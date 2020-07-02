 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Listen you plaguerats. Get to stepping . Either go to Alaska like you said, or go the fark home   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
18
    More: Followup, United States, British Columbia, Washington, Canada, U.S. state, Premier John Horgan, Alaska, Vancouver  
•       •       •

372 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2020 at 3:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
GTFO
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Border Services needs to start demanding proof of residency or business in Alaska, and turning these jagoffs back if they can't produce it.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I may be moving back to the lower 48 in the fall (I hope) - let's hope they don't close the country up entirely because of these assholes.  I'd really rather drive it than load my car and belongings onto a barge and pick them up in Seattle.
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I may be moving back to the lower 48 in the fall (I hope) - let's hope they don't close the country up entirely because of these assholes.  I'd really rather drive it than load my car and belongings onto a barge and pick them up in Seattle.


I imagine we'd keep the AK border crossings open, because it's unlikely anyone is coming down from there to go to Banff/Jasper or Kelowna/Nelson, but the southern border will likely be the issue (except you'd still be free to leave, we can't really keep you here).
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Deathbymeteor: Benevolent Misanthrope: I may be moving back to the lower 48 in the fall (I hope) - let's hope they don't close the country up entirely because of these assholes.  I'd really rather drive it than load my car and belongings onto a barge and pick them up in Seattle.

I imagine we'd keep the AK border crossings open, because it's unlikely anyone is coming down from there to go to Banff/Jasper or Kelowna/Nelson, but the southern border will likely be the issue (except you'd still be free to leave, we can't really keep you here).


Counterpoint:  the "MY FREEDOMS!!!" people in Alaska make those Florida assholes look like chumps when it comes no refusing to wear masks.  If I were Canada, I'd think twice about letting us in at all.
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: If I were Canada, I'd think twice about letting us in at all.


Yeah, there's been a lot of that sort of thinking the last 3 1/2 years. You guys have really let yourselves go downhill.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sithon: GTFO


The Simpsons - Stay Out Of Riverdale
Youtube CDqR2-e-ypM
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: Border Services needs to start demanding proof of residency or business in Alaska, and turning these jagoffs back if they can't produce it.


I think Canada just needs to close the border to Americans not traveling for specific work, period. Why shouldn't they at this rate?

Sorry, Alaska, the chucklefarks ruined it for you.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Deathbymeteor: Benevolent Misanthrope: I may be moving back to the lower 48 in the fall (I hope) - let's hope they don't close the country up entirely because of these assholes.  I'd really rather drive it than load my car and belongings onto a barge and pick them up in Seattle.

I imagine we'd keep the AK border crossings open, because it's unlikely anyone is coming down from there to go to Banff/Jasper or Kelowna/Nelson, but the southern border will likely be the issue (except you'd still be free to leave, we can't really keep you here).

Counterpoint:  the "MY FREEDOMS!!!" people in Alaska make those Florida assholes look like chumps when it comes no refusing to wear masks.  If I were Canada, I'd think twice about letting us in at all.


Alaska is like Florida with infinitely more space and no vitamin D from the sun. It is insane.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
LOL.
See how that feels, you Americans?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Isn't Canada obliged to accept political refugees from failed states?
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Deathbymeteor: Benevolent Misanthrope: I may be moving back to the lower 48 in the fall (I hope) - let's hope they don't close the country up entirely because of these assholes.  I'd really rather drive it than load my car and belongings onto a barge and pick them up in Seattle.

I imagine we'd keep the AK border crossings open, because it's unlikely anyone is coming down from there to go to Banff/Jasper or Kelowna/Nelson, but the southern border will likely be the issue (except you'd still be free to leave, we can't really keep you here).

Counterpoint:  the "MY FREEDOMS!!!" people in Alaska make those Florida assholes look like chumps when it comes no refusing to wear masks.  If I were Canada, I'd think twice about letting us in at all.


In the bush, people have for the most part been doing a really good job of wearing masks and being safe.  I'm missing traveling the alcan this summer to visit friends like I normally would.  Hopefully dumb people don't wreck it for next year.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If I believed in god, Dr. Henry would be my evidence.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Isn't Canada obliged to accept political refugees from failed states?


Canada take me away... please.
Before I eat the Calgon.
 
starsrift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is BC's plague graph. You can see the case decline almost stop right when the parks (where tourists go) were opened.

That's almost certainly not all the fault of Americans. Albertans are taking grief right now too.

So many people don't seem to understand the stealth nature of this virus. It's simply impossible to know that you don't have it.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Deathbymeteor: Benevolent Misanthrope: I may be moving back to the lower 48 in the fall (I hope) - let's hope they don't close the country up entirely because of these assholes.  I'd really rather drive it than load my car and belongings onto a barge and pick them up in Seattle.

I imagine we'd keep the AK border crossings open, because it's unlikely anyone is coming down from there to go to Banff/Jasper or Kelowna/Nelson, but the southern border will likely be the issue (except you'd still be free to leave, we can't really keep you here).

Counterpoint:  the "MY FREEDOMS!!!" people in Alaska make those Florida assholes look like chumps when it comes no refusing to wear masks.  If I were Canada, I'd think twice about letting us in at all.


Actually, I haven't seen many problems here in Fairbanks. You must be talking about Anchorage, or maybe North Pole. For the most part Alaskans are far too pragmatic to not wear masks.
 
Greylight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

starsrift: This is BC's plague graph. You can see the case decline almost stop right when the parks (where tourists go) were opened.

That's almost certainly not all the fault of Americans. Albertans are taking grief right now too.

So many people don't seem to understand the stealth nature of this virus. It's simply impossible to know that you don't have it.


Plain and simple people are moving about.  The more we stay home the better we do altogether.  The problem as I see it is that people are beginning to experience fatigue and the tourist hotspots are going to take the brunt of that no matter what we do.  People feel entitled to vacation locally in the small towns.  My small town on Vancouver Island is overrun with tourists :(
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.