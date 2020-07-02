 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Massive landslide at a jade mine in Myanmar has killed at least 162 people   (npr.org) divider line
13
    More: News, Mining, massive landslide, Burma, death toll, Kachin state, dramatic video, Myanmar Fire Services Department, jade miners  
•       •       •

258 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2020 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mortal Kombat Trilogy - All JADE Fatalities
Youtube RKgEFf133dU


Man that's a lot of people, even for Jade.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
/What again?
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Reuters says the victims were mostly "jade pickers" - people who sift through tailings to scavenge small bits of the semi-precious stone"

I'm guessing we're never going to find out the ages of the victims...
 
Dave2042
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jade Warrior - Minnamoto's Dream
Youtube 63CrzkMzAw8
Jade Warrior.  Old school prog rock.  My favourite.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
didnt i just read this?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/aisle seat
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: "Reuters says the victims were mostly "jade pickers" - people who sift through tailings to scavenge small bits of the semi-precious stone"

I'm guessing we're never going to find out the ages of the victims...


I'd say that's set in stone.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: didnt i just read this?


You'd remember if you drank less!

*runs away sobbing*
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
😔
 
Quaker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image 665x375]
/aisle seat


Agrees:
Fark user imageView Full Size


You there, on the motorbike! Sell me one of your melons!
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Maturin: Again?


puffy999: Again?


hoodiowithtudio: Again?
/What again?


some_beer_drinker: didnt i just read this?



Sounds like Farkers have done this so much that they've become unenthusiastic about it.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.