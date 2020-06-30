 Skip to content
 
A team of experts - real experts, not politicians, celebrities, or your relatives who get all their info from Facebook - put together a COVID-19 risk index to show how risky common activities are.
    Medicine, Health care, Medical ethics  
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
this all seems very reasonable, and indeed appears to have been decided by multiple legitimate experts with no monetary interests in these activities.

SO... i'm sure it will be promptly ignored by all americans who have not ALREADY basically figured out these same risk levels. and actively, defiantly resisted by those who feel just staying alive is now a political position we each hold and express daily, out of loyalty to our "side".

so nothing will change 😕
 
scumshine [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Worst website I've seen in years, won't scale on an ipad.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And they only put shopping in the low-medium risk area so as not to panic people further; you know there's gotta be as much spread there as in a bar or restaurant...

/Now, if they instituted a "no children under 13 rule", then it might be safer...
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IlGreven: And they only put shopping in the low-medium risk area so as not to panic people further; you know there's gotta be as much spread there as in a bar or restaurant...

/Now, if they instituted a "no children under 13 rule", then it might be safer...


Why would shopping be the same as a bar/restaurant?

At least where I shop the vast majority of people are wearing masks and distancing. There's also not a lot of talking going on and it's ideally a "get in and out as quickly as possible" thing. Restaurants on the other hand aren't exactly designed for mask wearing (it's rather difficult to eat with one on), there's far less distancing, and far more talking.

Maybe shopping should be higher than it is, but I can't imagine putting it in the same category as a bar/restaurant.
 
strapp3r [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'/m sorry /wha/t t/he fark/ did/ y/ou/ /j/ust type?/
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can put "voting" right in the same category as "grocery shopping". No, you do not need a mail-in ballot. We should have mail-in voting as soon as it is made as secure as logging into fark.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The word you're looking for is ELITIST.  As in, "thinkn they know more than me, what cause of some book lernin"
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's all good but the people who need the info will never absorb it.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in the low risk boring category.  It helps of course that I'm retired, and have virtually no responsibilities.

Grocery shopping, I limit it to once a month these days.  The store I'm at has solid procedures set up, that the community respects.

I do have a dental appointment soon, and I'm going to see what kind of precautions they have set up before I go to it.

/I was also a bit of a hermit before the pandemic, so it's not like I've given a whole lot up to comply with these guidelines.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IlGreven: And they only put shopping in the low-medium risk area so as not to panic people further; you know there's gotta be as much spread there as in a bar or restaurant...

/Now, if they instituted a "no children under 13 rule", then it might be safer...


And no groups. WTF is with 2 to 5 people shopping together


Rage
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: You can put "voting" right in the same category as "grocery shopping". No, you do not need a mail-in ballot. We should have mail-in voting as soon as it is made as secure as logging into fark.


Voter suppression detected
 
farkscience
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you Capt. Obvious.  This article changed my entire outlook.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sunidesus: IlGreven: And they only put shopping in the low-medium risk area so as not to panic people further; you know there's gotta be as much spread there as in a bar or restaurant...

/Now, if they instituted a "no children under 13 rule", then it might be safer...

Why would shopping be the same as a bar/restaurant?

At least where I shop the vast majority of people are wearing masks and distancing. There's also not a lot of talking going on and it's ideally a "get in and out as quickly as possible" thing. Restaurants on the other hand aren't exactly designed for mask wearing (it's rather difficult to eat with one on), there's far less distancing, and far more talking.

Maybe shopping should be higher than it is, but I can't imagine putting it in the same category as a bar/restaurant.


Since my 'shopping' is a 6:00 AM grocery run once a week, it's nowhere near a bar/restaurant.

/YMMV
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good one, subby.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: You can put "voting" right in the same category as "grocery shopping". No, you do not need a mail-in ballot. We should have mail-in voting as soon as it is made as secure as logging into fark.


Voting by mail is far more secure than voting in person.  One voter, one ballot and the signature on the envelope must match the register.  It's not like most electronic voting machines where someone can stand there and vote hundreds of times. What scares the GOP is the turnout.  Four of the five states using voting by mail are blue.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no mention of the risk from casual sex with strangers. Of course this is Fark, so it wouldn't really apply to us.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: IlGreven: And they only put shopping in the low-medium risk area so as not to panic people further; you know there's gotta be as much spread there as in a bar or restaurant...

/Now, if they instituted a "no children under 13 rule", then it might be safer...

And no groups. WTF is with 2 to 5 people shopping together


Rage


Those people are called families with children. Or instagram famous losers who think it's cute to pose with an apple in the produce aisle and look upwards with a "If I must..." look.

Also tourists who just wanna get everyone out of the car to stretch your legs.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I say we all hunker in our homes enforced at gunpoint if it means ski areas can be full open come winter.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A fairly progressive church semi-close to me had a sign up which I thought was a perfect way of expressing it.

"Online services until further notice. When we return, none shall be missing"

I don't hold much belief in religious institutions, but that particular group is doing it right. It also helps that I've seen them have open meal nights on their property (before the virus, of course) - anyone from the community can come in for food, including the homeless. Good on 'em for recognizing a high risk activity in inherent in their business model.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

alice_600: waxbeans: IlGreven: And they only put shopping in the low-medium risk area so as not to panic people further; you know there's gotta be as much spread there as in a bar or restaurant...

/Now, if they instituted a "no children under 13 rule", then it might be safer...

And no groups. WTF is with 2 to 5 people shopping together


Rage

Those people are called families with children. Or instagram famous losers who think it's cute to pose with an apple in the produce aisle and look upwards with a "If I must..." look.

Also tourists who just wanna get everyone out of the car to stretch your legs.


Well during this pandemic times

They can all eat a bag of pickles and stay home and let one person go grab all the crud
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Checking daily activities...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Tenatra
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: Why would shopping be the same as a bar/restaurant?

At least where I shop the vast majority of people are wearing masks and distancing. There's also not a lot of talking going on and it's ideally a "get in and out as quickly as possible" thing. Restaurants on the other hand aren't exactly designed for mask wearing (it's rather difficult to eat with one on), there's far less distancing, and far more talking.


In my location - shopping is a leisure activity. Not get in, get out. It's get out because we need something to do time. Socially distancing is iffy. Rarely any masks. I've tried to talk logically to the "it's only because they are testing more people folks". Last time I reminded my town's voice FB group that our active cases were starting to climb again it was met 50/50. Some that understood the message, some outright disgusted that I'd bring it up and shoved the shiat out of right slanted articles Hey this wasn't politics, I'm merely offering a friendly reminder that it didn't go away after our business opened up. I took one and explained to them the numbers that were being used to marginalize the cases... the only response I got from him was people are going to die anyways.  We are small in the grand scheme (town of 22k, county of 43k) and if our health dept does a good job tracing they can keep the blowout pretty stable. But it only supports their insane thing that this is all bullshiat.

121 total cases
1 dead
sitting at 20 active
44 under observation as has having close contact

I've tried to explain that if they stopped testing before those current 20 active cases, you'd not only have them out among you *cough* damn allegies or sahara dust bullshiat *cough*, you would have the other 44 close contacts as potential vectors to carry it another degree possibly in a matter of days. That is 64 people removed from infecting out community on top of whoever else the 20 might have come in contact with before they decided they might have actually caught something. The light bulb does not come on.

/mid mo
//55-60% mix of red locally
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ezekiel Emanuel is brilliant.  Years ago I took a very long online course he gave about the Affordable
Care Act, on Coursera while it was still mostly free.  One of the most surprising things I learned about our country's insane 'system' was that prescription drug prices, while high, are not a huge component of our bloated medical costs, at least compared to other things.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm sure the trolls on facebook have already cried that it is a librul plot to overthrow Trump because of the use of Red and Orange on activities like Religion and Working
 
