 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oregon Live)   Iconic Portland statue of an elk, to commemorate, um, elk is defaced and burned by protestors to stick it to the mammal   (oregonlive.com) divider line
32
    More: Asinine, Demonstration, Protest, Police, 120-year-old statue of an elk, Graffiti, Vandalism, Police brutality, David P. Thompson Fountain  
•       •       •

431 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2020 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ruetheday69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Elk bites kan be realli nasti
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Today in "You're not helping"
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Power to the correct people!
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I heard an explanation that elk moving into the state at one point hurt the beaver population, and that was the tie between the elk and BLM.

At this point I think someone could actually believe that.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whenever I hear "elk," I am reminded of this:

Interview of Hunter Thompson by P.J. O'Rourke
Q. Recently you told a college audience at Marquette University, ''George Bush should be killed. He should be stomped to death, and I'll join in.'' .... How did the students react?
A. Hey, they cheered! Then I called for a voice vote. It was two-thirds to stomp him. Meanwhile some farking maniac recorded it and took it to the Milwaukee Journal. And the U.S. attorney in Milwaukee was about to indict me on two felony charges: five years for threatening the vice-president and another five for inciting others to do it. ... I started getting calls from the Secret Service.
Q. Did you answer any of those calls?
A. Not at first, because I thought they were cranks. If it was important, they'd leave a message. And then the Secret Service showed up at the Examiner and at my lecture agency. I realized they were serious. So I called the Secret Service guy in Denver, Larry Hoppe. And he was very nice. And I said, ''What's going on here, man?'' And Hoppe said, ''Dr. Thompson, let me tell you one thing: I would advise you not to go to Washington without talking to me first.'' So I said, ''Come on over. What the hell.''
Well, we talked for a while, and by that time Hoppe knew it was a joke. I said, ''Have times changed? I've threatened to drage people around Washington by their nuts behind Oldsmobiles at a hundred miles an hour. I've advocated the slaughter of all politicians. What are the guidelines now?''
He had a pretty good sense of humor. He said, ''Well, you can't say that he should be strung up. If you say that to people, WHAP! Ten years. You can say he should be tarred and feathered.'' And I said, ''Wait a minute. I don't grasp it. What's the difference?'' And Hoppe says, ''I don't know. That's the way it is. Don't go out anymore and threaten to string George Bush up or stomp him to death.''
Q. Now, to what level of public figure does this extend? Take somebody I really hate, like Meese. Meese is not an elected official. Can I say that somebody should slice Meese open and wrap his intestines around a phone booth?
A. No, you probably can't. He should be flogged -- just not to death.
Q. What if we said Messe should be farked by an elk?
A. That's apparently harmless as hell. I believe that Ed Meese -- being a person without any honor, a fat bastard, really a congenital cheap pig in the style of and on the level of Richard Nixon -- should be locked in a large concrete basement with an elk. And the elk should be ram-fed full of acid before he's put in there.
Q. An angry, horny, acid-crazed elk.
A. Meese is naked, and the elk is huge, maybe 800 plus.
Q. Elk can be ugly customers.
A. And once they're full of acid, and they're really horny -- oh yeah, all night long!
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In all fairness to the protesters, the elk did hold some controversial, borderline offensive opinions about brontosauruses.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did Anne do to deserve this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JonBuck: What did Anne do to deserve this?

[Fark user image 400x273]


I guess I could start at I don't like his haircut.  I probably don't know current fashion so I not jump too deep into it.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elk lives matter
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlueBox: JonBuck: What did Anne do to deserve this?

[Fark user image 400x273]

I guess I could start at I don't like his haircut.  I probably don't know current fashion so I not jump too deep into it.


Did... did you just assume his gender?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile statues like these exist unmolested.  Good jorb.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: BlueBox: JonBuck: What did Anne do to deserve this?

[Fark user image 400x273]

I guess I could start at I don't like his haircut.  I probably don't know current fashion so I not jump too deep into it.

Did... did you just assume his gender?


I think I saw him playing bass in the late 70's.  It wasn't Grand Funk but some band.  I didn't like it then either
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Portland has had a huge influx of America's misfits, incels, and losers flood into town in the last 15 years. They come here with no money, no skills, and mental health issues. "No one understands me..." Frankly, I am done with it I moved to the burbs three years ago, and am now considering moving out of here entirely.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i ignore u: Meanwhile statues like these exist unmolested.  Good jorb.

[live.staticflickr.com image 669x1024]


I knew McDonald's contributed to cellulite but God damn...
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I like it best when it was artistically blended with Sacred Fence.

It was a community art sculpture a mix of brass and stainless steel construction, and spray paint that represent an expression of rage and distaste for authority.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlueBox: I think I saw him playing bass in the late 70's.  It wasn't Grand Funk but some band.  I didn't like it then either


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Live en PDX
Drunk 1nce
Clmbed it (the E.L.K)

Din't know it was a racist Elk.
 
AstroGryph
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is there a stupid virus going around too?
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AstroGryph: Is there a stupid virus going around too?


We're basically Florida with mountains and evergreens.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I_told_you_so: Portland has had a huge influx of America's misfits, incels, and losers flood into town in the last 15 years. They come here with no money, no skills, and mental health issues. "No one understands me..." Frankly, I am done with it I moved to the burbs three years ago, and am now considering moving out of here entirely.


You could have just called them Californians.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh, so you are saying that the profit driven media is not following leads and making up click-bait headlines? Yeah,and i have subway in Cleveland to sell you.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: Oh, so you are saying that the profit driven media is not following leads and making up click-bait headlines? Yeah,and i have subway in Cleveland to sell you.


Wut?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: BlueBox: I think I saw him playing bass in the late 70's.  It wasn't Grand Funk but some band.  I didn't like it then either

[Fark user image 292x173]  [Fark user image 271x186]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: I_told_you_so: Portland has had a huge influx of America's misfits, incels, and losers flood into town in the last 15 years. They come here with no money, no skills, and mental health issues. "No one understands me..." Frankly, I am done with it I moved to the burbs three years ago, and am now considering moving out of here entirely.

You could have just called them Californians.


They are out in Washington County. There is a influx of people from the Midwest and American South who have flooded in because they don't "fit in" with the home predominant culture.
 
Curmudgeonly
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

puffy999: BlueBox: JonBuck: What did Anne do to deserve this?

[Fark user image 400x273]

I guess I could start at I don't like his haircut.  I probably don't know current fashion so I not jump too deep into it.

Did... did you just assume his gender?


Are you posting with an AOL account?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zerkalo: [Fark user image 850x1452]


Robot Chicken - Manimal
Youtube juecYBjKdfA
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: BlueBox: I think I saw him playing bass in the late 70's.  It wasn't Grand Funk but some band.  I didn't like it then either

[Fark user image 292x173]  [Fark user image 271x186]


L: The Wiggles v1.0
R: Irish vampires?
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: [Fark user image image 426x509]

I like it best when it was artistically blended with Sacred Fence.

It was a community art sculpture a mix of brass and stainless steel construction, and spray paint that represent an expression of rage and distaste for authority.


Looks kinda like a swastika.  Better nuke it from orbit.  It's the only way to be sure:
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So they lit a fire under its belly and what, it ran around town smashin' sh*t up?

Also..circle A as part of ACAB? Yeaaaaaaaah.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I_told_you_so: maxandgrinch: I_told_you_so: Portland has had a huge influx of America's misfits, incels, and losers flood into town in the last 15 years. They come here with no money, no skills, and mental health issues. "No one understands me..." Frankly, I am done with it I moved to the burbs three years ago, and am now considering moving out of here entirely.

You could have just called them Californians.

They are out in Washington County. There is a influx of people from the Midwest and American South who have flooded in because they don't "fit in" with the home predominant culture.


The draw of free snacks and dildos is tough to resist but they didn't find the right county.  Sorry.  Bless their hearts they tried.
 
powhound
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Meanwhile statues like these exist unmolested.  Good jorb.

[live.staticflickr.com image 669x1024]


Would you like this? Huh?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Half-naked drunk girl doing that? Total violation. Believe me. LAW and ORDER!!1!!!1
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.