks starting this Monday.

I thought Quibi had already gone down the shiatter.

Right?
I was very very very excited about it when I saw the ad for it
I clicked through and none of their clips worked at all
and that was the end of that for me


I even contacted them and their response back was annoying


I actually feel bad for Quibi and the people behind it.  Short form entertainment like this is perfect for the pre-covid modern world.  The 22 or 44 minute multiple long arc comedies and dramas don't work when people have trouble stringing that much time together.  The Quibi folks came up with a short form solution, found the creative people to make it happen, funded it well, made sure the content was high(ish) quality...

Then bam, coronavirus.  Now everyone has the time to sit in front of the TV to binge every season of every show ever made.  Quibi will fit perfectly on the shelf next to the Ayds diet pills.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was never remade, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory was and never should have been redone.

I love Johnny Depp but I hate, hate, haaaaaaate that version of this story.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: waxbeans: iron de havilland: The outrageously done film will be shown on Quibi with each chapter featuring a different cast every day for two weeks starting this Monday.

I thought Quibi had already gone down the shiatter.

Right?
I was very very very excited about it when I saw the ad for it
I clicked through and none of their clips worked at all
and that was the end of that for me


I even contacted them and their response back was annoying

I actually feel bad for Quibi and the people behind it.  Short form entertainment like this is perfect for the pre-covid modern world.  The 22 or 44 minute multiple long arc comedies and dramas don't work when people have trouble stringing that much time together.  The Quibi folks came up with a short form solution, found the creative people to make it happen, funded it well, made sure the content was high(ish) quality...

Then bam, coronavirus.  Now everyone has the time to sit in front of the TV to binge every season of every show ever made.  Quibi will fit perfectly on the shelf next to the Ayds diet pills.


I'd be surprised if it gets that far.

Baited me to go see their site and the clips not working is a bad sign.
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Summoner101: rnatalie: A few years back I was in a loft theatre in Brooklyn watching my niece perform in a play.   They warned that the play was 90 minutes without intermission so I headed to the bathroom which had sort of makeshift doors on them.   I pulled one open and found it had been occupied.   I quickly apologized and shut the door.   "That poor fellow," I'm thinking to myself.   "He looks just like the guy from the Princess Bride."    Turns out after the play was over that it indeed was Wallace Shawn.

Inconceivable!

I don't think that word means what you think it means.


Am I going mad, or did the word 'think' just escape your lips? You were not replied to for your brains, you hippopotamic land mass!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The outrageously done film will be shown on Quibi

Nope, not awesome.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It nice that the hundreds of dollars that will be raised from Quibi viewers will go to charity.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's
 
houstondragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Phweengee: They should bring back Fred Savage and just have Grandpa read the book to him again, like he promised.


Fred Savage should be the Grandpa reading to his own grandkid :)
 
Capo Del Bandito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I love it when Fark repeats the same thing in the entertainment tab less than a week after the original is posted.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, celebrity worship is back on track? Good, it is about time those uppity doctors got knocked down a peg.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: It's


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Unikitty: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was never remade, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory was and never should have been redone.

I love Johnny Depp but I hate, hate, haaaaaaate that version of this story.


I thought the child performers did a good job, but Depp was terrible, and the direction was a mess.
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory - re:View
Youtube h5htSJ1C7ts
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I knew I should have gotten a holocaust cloak.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Capo Del Bandito: I love it when Fark repeats the same thing in the entertainment tab less than a week after the original is posted.


I've  never really visited on any of the other tabs in this entire time except out of once or twice out of curiosity what the tabs Was
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Capo Del Bandito: I love it when Fark repeats the same thing in the entertainment tab less than a week after the original is posted.


Do you have the original of that?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Capo Del Bandito: I love it when Fark repeats the same thing in the entertainment tab less than a week after the original is posted.

Do you have the original of that?


willyoubemyhero.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ShavedOrangutan: waxbeans: iron de havilland: The outrageously done film will be shown on Quibi with each chapter featuring a different cast every day for two weeks starting this Monday.

I thought Quibi had already gone down the shiatter.

Right?
I was very very very excited about it when I saw the ad for it
I clicked through and none of their clips worked at all
and that was the end of that for me


I even contacted them and their response back was annoying

I actually feel bad for Quibi and the people behind it.  Short form entertainment like this is perfect for the pre-covid modern world.  The 22 or 44 minute multiple long arc comedies and dramas don't work when people have trouble stringing that much time together.  The Quibi folks came up with a short form solution, found the creative people to make it happen, funded it well, made sure the content was high(ish) quality...

Then bam, coronavirus.  Now everyone has the time to sit in front of the TV to binge every season of every show ever made.  Quibi will fit perfectly on the shelf next to the Ayds diet pills.

I'd be surprised if it gets that far.

Baited me to go see their site and the clips not working is a bad sign.


To be fair, they're really trying to change the standard format for entertainment.  The 22 minute 3 camera style comedy and 44 minute drama genres have been around without much change for over 50 years.  Trying to put together a whole genre around short stories that can be consumed during a smoke break is new for mass market.

/Yes youtube is similar, but this is more structured storylines with large corporate backing.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No.  There is no reason to remake a perfect movie.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Summoner101: starsrift: So, not really a remake, then. Good. Some films don't need to be remade. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory didn't need to be remade, and neither does the Princess Bride.

Remakes?  I don't think they really exist.



Is it really a remake if they change the title?  Or if they use the title of the original source material when the first movie didn't?  Like the movie "I Am Legend" from the book of the same name. That one had also been done before but with different titles, "The Last Man on Earth" and "The Omega Man".
 
