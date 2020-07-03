 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Here's who next on the takedown list now that Jeffrey Epstein's 'madam' is behind bars. Oh look, Britain's Prince Andrew is way up on this list   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
30
    More: Interesting, Human trafficking, Rape, Jeffrey Epstein, Jeffrey Epstein's sex, Les Wexner, Sexual intercourse, Age of consent, Human sexuality  
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unless Andrew confesses it is highly unlikely that the UK will take action, unless Boris wants a distraction from the UK's disastrous Covid-19 response (which is WORSE than the US's).  Depending on Maxwell's testimony Andrew will likely be hidden away somewhere on house arrest where he can die in a "boating" or "horsing" "accident", if need's be.

We're I Alan Dershowitz I'd book my vacation in a non-extradition country NOW.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to see the American list.

Every single one of these motherfarkers needs to be jailed for life.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How long before madam commits "suicide" too?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Speaking of Takedowns.
Anyone know how to get rid of this Fark Bullshiat ????

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Podna
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mollari: Unless Andrew confesses it is highly unlikely that the UK will take action, unless Boris wants a distraction from the UK's disastrous Covid-19 response (which is WORSE than the US's).  Depending on Maxwell's testimony Andrew will likely be hidden away somewhere on house arrest where he can die in a "boating" or "horsing" "accident", if need's be.

We're I Alan Dershowitz I'd book my vacation in a non-extradition country NOW.


Boris already said that "the Royal family is beyond reproach" during his debate with Corbyn
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Given that the US refused to allow the extradition of the wife of a US diplomat who killed a British citizen, there's 0% chance Britain will extradite Prince Andrew to the US. The worst the US can do is smear all the allegations all over the press, and let public sentiment take its toll on him.
 
mmojo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No way the guy that wrote Black Moses and Hot Buttered Soul did that shiat.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wexner is a good candidate for a scapegoat. He's old, has money, and would make a good "example" for the masses. While Prince Andrew is a juicy target, I don't see the Queen (or Prince Charles) agreeing to have the Windsor name drug through the press.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Wexner is a good candidate for a scapegoat. He's old, has money, and would make a good "example" for the masses. While Prince Andrew is a juicy target, I don't see the Queen (or Prince Charles) agreeing to have the Windsor name drug through the press.


Chances are they're in on it, too.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Anyone else look at the top photo, see the guy on the left and thing, "Oh, no; what the hell dd Richard Lewis do?"
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Think. Think.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pup.socket: How long before madam commits "suicide" too?


Twelve hours. You want the over or under?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: Anyone else look at the top photo, see the guy on the left and thing, "Oh, no; what the hell dd Richard Lewis do?"


First thing I googled
 
phenn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pup.socket: How long before madam commits "suicide" too?


My best friend and I have a wager in place already.

Me: 60 days max, she will be elegantly poisoned and the reports will be she died of COVID or a cardiac arrest.

Her: 90 days mac, she will 'hang herself'.

Both agree that no one further will be implicated during this time.

I got five buckaroos that says I'm right.
 
inner ted
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Speaking of Takedowns.
Anyone know how to get rid of this Fark Bullshiat ????

[Fark user image image 403x750]


A few generous donations to arDrew.thisreallyismyfulltimegig.net
 
mgb57
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: Anyone else look at the top photo, see the guy on the left and thing, "Oh, no; what the hell dd Richard Lewis do?"


100%!
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Less than two weeks ago, Attorney General William Barr tried to fire the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman, and replace him with someone outside the normal line of succession. Berman refused to leave, noting that until the Senate confirmed a replacement for him, 'our investigations will move forward without delay or interruption. I cherish every day that I work with the men and women of this Office to pursue justice without fear or favor - and intend to ensure that this Office's important cases continue unimpeded.' It sounded like he had a specific case in mind, and that both he and Barr knew what it was.
Barr had to back down, permitting the Deputy U.S. Attorney, Audrey Strauss, to take over for Berman, who stepped down once he had secured a normal succession for the position. It is Strauss's name that is on the Maxwell indictment.

It was Barr's father, Donald Barr, the headmaster of the prestigious Dalton School in New York City, who launched Epstein, hiring the 20-year-old math whiz and college dropout Epstein to teach high school calculus and physics. It was a student's father who gave him a start in the more lucrative profession of options trading."

---Heather Cox Richardson

Tie Maxwell to Barr, then Barr to Trump.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Brits will blame Meghan Markle.
 
don't understand
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tpmchris: CaptainFatass: Anyone else look at the top photo, see the guy on the left and thing, "Oh, no; what the hell dd Richard Lewis do?"

First thing I googled


I thought the guy on the left was Eddie Van Halen.

Oh, well...
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I'd like to see the American list.

Every single one of these motherfarkers needs to be jailed for life.


This 10 x e15

I hope good people are keeping Barr from editing this information and locking it down.
 
Trik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
bsab

but one is worse than the other

there got that out of my system
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I'd like to see the American list.

Every single one of these motherfarkers needs to be jailed for life.


More like they need to spend a couple of weeks chained in a basement with crackheads armed with blowtorches taking care of them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phenn: pup.socket: How long before madam commits "suicide" too?

My best friend and I have a wager in place already.

Me: 60 days max, she will be elegantly poisoned and the reports will be she died of COVID or a cardiac arrest.

Her: 90 days mac, she will 'hang herself'.

Both agree that no one further will be implicated during this time.

I got five buckaroos that says I'm right.


Or she could develop dementia, wander off and disappear for weeks and have her body be discovered by hunters in a place that was searched several times by searchers with dogs...
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

don't understand: tpmchris: CaptainFatass: Anyone else look at the top photo, see the guy on the left and thing, "Oh, no; what the hell dd Richard Lewis do?"

First thing I googled

I thought the guy on the left was Eddie Van Halen.

Oh, well...


Thatsthejoke.jpg
 
Trik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

phenn: pup.socket: How long before madam commits "suicide" too?

My best friend and I have a wager in place already.

Me: 60 days max, she will be elegantly poisoned and the reports will be she died of COVID or a cardiac arrest.

Her: 90 days mac, she will 'hang herself'.

Both agree that no one further will be implicated during this time.

I got five buckaroos that says I'm right.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Terrible Human
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

inner ted: TotallyRealNotFake: Speaking of Takedowns.
Anyone know how to get rid of this Fark Bullshiat ????

[Fark user image image 403x750]

A few generous donations to arDrew.thisreallyismyfulltimegig.net


Nah the past week has showed me that if you give internet people money they turn into lowtax.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Wexner is a good candidate for a scapegoat. He's old, has money, and would make a good "example" for the masses. While Prince Andrew is a juicy target, I don't see the Queen (or Prince Charles) agreeing to have the Windsor name drug through the press.


They'll just change it again. 100 years is a good run for a family name (when they've got people like that in it). It's an amazing story of cover-ups that kept that name 'good' this long.

I realize the 'god save the Queen...cause tourists are money'. But that says nothing about who is the queen. Could be anybody.

I suggest a British mixed martial arts contest to select the new king/queen. Crown jewels at ringside.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have a note from my madam.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Perhaps not the best add placement.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.