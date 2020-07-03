 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   In Australia, even farts are deadly   (bbc.com) divider line
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The silent killer, farts.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The worst gas I ever got came from chili I bought from a commissary at a Civil War reenactment.  I spent that entire night fumigating the house.  The window fans were scared to allow the air to escape, for fear of causing a local mass extinction.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Damn you snopes. I wanted to believe.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/gas​-​chamber/
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I once had a guy who worked for me clear a 30x20 ft room after eating at the local Indian joint. I came around the corner of the hall and found seven giggling software engineers. Since we were against a deadline I was a bit upset with this scene and asked just what the fark was going on. It was explained to me that it was impossible to work under those odiffous condition. I just figured they were farking off so I said a few choice words and walked in the lab. It was as if I walked into a wet blanket of shiat! The stench was so bad my eyes watered and I started to gag. Sitting in this foul air was Wayne, all 90lbs, 5ft nothing laughing his ass off. I stumbled out of the lab and yelled from the hall to get his stinky ass out of my lab and to go see a doctor because no man who put off that stench could be healthy. I took the rest of the team to the bar for a couple of hours to give the place a chance to air out. Wayne got a private office (closet) after that.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

maxis_mydog: I once had a guy who worked for me clear a 30x20 ft room after eating at the local Indian joint. I came around the corner of the hall and found seven giggling software engineers. Since we were against a deadline I was a bit upset with this scene and asked just what the fark was going on. It was explained to me that it was impossible to work under those odiffous condition. I just figured they were farking off so I said a few choice words and walked in the lab. It was as if I walked into a wet blanket of shiat! The stench was so bad my eyes watered and I started to gag. Sitting in this foul air was Wayne, all 90lbs, 5ft nothing laughing his ass off. I stumbled out of the lab and yelled from the hall to get his stinky ass out of my lab and to go see a doctor because no man who put off that stench could be healthy. I took the rest of the team to the bar for a couple of hours to give the place a chance to air out. Wayne got a private office (closet) after that.


Went to school with a mate who had a deadly disease that made him able to clear the classroom. He survived thank God.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Silent...but deadly.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was in Australia last December and my farts came out upside-down.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why would the design allow an exhaust failure to leak into the cabin?  Because if cars did this, we would have mass deaths in my city.  So many broken exhaust systems in cities without inspections.
 
