 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   The English language is officially dead   (twitter.com) divider line
50
    More: Sad, shot  
•       •       •

514 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2020 at 2:05 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whoever wrote that dictionary entry is a festizio.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Written language died when teenagers got smart phones.

My lawn. Off it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It died with Donald Trump, sitting on its head.

I can't breathe. Literalism, see.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Written language died when teenagers got smart phones.

My lawn. Off it.


Nah, it died with T9
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's spelled whoa. I'll never accept woah.

DO YOU HEAR ME?! NEVER!
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In other news I learned what LMMO is today.

Laughing My Mask Off

Sigh
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Irregardless is a perfectly cromulent word to use when conversating.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alive in well I'm afraid
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mæg ic be me sylfum
soðgied wrecan
siþas secgan,
hu ic geswincdagumed
earfoðhwile
oft þrowade
abitre breostceare
gebiden hæbbe,
gecunnad in ceole
 
Frederick [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was recently corrected on the use of "awhile".
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I could care less (yes, that was intentional) what others feel about English

I speak American, so fark y'all.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The verbing of nouns.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Mæg ic be me sylfum
soðgied wrecan
siþas secgan,
hu ic geswincdagumed
earfoðhwile
oft þrowade
abitre breostceare
gebiden hæbbe,
gecunnad in ceole


Beowulf? My senior English teacher made us memorize portions of Beowulf in Old English. I have no idea why. She was a total asshole. To me, it was Greek being spoken by sadistic Germans.

But I repeat myself.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Mæg ic be me sylfum
soðgied wrecan
siþas secgan,
hu ic geswincdagumed
earfoðhwile
oft þrowade
abitre breostceare
gebiden hæbbe,
gecunnad in ceole


English died in 1066.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hoisted on it's own petard.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can't think of a single time I've ever heard someone say "irregardless" non-ironically.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [external-preview.redd.it image 555x504]


Wat r u tlaknig abuot?
 
L33t Squirrel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So how do we blame this one on Millennials?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Irregardless is a perfectly cromulent word to use when conversating.


Why add an extra syllable when you don't need to.  Regardless means the same thing for all intensive purposes.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

L33t Squirrel: So how do we blame this one on Millennials?


Just say it.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

L33t Squirrel: So how do we blame this one on Millennials?


A lack of valid reasons never kept boomers from blaming millennials before. Why stop now?
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HawgWild: It's spelled whoa. I'll never accept woah.

DO YOU HEAR ME?! NEVER!


Woah, woah, woah calm down here, its not that bad.
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was so sure this was going be a Trump tweet.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Only according to Merriam-Webster's, the Dane Cook of English Dictionaries.
 
anfrind
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The English dictionary does not make the rules, it merely describes how the language is used.  If you would rather use a language where the rules are defined by a central authority, you can switch to French.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now, u b judging! I b intravenously dee live Err..:) ing TRUTH LOLOLOL!!! Sorry you clay genital pottery barns! [(LOLOLO)   farking gen X (LOLOLLOLO) you belong in a museum!!!] & you pathetic menials = blowing cocaine butterfly's up your BUTT (HEHE), but your hemorrhoid ridden assholes are gross! Eww menials!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Irregardless is a perfectly cromulent word to use when conversating.


Sure...  if you want to be beaten upside the head.
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meaning is use.

/and, presumably, vicea versa
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HawgWild: It's spelled whoa. I'll never accept woah.

DO YOU HEAR ME?! NEVER!


woah is a horse command.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I remember a few years back hearing two women talking in a coffee shop behind me and when she said "Yes, but irregardless irregardless..." I felt a sudden...stabbiness come over me.

And here, my goddamn Chrome spellchecker underlined stabbiness and not irregardless.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well yeah, for all intensive porpoises.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When humans were first making words for things, sometimes things or concepts would get discovered that needed new words. So someone would make up a new word for something and everyone eventually agreed upon using it.

Apparently, some people feel we shouldn't do that anymore? Language policing is very odd...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People are overexaggerating.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can someone please show me the words tree where the words grow naturally and we harvest them to add to the dictionary so they are now officially words?

Words meanings get changed over time.

Words get created all the time irregardless of what you think.

Did you know you Shakespeare personally brought 500 words into the lexicon?  We add words here and there randomly after they have become used so often that they become words, but 1 guy, in his lifetime, brought 500 words into the lexicon.

Critics of this would hate him.  He brought "swagger", "lonely", "hint", and "critic" into the language just by using them in his plays.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: Apparently, some people feel we shouldn't do that anymore? Language policing is very odd...


I agree, which is why I irreplied to your post.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: When humans were first making words for things, sometimes things or concepts would get discovered that needed new words. So someone would make up a new word for something and everyone eventually agreed upon using it.

Apparently, some people feel we shouldn't do that anymore? Language policing is very odd...


Quiet, you. With the tower of cards collapsing around them, people need a superiority blanket to cling to.
 
JRoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The feels when hamberder covfefe yeets your MAGA.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
People don't think it be like it is, but it do.
 
WeedBong420
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yoooo, is the english laguage seriously officially dead? <didn't click link>

Me llamo es BongDeWeed420
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Clearly, too many of you haven't read

Bad English: A History of Linguistic Aggravation
by Ammon Shea

And it shows
 
Uranus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Merriam-Webster to be etched onto the Scroll of C*nts? More likely than you think...
 
in flagrante [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Hoisted on it's own petard.


its!

I've personally never heard anyone use the word 'irregardless' when speaking.  In print, the only time I've come across it is in written diatribes bemoaning the collapse of civilization as we know it....usually written by people who are trying very hard to justify those liberal arts degrees.   I honestly think we're ok here.

Clichéd idioms bother me a lot more than mutated single words.  I could live the rest of my life pretty comfortably if I never heard "at the end of the day" again.  You probably all have your own favourites as well.
 
orangehat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You all are taking the English language for granite.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: When humans were first making words for things, sometimes things or concepts would get discovered that needed new words. So someone would make up a new word for something and everyone eventually agreed upon using it.

Apparently, some people feel we shouldn't do that anymore? Language policing is very odd...


Right. Give an example of a new concept that needs a new word. Is it "OMG Hillary wore a pantsuit and sent an email about this?" There's already a word for that: "bullshiat."
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dkulprit: Can someone please show me the words tree where the words grow naturally and we harvest them to add to the dictionary so they are now officially words?

Words meanings get changed over time.

Words get created all the time irregardless of what you think.

Did you know you Shakespeare personally brought 500 words into the lexicon?  We add words here and there randomly after they have become used so often that they become words, but 1 guy, in his lifetime, brought 500 words into the lexicon.

Critics of this would hate him.  He brought "swagger", "lonely", "hint", and "critic" into the language just by using them in his plays.


Incarnadine is my favorite.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FlyingBacon: L33t Squirrel: So how do we blame this one on Millennials?

Just say it.


Literally.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.