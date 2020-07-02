 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Security guards who slept with quarantined travellers at five star hotel where they were kept in isolation are not helping the situation in Australia   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Nothing To See Here [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not the time for the Mates to throw their shrimp on the Barbies,
G'Day!
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"had even taken some of them to 7-11 stores"

First the 7-11 and then the Piggly Wiggly.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently some of them are listening to Americans and refusing to be tested because the virus "isn't real".

Ignoring it does not make it go away.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has to be a new level of stupid that has been unlocked
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the Trumpenfeuhrer's SS doing in Australia? Is Oz a no-extradition country?

A safe-have for moral and financial bankrupts who can't stay in their home towns because they will go to jail if the DAs get their way.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven. You can tip in "house" if you prefer Trump in a witless protection programme.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not the kind of room service most are used to.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a complete disaster.  The number of cases has jumped quickly from almost zero to over 70/day (which doesn't sound like a lot, but these numbers can balloon out very rapidly if not controlled).

Private company, little training, guards told not to test, the list goes on..

https://www.9news.com.au/national/mel​b​ourne-hotel-quarantine-security-guard-​tells-of-explosive-allegations-ahead-o​f-inquiry/fc012782-2491-4f6a-8f3b-ddd6​fb814610

"When I knew that there was positive cases in the hotel I have asked them, do I need to go for a test or something? And they said no, no, no don't worry, don't stress because we need people, so if you (go) for a test they will ask you to self-isolate, so don't go, we will let you know when to go for a test," he said.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quaran-teens Gone Wild
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Stamford Plaza is a five-star hotel in the center of Melbourne at the 'Paris end' of the city's Collins Street and boast a gym, a pool and high-end furnished rooms.
For the discerning traveler...furniture.  Personally, I prefer to slum it at Comfort Inn and do BYOF.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thing go well I might be showing her my covid face. cOHvid, cOHHvid
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yes, I'm here to inject the medication..."

Boom-chicca-wowow
 
DustBunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you contract out government work to private industry...then trust them to be honest with you.

The security companies are more concerned with slashing their costs and hiring from the bottom of the barrel, providing no training, lying about preparedness, staffing, and subcontracting to third companies without informing the govt (or ensuring that those third parties are competent).
 
chawco
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Security guards: "don't care, had sex"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DustBunny: This is what happens when you contract out government work to private industry...then trust them to be honest with you.

The security companies are more concerned with slashing their costs and hiring from the bottom of the barrel, providing no training, lying about preparedness, staffing, and subcontracting to third companies without informing the govt (or ensuring that those third parties are competent).


No kidding.
allied barton security
Went to school with one of their employees.

I might as well see if they will hire me. Hehehe 😈😋
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So apparently in Australia 77 cases is a thing and whole districts of cities get shut down to stomp it out.

Meanwhile in America, over 57000 cases today - that we know of - and the Screaming Lunatics are gleeful.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe they practiced safe sex?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Security guards get laid in Australia?? It really must be the Utopia I've always imagined.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hot beef injections  cure covid lady.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This has to be a new level of stupid that has been unlocked


Ausie conservatives were at Trump level of derp back when Trump was still doing reality tv., they don't need any help from us. Remember that Murdoch had way more control over the Aussie media than he did in either the UK or the US.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

brantgoose: What are the Trumpenfeuhrer's SS doing in Australia? Is Oz a no-extradition country?

A safe-have for moral and financial bankrupts who can't stay in their home towns because they will go to jail if the DAs get their way.


Good Christ the reaching is sad. Do you ever get sick of "orange man bad", even when it has zero application in the matter at hand? Yes, Trump is a moron, but he's got nothing to do with Australia.

They call it a digeridoo and not a digeridon't for a reason.
 
