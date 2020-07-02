 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Not enough toppings on your pizza? That's a shootin'   (nypost.com) divider line
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was it pineapple? I bet it was pineapple.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: Was it pineapple? I bet it was pineapple.


Pepperoni

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The restaurant will be awarded a bowl if full sized Snicker bars
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hay, but, at least corporate was able to edge out yet another consumer out of 20 cents, right? What did he think? If he didn't like, he could just get pizza from someone else. Yada yada yada yada yada yada
 
