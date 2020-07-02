 Skip to content
 
(The Moscow Times)   2020 has clearly decided to play the greatest hits as well as the new stuff   (themoscowtimes.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hey, nice buboes.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lab tests confirmed that two unidentified individuals had contracted the "marmot plague"

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
2020 just got medieval on our asses!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what's their beef with the Russians? If exposed, horde immunity should protect them
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: 2020 just got medieval on our asses!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And now for a little Bachman Turner Overdrive!"
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zik-Zak:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Assuming that's actually why they're quarantined, at least it's not some crazy airborne thing that we have no treatment for.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OldRod: 2020 just got medieval on our asses!


When Marcellus Wallace says homes

I legitimately spent 20 years thinking he was going to have a crackhead burn down people's habitats in the neighborhood
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bingo.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, we get 1-3 of these flare ups a year.

Hantavirus also flares up in the US about the same number of times each year.

Frankly we just have been lucky the entire time that the flare ups are short lived.
 
