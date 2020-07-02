 Skip to content
(Wired)   Those college "pay to get COVID" parties are as well-sourced and real as the injecting of the marijuanas. "Has not been able to verify such parties have taken place" shoulda told ya   (wired.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, Party, Official, Fraternal and service organizations, latest version of the tale, Covid party, Associated Press, utter lack of valid sourcing, bad idea  
•       •       •

15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah but it feels good to argue.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No shiat?

They were as believably as Oprah's breathlessly recounted "rainbow parties." You know, where girls put on different shades of lipstick to encircle various parts of boys' cocks.

Somebody thinks of this shiat.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But are students in Florida still getting drunk on hand sanitizer?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So corona butt chugging?
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's totally true.  I'm headed to one after the rainbow party.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: They were as believably as Oprah's breathlessly recounted "rainbow parties." You know, where girls put on different shades of lipstick to encircle various parts of boys' cocks.


Go on.
What colors?
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But do they have free jenkem?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pay to get covid? Sure, bullshiat. Young people gathering maskless in large numbers? You bet.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: No shiat?

They were as believably as Oprah's breathlessly recounted "rainbow parties." You know, where girls put on different shades of lipstick to encircle various parts of boys' cocks.

Somebody thinks of this shiat.


It's the same kids, all grown up.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wouldn't put it past UT students. Knoxville gave us buttchugging, after all.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is a picture of my friend Becky.  She used to be a happy, popular girl until one night she caught Covid at a party.  She died instantly.  Please, don't catch Covid.  It's the most dangerous disease out there.  Please don't wind up like Becky.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
wingnut396
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

i ignore u: This is a picture of my friend Becky.  She used to be a happy, popular girl until one night she caught Covid at a party.  She died instantly.  Please, don't catch Covid.  It's the most dangerous disease out there.  Please don't wind up like Becky.

[i.pinimg.com image 484x593]


Pretty sure thats an ambassador.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Pay to get covid? Sure, bullshiat. Young people gathering maskless in large numbers? You bet.


I only see old people gathered maskless in large numbers.
But sure, I suppose there are young people who do too.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: No shiat?

They were as believably as Oprah's breathlessly recounted "rainbow parties." You know, where girls put on different shades of lipstick to encircle various parts of boys' cocks.

Somebody thinks of this shiat.


You do have a point.
Girls aren't that cool.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wingnut396: i ignore u: This is a picture of my friend Becky.  She used to be a happy, popular girl until one night she caught Covid at a party.  She died instantly.  Please, don't catch Covid.  It's the most dangerous disease out there.  Please don't wind up like Becky.

[i.pinimg.com image 484x593]

Pretty sure thats an ambassador.


no, it's a mechanic

/ or engineer, or whatever
 
