(9News (Australia))   Best Korea's best despot Kim Jong Un claims the country's COVID-19 response a 'shining success'. Which means millions are probably infected   (9news.com.au) divider line
20
20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side, the massive population reduction from all of the poor that have comorbidities may mean that the famine is at least temporarily over.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he had died and his sister had taken over. Is the global simulation network showing episodes of '2020' out of order?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, so he's alive again?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead man tells tales. News at 11.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: I thought he had died and his sister had taken over. Is the global simulation network showing episodes of '2020' out of order?


The 2020 simulation was rejected as too improbable to believe.  It's sitting in the dumpster alongside 2016.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It likely is a shining success when compared to the clusterfark in the US.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This pandemic has really revealed to me how much North Korea is one of the USA's most important things to Hate. nobody should farking care about NK during this pandemic. Canadian troops are in Mali, we hear nothing about the UN peacekeeping there, but we can't escape the irrational US bloodlust over NK.

The USA doesn't give two shiats about NK's violent dictator, and clearly never did. All the US daily hate for them is a way to rally around their military spending. The US takes whatever is important to themselves, slaps on, "But look at North Korea (spoiler: we  can't see inside so we're just gonna talk about how it must be worse)." As if North Korea is what the USA would be, if the USA didn't have freedom and the police were violent. OH WAIT.
 
polle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: On the bright side, the massive population reduction from all of the poor that have comorbidities may mean that the famine is at least temporarily over.


I'm trying very hard to avoid a stupid cannibalism joke and failing .
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raoul Eaton: Ivo Shandor: I thought he had died and his sister had taken over. Is the global simulation network showing episodes of '2020' out of order?


He is in zombie form now.  Zoom in, you can see the blemishes.  And the pixels.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds familiar.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing people cant leave their village without government approval or else they could have a problem with plague rats.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were infected
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well someone said that. Kinda feel he's been dead for awhile. Has there been any recent photos or videos of him?
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: Wait, so he's alive again?


Zombie Un is alive

Anybody seen Melania Trumpsky???
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thatguy!1984: Well someone said that. Kinda feel he's been dead for awhile. Has there been any recent photos or videos of him?


Yes. Plenty. The MSM has just been lying their ass off saying he was dead.

/I hope Kim has a nice gift for America on July 4, like a new ICBM test or something
 
mlfreeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This probably came true.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Thatguy!1984: Well someone said that. Kinda feel he's been dead for awhile. Has there been any recent photos or videos of him?

Yes. Plenty. The MSM has just been lying their ass off saying he was dead.

/I hope Kim has a nice gift for America on July 4, like a new ICBM test or something


Gimme some evidence of "plenty" and "MSM has just been lying their ass off" there comrade.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: This pandemic has really revealed to me how much North Korea is one of the USA's most important things to Hate. nobody should farking care about NK during this pandemic. Canadian troops are in Mali, we hear nothing about the UN peacekeeping there, but we can't escape the irrational US bloodlust over NK.

The USA doesn't give two shiats about NK's violent dictator, and clearly never did. All the US daily hate for them is a way to rally around their military spending. The US takes whatever is important to themselves, slaps on, "But look at North Korea (spoiler: we  can't see inside so we're just gonna talk about how it must be worse)." As if North Korea is what the USA would be, if the USA didn't have freedom and the police were violent. OH WAIT.


Wtf are you babbling about?  The US would love to ignore NK but every time we do they scream look at me look at me.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

moto-geek: lolmao500: Thatguy!1984: Well someone said that. Kinda feel he's been dead for awhile. Has there been any recent photos or videos of him?

Yes. Plenty. The MSM has just been lying their ass off saying he was dead.

/I hope Kim has a nice gift for America on July 4, like a new ICBM test or something

Gimme some evidence of "plenty" and "MSM has just been lying their ass off" there comrade.


Yea I just did a quick google search, last photos of him were may 1st. Photos released by N Korea. We know that's a trusted source...
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He's using the Trump playbook.  Don't test and you can pretend that all is well.
 
