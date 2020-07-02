 Skip to content
(The Lily)   University kindly informs all staff that, in these trying pandemic times, they have to choose between their kids and their jobs. Fark needs a GFY tag   (thelily.com)
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is seriously farked up.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

ginandbacon: This is seriously farked up.


Well, it IS Florida.

/I've been lucky, no one cares about me taking care of the kids during work.
//Not that I'm in Florida
///Or would care if they cared
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When lockdown first started, my college (in a hotspot that is finally leveling out) tried to tell all staff and faculty that, despite shutting down and sending students home, we were all still required to report every day to our offices to conduct our classes via Zoom.  We were also told that, despite all local schools shutting down, our children were absolutely forbidden from campus so as to "protect our campus community."

I have tenure.

I really enjoyed sending a very delightful 'go fark yourself' note to my dean, who was just as unhappy and sent her own note to the provost. One of the old guys in my department (cancer survivor) sent a letter asking which admins his wife should sue first when he dies of covid.

We all worked from home, and no one ever said squat about it.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My university is doing the same thing but nobody wants to put anything in actual writing, so all the directives are vague at best. My boss more or less got the department to extend all current WFH agreements as it made little sense refiling all the paperwork over again for a situation that will likely result in another lockdown
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There is a real easy solution to this, not that it will happen, but it should.

Everybody just quit en masse and send the e-mails at the same time. Bomb the system. I would suggest five days before the start of the fall semester or whatever timetable they are on. That gives them just enough time, but not to much time, to respond and back down but not enough time to coordinate a real plan.

No profs or staff. No university.
It wouldn't even need to be everybody. 25% in key areas would be enough to throw things into chaos.

The Uni is unnamed but it is in Florida.  If the coaching staff of the football team quits or the top players file an intent to transfer, that will get some attention.

When a company wants to play hard ball, solidarity is key.  That is why they go after unions (formal or informal).
It is the only real threat.
This has changed in the digital age, but it boils down to the ability to turn a profit and branding.

It's the cogs that run the machine.  It is the machine that drives the cogs.
The machine must bear it's share of the pain if we are to survive.
Give us grease or risk engine failure.
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Megathuma: When lockdown first started, my college (in a hotspot that is finally leveling out) tried to tell all staff and faculty that, despite shutting down and sending students home, we were all still required to report every day to our offices to conduct our classes via Zoom.  We were also told that, despite all local schools shutting down, our children were absolutely forbidden from campus so as to "protect our campus community."

I have tenure.

I really enjoyed sending a very delightful 'go fark yourself' note to my dean, who was just as unhappy and sent her own note to the provost. One of the old guys in my department (cancer survivor) sent a letter asking which admins his wife should sue first when he dies of covid.

We all worked from home, and no one ever said squat about it.


I'm an adjunct in a prison. When the governor shut everything thing down, I was told I was an essential employee and I was required to show up. Then, they tried to tell me I could teach 35 guys safely with in a room that barely hold 25 with not safety precautions. When I didn't show up, they threatened me with never teaching for them again.

About a week ago, they called me to let me know that they are having a difficult time filling positions and would like to know if I would come back. Ummmmm. Nope. The prison is a freaking hot spot and I do not want to be in there.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck with that.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<headdesk.gif>

I swear, there are things that haven't gone totally smoothly at my college but honestly, pretty much everyone in the administration really is trying to figure out how to do this as safely as possible.  We're letting faculty who need to stay home stay home and teach, shutting down small classrooms and spending a fortune to convert larger spaces, changing hours to spread out meal times, moving classes around to avoid peak times, moving as much stuff as can be online, etc, etc

Yeah, it's going to be a pain that I'm going to lose one of my employees who needs to be on campus for her job for the entire semester since she's pregnant and has gotten guidance to stay away from students.  But I'd rather keep her healthy and suck up the extra work than have something horrible happen, and my boss won't blink an eye about it.  Hell, he'd take me aside and counsel me if I *didn't*

Who the hell are these morons?  (FSU and a bunch of prior posters)
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: There is a real easy solution to this, not that it will happen, but it should.

Everybody just quit en masse and send the e-mails at the same time. Bomb the system. I would suggest five days before the start of the fall semester or whatever timetable they are on. That gives them just enough time, but not to much time, to respond and back down but not enough time to coordinate a real plan.

No profs or staff. No university.
It wouldn't even need to be everybody. 25% in key areas would be enough to throw things into chaos.

The Uni is unnamed but it is in Florida.  If the coaching staff of the football team quits or the top players file an intent to transfer, that will get some attention.

When a company wants to play hard ball, solidarity is key.  That is why they go after unions (formal or informal).
It is the only real threat.
This has changed in the digital age, but it boils down to the ability to turn a profit and branding.

It's the cogs that run the machine.  It is the machine that drives the cogs.
The machine must bear it's share of the pain if we are to survive.
Give us grease or risk engine failure.


There should be a term for when everyone in a workforce stops at the same time with the goal of creating enough discomfort that management acquiesces and gives in to some or all of their demands.
 
ahasp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm also a tenured college professor and was in a Zoom meeting this week and this case came up. One of the faculty members asked the provost whether faculty working at home had to arrange for childcare.  Thankfully, the provost rolled her eyes and shook her head with a "we're not that stupid" look on her face.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Fark had a GFY tag then all tags would be GFY.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
LOL
Tell me again, how, capitalism isn't slavery.
Bosses are the masters.
Fear of no money is the whip.
And being able to become a boss doesn't change the realities.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ginandbacon: This is seriously farked up.


That's situation normal for higher education.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I mean, who would actually know?
 
uudd [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
GFY GFY GFY GFY GFY GFY GFY'..........​...........
Rubs GO F#*K yourselves. $$$$$$&&&&&&&&&&
Is all you care about.................................​...............
If you don't go ta jail, it must be okay......................
Burn in HELL!!!
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: Good luck with that.


I came here to say that. How do they expect to police it, video surveillance?
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ginandbacon: This is seriously farked up.


Anytime people tell you that universities are seething hotbeds of liberalism and egalitarian hippie attitudes, it's blindingly obvious that they've never worked for one or even known anyone who has..

They are fascist oligarchies of the most petty kind, run by elderly assholes and people with axes to grind.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Where is Mary Poppins when you need her?

Oh, yeah. She works in sales AND STILL DOES MAGICAL SH*T WITH 8 DIFFERENT KIDS.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
See now I'd pay up to see some hot teacher breastfeed on zoom.
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My work has a similar policy, but they are being hella flexible on the hours, so my wife works 7am - 1pm and then I work 1pm - late, and whatever we don't finish during the week can be made up on the weekends.  It's draining as all get out, but there is no other way.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

blender61: The Uni is unnamed but it is in Florida.  If the coaching staff of the football team quits or the top players file an intent to transfer, that will get some attention.


It's not unnamed. It's Florida State.

And given their coach's reaction to George Floyd's killing, I'm pretty sure his staff all believes COVID-19 is a liberal hoax anyway.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You're the one who chose to have kids, deal with it.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: You're the one who chose to have kids, deal with it.


Yes, that does seem to be the attitude of the asshole university.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

blender61: There is a real easy solution to this, not that it will happen, but it should.

Everybody just quit en masse and send the e-mails at the same time. Bomb the system. I would suggest five days before the start of the fall semester or whatever timetable they are on. That gives them just enough time, but not to much time, to respond and back down but not enough time to coordinate a real plan.

No profs or staff. No university.
It wouldn't even need to be everybody. 25% in key areas would be enough to throw things into chaos.

The Uni is unnamed but it is in Florida.  If the coaching staff of the football team quits or the top players file an intent to transfer, that will get some attention.

When a company wants to play hard ball, solidarity is key.  That is why they go after unions (formal or informal).
It is the only real threat.
This has changed in the digital age, but it boils down to the ability to turn a profit and branding.

It's the cogs that run the machine.  It is the machine that drives the cogs.
The machine must bear it's share of the pain if we are to survive.
Give us grease or risk engine failure.


it's not "unnamed" -it's FSU.

i somehow feel you understand this situation as well as you understood that. perhaps some sort of strike would work in normal times, but the fact that FSU is planning a normal on-campus opening in august, in FL during COVID, shows they are not making reality-based decisions right now. i'm pretty sure they still see non-tenured staff as disposable and easy to replace. which doesn't give said staff much power other than exposing bad actions and social media shaming. which is happening now, hence this thread. employees are replaceable in america, but a tarnished public image can tank an organization..
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Um... that's pretty much the choice in America: work OR raise your kids. Generally speaking, it's not "both" as much as those who see their children about 2 hours of the day claim it is.
 
