(TapInto)   The Sky's the limit on Caturday   (tapinto.net) divider line
363
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay, Caturday has returned!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So, I've been doing most of the packing, prepping for the move. Mr. Bobug walks into my  office, where I was packing, looks around and says: Um, there are cats EVERYWHERE. What did you do!?

I just said: gattos gotta gat. Dresden looks up and goes: That's right, Jack!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Spaceballer: [Fark user image 351x198] [View Full Size image _x_]


I have to laugh at this as it seems our boyz have forgotten the sound of the can opener.  Mrs S made Tuna Salad today and NOBODY ran to the kitchen!  It was during the height of siesta time, but still - can opener?  Cisco was the first to show up, but I had to go get Buzz and Desi (I wasn't about to pick up Jack, I didn't feel like bleeding).  It could have been because leaf time was about 30 minutes earlier though!  Picking up Buzz was like picking up a 13 pound sack of wet sand, but he sure reacted once he smelled the TUNA WATER!!!

Thinking of leaf time the boyz are supposed to know the sound of the door to the balcony opening.  The only one to show up was Buzz, the other three were too lazy to come and get their leaf.  I had to go find them all!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
A DIY project for all y'all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i miss my cats
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
media.sparkpost.comView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [media.sparkpost.com image 300x360]


Yeah, we have a family that shoots off banging fireworks all night long, for two weeks before, and a week or two after, 4th of July. I have cat coats in bed, because they want Mommy to protect them. Even Ushi and Mo will sleep within a foot of one another (instead of their normal fighting and fury). Last night, Dresden insisted on the spot by my head, so I had him there, Mo in the crook of my left arm, Ushi on my legs, Agi against my feet, and Major Mess by my right thigh.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Toby (on pink blanket) is PISSED that Piper stole his favorite spot.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Bathia_Mapes: [media.sparkpost.com image 300x360]

Yeah, we have a family that shoots off banging fireworks all night long, for two weeks before, and a week or two after, 4th of July. I have cat coats in bed, because they want Mommy to protect them. Even Ushi and Mo will sleep within a foot of one another (instead of their normal fighting and fury). Last night, Dresden insisted on the spot by my head, so I had him there, Mo in the crook of my left arm, Ushi on my legs, Agi against my feet, and Major Mess by my right thigh.


The jerks across the street (They're jerks year-round, not just on the 4th of July) have been setting off extremely loud fireworks almost nightly for the last week. They usually start around 9:30-9:45 PM, but fortunately they don't seem to bother Salem too much. My neighbor's dog, OTOH, it drives Soxxie into a barking and whimpering frenzy.


Some folks in the cul-de-sac near my son's apartment complex have been setting them off frequently too and Percy is terrified and hides under the bed.


As much as I miss Buckwheat, I'm thankful he won't have to endure another terror-filled 4th of July holiday. Three years of that crap at the semi-rural duplex we used to live at was hell on earth for him.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Khaleesi is happy it's Caturday!
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hey all! No big news to report on Roxie the stray/feral I've been feeding since the lockdown started. Trust-building continues, slowly. Lately when I do the wink-and-nod thing she's been winking back, which is really cool and a step in the right direction. I've been leaving my sliding patio door open while I get her breakfast together and a couple times she's come in and looked around! Mostly though I've been enjoying her company when she comes around to join me when I sit outside and read on nice days.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Serious business.......
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dog Butt "Angel of Death", 😆
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Quick check in. Working of course. I'll try to pop in later.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Isaac decided to check on my work as I broke down boxes for all the stuff his mommy has been ordering, so had to put that job on hold until he was done.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Had the day off today, and am off tomorrow.  Good thing too,the workweek was tuening into a scenario where I might have said something I regretted.

Aggravated my foot again, we are getting some shade sails for the patio put up, needed to get lumber and supplies for handyman tomorrow.  Mrs Spacemonkey is not pleased.   She can't drive Bertha, and the bed on my 04 Ranger 4x4 is too short. 😜🕉
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
photos.smugmug.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well someone was setting off boomies the other night and it just annoyed me and Isaac and our beauty sleep, he was extra cranky the next day. So he got extra gooshy food and sucked it all up.

I did go to the MVA and get my new ID, I was nervous but they had the place on lockdown, masks, gloves and health screenings, no temperature checks like the website said they might. But I was still nervous being around people but we stayed on our marked spots and there were not that many people. In normal times I would be doing cartwheels for the lack of people there, but now it felt like too many people. It was probably about 40 minutes from when I got there to get out and not the normal 2 day process (haha).
Only problem I had was with the guy going through my paperwork, he had on a mask, face shield and plexiglass between us. He was hard to understand because he had a very soft voice and I bet me being nervous didnt help much either, but it gets mailed to me next week so good news there.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Help! I'm trapped behind the kitties!"
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


My son described this as Percy being a "cathole". :D
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Hi Mao! Did you hear some kind Farker gave mom another free month of Total Fark the day she was back to basic Fark?"
"Wow, that's really cool of them!"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sky cat will not be limited.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [I'm melting image]

*fans self*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: valnt9: [I'm melting image]
*fans self*

[Fark user image image 394x235]


I can't help but see that as a Calvin and Hobbes thing
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We came back from the lake Tuesday (too damn hot down there) so the boyz are happie.  Buzzy Buzz Buzz Buzzarino Stupierhed Buzzle Boy Mr Tuna Breath Buzz d' Buzz Buzzaroo Buzzybud Sparky Buzzleboy Boy Boy Buzzard Buzzaringorooney Buzzling Buzzler Buzzle-up was so happie he caught me the shakie mouse!!  He made sure I knew he caught it!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


/going back tomorrow, we'll deal with the heat
//kids and grandkids coming down Saturday
///supposed to be in the upper 80's for over the next week
////ugh
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: bobug: Yeah, we have a family that shoots off banging fireworks all night long, for two weeks before, and a week or two after, 4th of July. I have cat coats in bed, because they want Mommy to protect them...

The jerks across the street (They're jerks year-round, not just on the 4th of July) have been setting off extremely loud fireworks almost nightly for the last week. They usually start around 9:30-9:45 PM, but fortunately they don't seem to bother Salem too much. My neighbor's dog, OTOH, it drives Soxxie into a barking and whimpering frenzy.
Some folks in the cul-de-sac near my son's apartment complex have been setting them off frequently too and Percy is terrified and hides under the bed.
As much as I miss Buckwheat, I'm thankful he won't have to endure another terror-filled 4th of July holiday. Three years of that crap at the semi-rural duplex we used to live at was hell on earth for him.

Merlin was also terrified of fireworks and would hide under the couch. Dragon on the other hand would sit on his tree by the window and just watch the pretty lights.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good job, Bronson!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Forry the front side

Fark user imageView Full Size


The other side of Forry.  It is a pretty wide ledge.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: sherpa18: valnt9: [I'm melting image]
*fans self*

I can't help but see that as a Calvin and Hobbes thing

:o)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Had the day off today, and am off tomorrow.  Good thing too,the workweek was tuening into a scenario where I might have said something I regretted.

Aggravated my foot again, we are getting some shade sails for the patio put up, needed to get lumber and supplies for handyman tomorrow.  Mrs Spacemonkey is not pleased.   She can't drive Bertha, and the bed on my 04 Ranger 4x4 is too short. 😜🕉


Need to take her out and train her, manual transmission driving is an important life skill. You go Mrs. Spacemonkey!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: We came back from the lake Tuesday (too damn hot down there)...
/going back tomorrow, we'll deal with the heat
//kids and grandkids coming down Saturday
///supposed to be in the upper 80's for over the next week
////ugh

Um, supposed to be 96° (heat index approaching 100°) tomorrow, and I ain't anywhere near a nice pretty lake.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Home office got blasted with humid heat this afternoon, AC wouldn't make a dent in it.  So hot, I barely managed to finish a single martini!
 
