 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WKRG Mobile)   Sucks when boaters ignore SCUBA dive flags because they'll catch more than just fish. "We had a snapper on a spear and myself on a hook"   (wkrg.com) divider line
4
    More: Asinine, Underwater diving, Scuba diving, Hook, Fishing, J.T. Thompson, only boat, nice fish, mild symptoms of decompression sickness  
•       •       •

169 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2020 at 9:50 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The dumbass diver doesn't carry a knife?

Did they miss the basic PADI training? Someone reeling you to the surface can cause all kinds of issue.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wanebo: The dumbass diver doesn't carry a knife?

Did they miss the basic PADI training? Someone reeling you to the surface can cause all kinds of issue.


Once the hose got snagged and pulled, he had other priorities.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How did he taste? Or was it just sport fishing?
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wanebo: The dumbass diver doesn't carry a knife?

Did they miss the basic PADI training? Someone reeling you to the surface can cause all kinds of issue.


And the boat was gone when they got to the surface?

Yeah this whole story is bs
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.