Ahoy-hoy and welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week, write an original Haiku about the view from your window
E-Brake [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your weekly Fartist Friday Contest. This week, write an original Haiku about the view from your window.

A Haiku is described as "a Japanese poem of seventeen syllables, in three lines of five, seven, and five, traditionally evoking images of the natural world. Or, a poem in English written in the form of a haiku."

My own example:

The backyard beckons
Sunflowers sway in the breeze
But it's too damn hot

Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand, since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme, please send it along to Farkback. Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

Congratulations to last week's winner, jbtilley!

The contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!) then goes to the Main Page on Friday. The contest closes at the end of the day (midnight Eastern) on Sundays. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

Vote-enabling Instructables:
On either the full site or mobile, just check the "Enable voting for this entry?" box under your entry before you hit Post.

If you forget to clicky the Votey box, just Report your post using the radioactive button and ask us to enable voting.

Rules:
All votable entries follow the theme requirements.

This week's theme: Write an original Haiku about the view from your window.

Three separate entries maximum are allowed per person.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter.

All skill levels encouraged and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
All houses half built
Noise of hammers, saws, Spanish
Summer will be long
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
My back yard spiral
Meditation labyrinth
Is a calendar

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Boquet of flowers,
Color and beauty galore.
Jaded to the view.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Outside my window
Freshly mowed lawn and a tree
And my dog's dried turds.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I look down upon
Those less fortunate than I
But always feel sad
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Everything's bright
Sun brings warmth and happiness
Except to my heart
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
So many people
Laughing, smiling, embracing
I must look away
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
View from my window?
Dogs, trees, flowers but no people
It's so lonely here
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I see Manhattan 
Just over the East River
Are there people there?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
No ends can be found


The rainbow truth is simply


The grass is the gold


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
The moon is aglow.
Fireworks of fireflies in trees
Beckon me outside.
 
Nothing To See Here [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Peering up thru my parents basement window, my home
At the metal receptacles of garbage, like my life
I only wish I could afford TotalFark, but alas, I bought ENRON
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I miss my fambly
I miss seeing all my friends
But my yard's so green
 
Nothing To See Here [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
The breeze through the window blows
My long curtains I must tuck it
I am the Man from Nantucket
 
Nothing To See Here [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Through the porthole
Down at the pier
Ahoy, Liberty Call
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The owl hoots again
Its mournful cry calls to me
Where are my feathers?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Trucks battle for space
Signatures and packages
Lost and tossed aside
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Light beams gilding me;
Moon, stop making promises
You know you won't keep.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Thor hates everyone
Fark these particular six fish
Summer in Florida
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Larry's in the tree
I'm afraid one day he'll learn
he can climb the fence
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Neighbor sleeps in trash
Bags piled upon his driveway
Clean your garbage, ass
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Crazy homeless guy yells
Fark Fark Fark Fark Fark Fark Fark
People look no one cares
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I moved my office
I am now in the upstairs
I now see the road

And as I type this
a pickup truck drives on by
"Trump 2020"

You get 3 versus
Because it's pretty early
I have got some time
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rain on windshield falls
No food orders coming in
No money today
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumpster detritus
Changes daily. I see lots
Of tv boxes.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cat in the window
see the bird land in the tree
cat flips the fark out
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Windowless dark room
Trash and laundry all over
Drink myself to death
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man sweeps steps
Flowers burst with summer color
Looks like rain
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A cooler sits closed
upon stone dog a wren sits
husky plays in dreams
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ground floor, bush, dog poop
It floods every time it rains hard
Rest is parking lot
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I seek Summer sun
But all that I see is gray
GODDAMN FARKING BLINDS!
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Defenestration
Artificiality
Illuminati
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
see neighbor's koi pond
babbling water birdbath
free for me no work
 
slaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The hollyhocks reach
skyward and deep beneath
questing for water.

attachment.outlook.live.netView Full Size
attachment.outlook.live.netView Full Size
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gaze into distance
The neighbor mows his front yard
PUT ON SOME DAMN PANTS!
 
Talondel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mountain's majesty
Behind a rising tower
Cranes in the blue sky

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhatGall
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A shadow I've seen
As a bluebird sings softly
Cannot be unseen
 
tymothil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Metal machines and men
Tear down the buildings and walls
Lemon tree stands still
 
gyruss
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fireworks cancelled
Dad can still make a light show
With only the grill
 
gyruss
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Kids on slip and slide
Playing with the garden hose
Rainbows everywhere
 
TheLopper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sun is very bright
Crazy lady in alley
Those f*cking kayaks
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rainbow parts unseen
Many think there is an end
I know it's a ring
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Summer air is hot
But no cool water relief
Dog turd in my pool
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"an original Haiku about the view from your window."
 
