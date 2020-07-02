 Skip to content
 
(Reuters)   Almost 3,500 teachers and students at public schools in Saitama lose their lunch over meal of fried chicken, a tuna/potato dish, seaweed salad, rice and miso soup. I had the fish   (reuters.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I remember I had lasagna.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It was the salmon mousse
 
dyhchong
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hope they don't start throwing punches, one would be bad enough, but 3,500, there will be no survivors.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Impressive.  The poor, poor janitorial staff.
 
rcain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did he leave his calling card?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've had food poisoning exactly three times in my life, and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. Last time I walked around with completely bruised corneas for like two weeks
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
THEY SHOULD EAT STEAK LIKE ALL REAL PEOPLE!

</ugly american>
 
dyhchong
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

433: Impressive.  The poor, poor janitorial staff.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nobody at TQC answered an after hours phone call made by Reuters seeking a comment.

They were probably shiatting themselves.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
90% likelihood it was improperly chilled rice  Bacillus Cereus type 1, diarhoea and stomach cramps.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Yes, I remember I had lasagna.


Over in one.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Go ahead and make fun of my bagged lunch now mother farker.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dknsvsbl: 90% likelihood it was improperly chilled rice  Bacillus Cereus type 1, diarhoea and stomach cramps.


It was the salmon tuna mousse.  They used canned tuna.  How embarrassing.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KingBiefWhistle: I've had food poisoning exactly three times in my life, and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. Last time I walked around with completely bruised corneas for like two weeks


As far as you know.

Most food poisoning goes unnoticed.
Misdiagnosed.
Written off as old age AKA they was 90 so yeah they died.
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Woohoo! Yashio represent!

I've been home with loose stool and mild fever since Sunday.

Which is great, because it's probably not corona.

Still waiting for the call with my PCR results from the hokenjo.

Fingers crossed!

Word at school is the wakame salad is to blame.
 
