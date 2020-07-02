 Skip to content
(CNN)   Part of Massachusetts declares the more the merrier, polyamorous relationships to be recognized   (cnn.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Recognized as what? I mean, let people do what they want to do, why do they need the government's permission.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Consenting adults... do not care. Go forth and find happiness.

Weird child bride thing is another story. I'm looking at you Utah.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Logical, since you're gonna need 4-5 people to afford a two bedroom in Somerville these days. Can't call it Slumerville any more!
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm still working on a monoamorous situation.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The domestic partnership ordinance was brought to the city council recently as a means to help residents who are not married to visit their partners who are sick with coronavirus at the hospital, according to Davis. Right before the meeting last Thursday where the ordinance was going to be voted on, Councilor JT Scott suggested to Davis it should include partnerships of more than two people.

While in normal circumstances I'd say this was a perfectly fine idea, we really don't need more people visiting people hospitalized with COVID 19 at this point.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It is bad enough dealing with one person. I can't imagine making decisions in a committee. "Well, we ended up with a couch no one likes."
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I'm still working on a monoamorous situation.


I'm in a monomoron relationship with myself.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've recognized a few polyamorous relationships.

/on Pornhub
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I find it interesting that the law, as it stands in many places:
- have as many girlfriends as I want/can, have as many children = fine (just pay child support if/when possible)
- be married to more than one of them  = ILLEGAL!

/this is like France with its mandatory mask ban but Niqab (face covering) is still illegal.
//at least this is a step in the right direction
///up next: turtles (the non-political ones)
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Western Massachusetts is where West Virginia learned about inbreeding.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So anyone have any idea why they used a stock photo of a cinema for this article?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You, too, can marry a few 24 year old recent college graduates who make minimum wage working at State Street or selling duckboat tours.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 587x507]


I'm guessing whoever created that never watches television.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
All right ladies who wants to move the Massachusetts with me
 
ISO15693
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I find it interesting that the law, as it stands in many places:
- have as many girlfriends as I want/can, have as many children = fine (just pay child support if/when possible)
- be married to more than one of them  = ILLEGAL!

/this is like France with its mandatory mask ban but Niqab (face covering) is still illegal.
//at least this is a step in the right direction
///up next: turtles (the non-political ones)


The rationale has always been it make property and inheritance laws a mess.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So anyone have any idea why they used a stock photo of a cinema for this article?


It's the cinema in Davis Square, it's fairly popular and a bunch of famous people have been there.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 587x507]

I'm guessing whoever created that never watches television.


Nor do they ride in an automobile. Wouldn't let their sick kid get a tonsillectomy. Farking sociopath...
 
Animatronik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Polyamory should not be recognized as a partnership or marriage of any kind.  What people do unofficially is their own concern. Its not worth a debate.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Polyamory should not be recognized as a partnership or marriage of any kind.  What people do unofficially is their own concern. Its not worth a debate.


That's right don't debate it allow it
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think the last time I was in Somerville it was to see the Psycho marathon at the Somerville Theatre, where they ran Psycho, Psycho II and Psycho III, which was arguably a polyamorous relationship because I loved all three.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The day has come to an end
The sun is over my head
My polyamorous friend
Got me in a mess of trouble again
So just when you think that you're all right
I'm crawlin' out from the inside
I never hurt anyone
I never listen at all
 
Cythraul
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Recognized as a marriage?  Splitting property and child custody rights 3+ ways upon divorce is going to be interesting.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Recognized as a marriage?  Splitting property and child custody rights 3+ ways upon divorce is going to be interesting.


Always found it  interesting when judges say that the courts don't want to deal with certain things and that's why the laws are set one way or not one way.   because it would be a nightmare to sift through those things for the court to come to a decision but honestly that just sounds lazy if you ask me


I think there would be dramatically less crime if the courts were more willing to mitigate more things
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Resident Muslim: I find it interesting that the law, as it stands in many places:
- have as many girlfriends as I want/can, have as many children = fine (just pay child support if/when possible)
- be married to more than one of them  = ILLEGAL!

/this is like France with its mandatory mask ban but Niqab (face covering) is still illegal.
//at least this is a step in the right direction
///up next: turtles (the non-political ones)

The rationale has always been it make property and inheritance laws a mess.


It's more than that.  Polygamy was how things worked in most places throughout most of human history, and it has all sorts of negative downstream consequences.  One of the more obvious is large numbers of dispossessed young men, which is still a problem in less mainstream Mormon communities.  At a small scale it doesn't impact society much (more individually), but on a large scale those young men will frequently turn to violence (either against their community or other communities) to remedy their situation.

Evidence is pretty good that a society defaulting to monogamy (or, rather, serial monogamy) is one of the major reasons interpersonal violence has declined so much over the last few centuries.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Western Massachusetts is where West Virginia learned about inbreeding.


Umm Somerville is Boston suburb...why don't you try going 50 miles east of Somerville and grab a cup of tea?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I find it interesting that the law, as it stands in many places:
- have as many girlfriends as I want/can, have as many children = fine (just pay child support if/when possible)
- be married to more than one of them  = ILLEGAL!


Girlfriends have no legal standing.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Polly-amorous?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Beta Tested: ISO15693: Resident Muslim: I find it interesting that the law, as it stands in many places:
- have as many girlfriends as I want/can, have as many children = fine (just pay child support if/when possible)
- be married to more than one of them  = ILLEGAL!

/this is like France with its mandatory mask ban but Niqab (face covering) is still illegal.
//at least this is a step in the right direction
///up next: turtles (the non-political ones)

The rationale has always been it make property and inheritance laws a mess.

It's more than that.  Polygamy was how things worked in most places throughout most of human history, and it has all sorts of negative downstream consequences.  One of the more obvious is large numbers of dispossessed young men, which is still a problem in less mainstream Mormon communities.  At a small scale it doesn't impact society much (more individually), but on a large scale those young men will frequently turn to violence (either against their community or other communities) to remedy their situation.

Evidence is pretty good that a society defaulting to monogamy (or, rather, serial monogamy) is one of the major reasons interpersonal violence has declined so much over the last few centuries.


Odd.
I've always said the world would be better if every dude has a Betty.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Beta Tested: ISO15693: Resident Muslim: 
...I've always said the world would be better if every dude has a Betty.



Especially if Betty calls him Al.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Aww.. Somerville.  I love Somerville*

*for clarification this does not imply a relationship with any and or all citizens of the city of Somerville (unless it leads to cheap housing).
 
