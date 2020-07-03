 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   It's like a tsunami wave on your wedding day   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beach is closed. Wave out front shoulda told ya.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not even the misfortune of being hit by a tsunami, that's just dumbasses standing where waves usually go.

I predict their marriage will be a giant success.
 
drewbob [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just the ocean's way of giving you a big hug.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It'd be cool if you could plan that right at the end of the wedding.  Have everyone bring surf boards, or other various wave-riding equipment.

Have the reception location further inland..
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: That's not even the misfortune of being hit by a tsunami, that's just dumbasses standing where waves usually go.

I predict their marriage will be a giant success.


Poetic license. Still stupid.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: That's not even the misfortune of being hit by a tsunami, that's just dumbasses standing where waves usually go.

I predict their marriage will be a giant success.


Agreed, it's a case of thats the perfect background for Wedding pics over common sense.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That wasn't even an unusual wave, they were virtually stood in the ocean to start with.

That was pure idiocy.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Poor goddamn lifeguards.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size

Unavailable for comment.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Used to love in Halifax, Peggys Cove eats a couple of these idiots every year or so, yet you still see people take their kids down onto the wet rocks.
 
sweepy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
play stupid games, win stupid prizes
 
