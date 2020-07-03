 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Fire on the mountain. Run, boys, run   (theguardian.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Arizona, Santa Catalina Mountains, Incident Command System, Wildfire, Bighorn fire, Tucson, Arizona, Coronado National Forest, southern Arizona  
•       •       •

433 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2020 at 5:31 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not bad subby

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't worry, they don't believe in climate change so it cant hurt them
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lightnin' in the air?
 
Xzano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So how yall doing up in South Dakota?

Are you ready for Donnie's firestorm of a celebration.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Looks like there's a couple of Corona free zones in AZ now!
 
caddisfly
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Long distance runner what are you standing there for?
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Long distance runner, what you standin' there for?
Get up, get out, get out of the door....
 
Pestifer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Odd. I'm kind of a news junkie and hadn't heard of these. Mustn't have happened in California.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Not bad subby

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 377x289]


Devil's in the house of the rising sun.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fire in the state of the Rising Sun

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gar1013: johnny_vegas: Not bad subby

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 377x289]

Devil's in the house of the rising sun.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 220x220]


Chicken in the bread pan, pickin out dough.

whatsnxt.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gar1013: gar1013: johnny_vegas: Not bad subby

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 377x289]

Devil's in the house of the rising sun.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 220x220]

Chicken in the bread pan, pickin out dough.

[whatsnxt.com image 600x621]


Granny does your dog bite? No, child, no.

townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
caddisfly
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: Long distance runner, what you standin' there for?
Get up, get out, get out of the door....


Beat you, but we both win: https://www.facebook.com/gratefu​ldeado​ftheday/posts/1393929627325294
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.